Link Administration Holdings Limited provides services to the Australian superannuation administration industry. Its segments include Retirement & Superannuation Solutions (RSS) and Corporate Markets (CM). Its RSS segment provides core member and employer administration services, with a full range of value-added services, including an integrated clearing house, financial planning and advice, and trustee services. It combines its proprietary technology, process and people to deliver a comprehensive financial data solution to its superannuation clients. The CM segment provides a range of corporate market capabilities, including shareholder management and analytics, stakeholder engagement, share and unit registry, employee share plans, company secretarial support, as well as various specialist offerings such as insolvency solutions. It operates in over 12 countries throughout Australasia, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Sector Business Support Services