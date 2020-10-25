Link Administration : Australia's Link gets $2 bln raised takeover bid from Carlyle, Pacific Equity

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Monday private equity firms Carlyle Group and Pacific Equity Partners raised their takeover offer for the shareholder registry firm to A$2.87 billion ($2.04 billion), days after an earlier bid was turned down.

The latest offer values the New South Wales-based company at A$5.40 per share, nearly 4% higher than the earlier bid.

($1 = 1.4041 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi & A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)