MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Link Administration Holdings Limited    LNK   AU000000LNK2

LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LNK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Link Administration : Australia's Link gets $2 bln raised takeover bid from Carlyle, Pacific Equity

10/25/2020 | 06:48pm EDT

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Monday private equity firms Carlyle Group and Pacific Equity Partners raised their takeover offer for the shareholder registry firm to A$2.87 billion ($2.04 billion), days after an earlier bid was turned down.

The latest offer values the New South Wales-based company at A$5.40 per share, nearly 4% higher than the earlier bid.

($1 = 1.4041 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi & A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.81% 4.9 End-of-day quote.-16.38%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -0.72% 27.46 Delayed Quote.-14.40%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 261 M 900 M 900 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 024 M 731 M 731 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,1x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 2 603 M 1 851 M 1 858 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Link Administration Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,40 AUD
Last Close Price 4,90 AUD
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Menzies McMurtrie Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael Carapiet Independent Chairman
Paul Martin Gardiner Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Andrew MacLachlan Chief Financial Officer
Glen F. Boreham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.38%1 851
CINTAS CORPORATION25.64%35 371
TELEPERFORMANCE21.21%18 318
UNITED RENTALS12.87%13 568
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC22.30%13 347
INTERTEK GROUP PLC2.46%12 591
