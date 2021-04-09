Link Asia International MedTech : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE UNAUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Link-Asia International MedTech Group Limited

環 亞 國 際 醫 療 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1143)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE

UNAUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Reference is made to the announcement of Link-Asia International MedTech Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 31 March 2021 in relation to the unaudited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the ''Unaudited Results Announcement''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Unaudited Results Announcement unless otherwise specified.

As stated in the Unaudited Results Announcement, the auditing process for the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the ''Auditing Process'') has not been completed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in various countries and the implementation of certain anti-pandemic measures for the prevention and control of COVID-19, and the Company expected to publish its 2020 Annual Results on or about 9 April 2021. However, the delivery of certain original documents in relation to our Group's operations in the Philippines to the Auditors has taken additional time. Based on the recent discussion between the Company and the Auditors, additional time is required to complete the Auditing Process. Since the Auditing Process has been further delayed, the Company will have to delay in publication of the 2020 Annual Results.

The Company expects that (i) the Auditing Process will be completed on or before 12 April 2021 based on the communication between the Company and the Auditors; and (ii) the publication of the announcement in relation to the 2020 Annual Results will be made on or before 12 April 2021.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform Shareholders and potential investors any material developments in connection with the above matters as and when appropriate.