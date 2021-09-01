Log in
    LINK   NO0010894231

LINK MOBILITY GROUP HOLDING ASA

(LINK)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 09/01 10:25:11 am
39.82 NOK   -2.93%
11:12aLINK MOBILITY : Conference DNB
PU
08/31STRONGER TOGETHER : LINK brings value and expertise to partnerships
PU
08/26LINK MOBILITY : 3 mobile messaging value-adds for customer service
PU
LINK Mobility : Conference DNB

09/01/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Global CPaaS Player

in High Growth Markets

Global CPaaS Player in High Growth Markets

Because every communication matters

2

Global CPaaS Player in High Growth Markets

LINK connects businesses to customers and governments to citizens

Creating value through digital

LINK messaging products

On preferred channels

messaging solutions - Communication

Platform as a Service (CPaaS)

LINK facts and figures

2000

#1

FOUNDING YEAR

MESSAGING COMPANY

IN EUROPE

>10.5bn 30

MESSAGES SENT IN 2020

OFFICES GLOBALLY

19 ~50k

COUNTRIES IN OUR GROUP HAPPY CLIENTS WORLDWIDE*

804m 5bn

NOK LTM EBIDTA Q2 21*

NOK LTM revenue Q2 21*

* Including all closed acquisitions and Soprano

Global CPaaS Player in High Growth Markets

LINK has unique position in fast growing global CPaaS market

Global CPaaS Player in High Growth Markets

LINK has shown strong growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA

Closed acquisition since IPO included in pro forma LTM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Link Mobility Group Holding ASA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 504 M 520 M 520 M
Net income 2021 -66,9 M -7,72 M -7,72 M
Net Debt 2021 3 425 M 395 M 395 M
P/E ratio 2021 -228x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 990 M 1 378 M 1 383 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 651
Free-Float 94,5%
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Alain van Gaver Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Berge Chief Financial Officer
Jens Rugseth Chairman
Torbjørn Krøvel Chief Technology Officer
Ina Christiansen Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer-Northern Europe
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINK MOBILITY GROUP HOLDING ASA-11.71%1 378
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.73%2 268 595
SEA LIMITED69.97%181 986
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC56.95%92 370
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-14.18%86 019
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE45.37%74 975