Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Link-Asia International MedTech Group Limited    1143   KYG5500A1123

LINK-ASIA INTERNATIONAL MEDTECH GROUP LIMITED

(1143)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Link Asia International MedTech : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE UNAUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

04/09/2021 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Link-Asia International MedTech Group Limited

環 亞 國 際 醫 療 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1143)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE

UNAUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Reference is made to the announcement of Link-Asia International MedTech Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 31 March 2021 in relation to the unaudited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the ''Unaudited Results Announcement''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Unaudited Results Announcement unless otherwise specified.

As stated in the Unaudited Results Announcement, the auditing process for the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the ''Auditing Process'') has not been completed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in various countries and the implementation of certain anti-pandemic measures for the prevention and control of COVID-19, and the Company expected to publish its 2020 Annual Results on or about 9 April 2021. However, the delivery of certain original documents in relation to our Group's operations in the Philippines to the Auditors has taken additional time. Based on the recent discussion between the Company and the Auditors, additional time is required to complete the Auditing Process. Since the Auditing Process has been further delayed, the Company will have to delay in publication of the 2020 Annual Results.

The Company expects that (i) the Auditing Process will be completed on or before 12 April 2021 based on the communication between the Company and the Auditors; and (ii) the publication of the announcement in relation to the 2020 Annual Results will be made on or before 12 April 2021.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform Shareholders and potential investors any material developments in connection with the above matters as and when appropriate.

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Link-Asia International MedTech Group Limited

Lin Dailian

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lin Dailian (Chairman), Mr. Wang Guozhen, Mr. Duan Chuanhong and Mr. Xia Xiaobing as executive Directors; Mr. Li Huiwu, Mr. Yang Weidong and Dr. Sun Xiaohu as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Link Asia International Co Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 14:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LINK-ASIA INTERNATIONAL MEDTECH GROUP LIMITED
10:04aLINK ASIA INTERNATIONAL MEDTECH  : Supplemental announcement to the unaudited an..
PU
03/31LINK ASIA INTERNATIONAL MEDTECH  : Inside information; delay in publication of a..
PU
03/19LINK ASIA INTERNATIONAL MEDTECH  : to Form Stem Cell Storage JV with Chinese Fir..
MT
03/18LINK ASIA INTERNATIONAL MEDTECH  : Voluntary announcement investment cooperation..
PU
03/04LINK ASIA INTERNATIONAL MEDTECH  : Asia in Talks to Buy Controlling Stake in Fer..
MT
03/04LINK ASIA INTERNATIONAL MEDTECH  : Memorandum of understanding in relation to th..
PU
01/29LINK ASIA INTERNATIONAL MEDTECH  : Grants 36 Million Share Options to Employees,..
MT
01/12LINK ASIA INTERNATIONAL MEDTECH  : Asia International Completes Placement of 86 ..
MT
2020LINK ASIA INTERNATIONAL MEDTECH  : Asia International Agrees to Place About 86 M..
MT
2020LINK ASIA INTERNATIONAL  : Voluntary announcement proposed issue of bonds
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 595 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
Net income 2020 -193 M -24,9 M -24,9 M
Net cash 2020 97,5 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 472 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,03x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart LINK-ASIA INTERNATIONAL MEDTECH GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Link-Asia International MedTech Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINK-ASIA INTERNATIONAL MEDTECH GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wu Hao Li President
Dailian Lin Chairman
Xiao Bing Xia Director-HR & Administration, Executive Director
Huiwu Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Weidong Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINK-ASIA INTERNATIONAL MEDTECH GROUP LIMITED145.33%61
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.33.15%59 641
AMPHENOL CORPORATION4.09%40 792
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-39.31%36 393
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.14%19 488
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED20.20%14 135
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ