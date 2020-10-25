Link Administration : Australia's Link gets $2 bln raised takeover bid from Carlyle, Pacific Equity

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Link Administration Holdings Ltd
said on Monday private equity firms Carlyle Group and
Pacific Equity Partners raised their takeover offer for the
shareholder registry firm to A$2.87 billion ($2.04 billion),
days after an earlier bid was turned down.
The latest offer values the New South Wales-based company at
A$5.40 per share, nearly 4% higher than the earlier bid.
($1 = 1.4041 Australian dollars)
