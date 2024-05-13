Financial presentation

Q1 2024

13 May 2024

LINK in short

Market leader in Europe - Global ambitions with strong growth credentials

European #1 for enterprise digital messaging

Revenue NOKm

• Attracting and serving customers locally with local languages

Creating stickiness and upsell opportunities

21%*

• High double-digit growth over the last 4 years

Proven M&A achievements with more than 30 acquisitions

  • Expanded throughout Europe from the Nordics since 2016

600 employees, 29 offices, 17 countries serving more than 50,000 customers

Adjusted EBITDA NOKm

16%*

2

Interim Report Q1 2024

* CAGR growth

LINK's recurring and growing business model

Solid European footprint in growing markets supported by megatrends and increased adoption rates

Recurring business with more than 50,000 customers in Europe

  • Customers remain and increase their usage

Net retention rate (NRR) and customer churn (%)

Nurn

Scalable business model

  • Adjusted EBITDA growth versus gross profit growth

Gross profit (NOKm) - growth%

Adjusted EBITDA (NOKm) - growth%

LL

Megatrends support digital messaging growth

  • Increased adoption and traction on higher margin CPaaS solutions

Annual messaging per capita

CPaaS GP - Closed won contracts (NOKm)

Norwa K rance ain erman

Diversified use cases and industry exposure

  • Resilient revenue distribution tilted towards stable notifications

o

emaining

o

o

o

No i ica ions

obile

us omer

ar e ing

care

Customer revenue concentration

3

Interim Report Q1 2024

Q1 2024 highlights - Profitable growth ahead of market trends

17% adjusted EBITDA growth at high end of expectations

Revenue at NOK 1,672 million

• Organic growth in fixed FX at 20%

• Strong contribution from Western Europe, Central Europe and Global Messaging

Gross profit at NOK 356 million

Organic growth and FX effect

• Organic growth in fixed FX at 11%

NOKm

Q1 2023

Organic growth

FX effect

Q1 2024

• Supported by higher margin OTT channels like RCS and WhatsApp

Revenue

1 333

261

78

1 672

Organic growth (%)

20%

Adjusted EBITDA at NOK 158 million

Gross profit

309

33

14

356

Organic growth (%)

11%

• Strong organic growth in fixed FX at 17%

Adjusted EBITDA

130

22

6

158

• Reduced by an atypical bad debt provision of NOK 9 million

Organic growth (%)

17%

High cash reserve NOK 3.4 billion

  • Share buyback program progressing as planned
  • Strong first quarter free cash flow at NOK 118 million

Growth and disciplined capital deployment

  • M&A pipeline discussions continuing as expected
  • Prioritizing 11 actionable targets with EBITDA potential up to EUR 40 million

4

Interim Report Q1 2024

Double digit organic gross profit growth

Higher margin OTT channels continue to positively impact profitability

Group organic gross profit development (NOKm)

Enterprise segments delivering growth in high end of expectations

• Strong growth momentum in Western Europe compared to softer Q1 23

• Strong growth on new OTT channels like RCS and WhatsApp continue

Global Messaging growing 5% while supporting routing for enterprise

• Margin QoQ relatively stable while impacted by mix effects YoY

Positive NOK 14 million FX effect with NOK depreciation

• Reported gross profit growth of 15% to NOK 356 million

Group gross margin (%)

Gross margin lower YoY with higher share Global Messaging

• Posi ive im ac rom ric er c annels li e and W a 's a

• High growth on larger lower margin customers diluting margin YoY

• Underlying customer margins stable

5

Interim Report Q1 2024

New contract wins - CPaaS traction drives organic growth

New contracts wins established at higher level following commercial refocus

New agreements signed in quarter

Gross profit contribution* from new contract wins

NOKm

LINK signed 802 new and expanding agreements in Q1 24

  • Good mix of various sized contracts
  • CPaaS solutions and new channels continue to impact both closed contracts and pipeline positively

Paa

P

Continued strong growth in CPaaS contracts sold +100% YoY

  • A2P contribution of NOK 22 million
  • Total contract wins established at higher level - modest impact of closed won from Easter during Q1

6

Interim Report Q1 2024

* Historically 75% of gross profit recorded in P&L within 12 months

Recurring revenue supported by high NRR and low churn

Customers stay with LINK and increase their usage

Net retention rate (NRR) and customer churn (%)

Net retention stable well above 100%

  • Supporting growth in recurring revenue

Customer churn consistently low

  • Enterprise churn below 2% over time
  • Sticky integrations and high transition costs for clients

N

urn

Customer accounts ('000)*

Steady growing base with more than 50,000 customers

  • Significant upselling potential beyond initial use-case to existing customers
  • High commercial success rate in second sale (~70% win-rate)

7

Interim Report Q1 2024

* Customer accounts pre Q2 2023 have been corrected for inactive accounts

MarketingPlatform - LINK's mar e ing au oma ion solu ion

Advanced SaaS platform rolled out across LINK's oo rin

SaaS platform

Go-to-Market (GTM)

Platform adapted to LINK's omnic annel en er rise o erings

Already rolled out in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark

• SMS, WhatsApp, RCS and e-mail

• Market feedback as strong competitor to established solutions

• Now highly competitive automated SaaS marketing solution

Solution offers complete omnichannel marketing messaging for SMEs

Acquired platform lacked necessary functionality delaying commercial launch

• o be ex anded across LINK's oo rin wi

aa license model

  • MarketingPlatform was acquired by LINK in 2021

Increased contribution to closed won business and pipeline

losed won

Closed won GP (mNOK)

Pipeline GP (mNOK)

8

Interim Report Q1 2024

Diverse M&A pipeline in Europe and beyond

Actionable targets mostly located in Europe

M&A play-book guidelines

Prioritizing 11 actionable targets in Europe and beyond

Strong local market position and strong telecom operator relationships

• Combined revenue up to EUR 250 million

• Cash EBITDA positive and cash accretive to LINK from day one

Combined EBITDA up to EUR 40 million

Solid, well-diversified customer portfolios with low churn

Combination of smaller bolt-ons and larger level ups

~80% overlapping technology strong commercial enterprise focus

• Targets mostly located in Europe

  • Synergy potential to create further value
  • Target valuations between 6-9x cash EBITDA before synergies pending growth momentum

9

Interim Report Q1 2024

LINK positioned for strong FCF growth in 2024 and beyond

LINK's European business is scalable and highly cash generative

  • Organic gross profit growth in high single digits historically
  • Organic adjusted EBITDA expected to grow at higher rate than organic gross profit
  • Net debt not exceeding 2 - 2.5x adjusted EBITDA range when refinancing in 2025

Diverse M&A pipeline with additional EBITDA potential > NOK 200 million in Europe alone

  • Bolt-onsin Europe priority to realize further scale
  • Several potential level-up cases in Europe and beyond including the US

10

Interim Report Q1 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Link Mobility Group Holding ASA published this content on 13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2024 04:19:05 UTC.