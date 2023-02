Link Administration in talks with Waystone Group over UK unit sale

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration on Monday said it was in exclusive negotiations with the Dublin-based fund manager Waystone Group for the sale of its UK-based Fund Solutions (FS) business, excluding collapsed Woodford fund-related liabilities.

The Australian share registry firm also warned of a non-cash impairment charge of approximately A$449 million ($308.4 million) in its half-yearly results in relation to its FS business. ($1 = 1.4558 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)