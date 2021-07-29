LINK Mobility : 7 ways MNOs can leverage the CPaaS revolution

MNOs can benefit from new channels by partnering with experienced CPaaS providers to provide a full range of communication options to their existing offering, such as RCS. This means that you can deliver the channels and services enterprises want from our APIs without having to develop the necessary infrastructure yourself. With the global CPaaS market predicted to reach $17.2 billion by 2023, it's time MNOs get involved in the game.*

You might compare this to the gradual transition from black and white TV to full color TV. MobileSquared estimates that RCS will become a 3+ billion user platform channel by the 2024, and by 2028, 3.7 billion of the 4.89 billion Android devices globally will be RCS users. Case studies from McDonald's and Disney show an average ROI of 207%, read rate of 72.4%, and engagement rate of 82%.*

Competitors to MNOs are no longer other carriers, or even OTT players, but online advertising, print advertising, and other forms of marketing. The RCS market share is currently at 0.01% with the potential to grow to double digits in the next 10 years in a trillion dollar market.*

Direct your own marketing campaigns using channels like RCS, send updates to employees using WhatsApp, send promotions with Viber, or build your brand and increase trust with customers using Google Verified SMS. These are the channels customers prefer - meet them where they already are!

There are an infinite number of use casesthat can be used no matter what industry your customers are in. Encourage them to take full advantage of everything CPaaS has to offer with certain discounts. For example, you can offer a special deal on the first RCS campaign.

Offer inbound, outbound, short and long numbers for channels like SMS, RCS, voice, video, and apps.

Sometimes moving forward means taking a temporary step back. Owning 95% market share in the A2P segment, which is experiencing annual growth of about 4%, is less attractive than accepting 80% market share in the CPaaS market which is expected to grow by 39% annually.*

Remember, OTT channels aren't the competition here; it's traditional marketing and advertising. Work with an experienced CPaaS provider, like LINK Mobility, to succeed in the selling of CPaaS solutions.

