LINK Mobility : Financial Presentation Q2 2021

08/17/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Interim Report

Second quarter 2021

Todays presenters

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Guillaume van Gaver

Thomas Berge

Second quarter report 2021 highlights

LINK transformed from a European CPaaS provider to a global CPaaS player

  • Increasing the footprint to the U.S. as well as Latin America and Asia-Pacific when Soprano is included

Pro forma* LTM revenue NOK 4,362 million, pro forma* adjusted EBITDA NOK 622 million

  • Soprano will add an additional NOK 683 million in revenue and NOK 182 million in adjusted EBITDA
  • Delivered on M&A strategy as communicated in the IPO with 5 closed acquisitions**

Pent-up demand as societies reopen drove organic revenue growth in local currency to 23%

  • Reported revenue growth including acquired entities 26%

Reported adjusted EBITDA at NOK 119 million, an increase of 22% including acquired entities

  • Q2 profitability last year helped by cost reduction initiatives implemented due to pandemic uncertainty

Launched an additional significant WhatsApp agreement with customer service for Deutsche Post

  • Diverse customer base of close to 50,000 accounts including Message Broadcast and Soprano footprint
    • Extensive opportunities to cross-sell broad LINK product portfolio including WhatsApp globally
      • Pro forma includes historical financials of acquired entities WebSMS, Tismi, MarketingPlatform, AMM and Message Broadcast for comparable data
      • Closed acquisitions are WebSMS, Tismi, MarketingPlatform, AMM and Message Broadcast

LINK growth supported by reopening of societies

LINK delivers two broad product categories

  • Notification messages and marketing messages

Logistics and ecommerce notifications

  • Increasing with digitalization of transcations

Marketing volumes for retailers and hospitality

  • Recently been impacted by government restrictions

LINK has advanced marketing products and established use cases

  • Clients have increased volumes with societies reopening

Deutsche Post - Improved Customer Service with WhatsApp from LINK

Deutsche Post's customer service added WhatsApp from LINK as new channel

  • Deutsche Post owns DHL which already uses WhatsApp from LINK
  • DHL early adopter of LINK's mobile logistics solutions

Deutsche Post service already sees substantial volumes via LINK platform

  • High volume growth expected with continuous new use cases
  • The WhatsApp supported chatbot enhances both customer service and operational efficiencies

LINK positioned as DHL's backbone for mobile messaging globally

  • DHL Express, which handles 70% of all B2C shipments, and DHL IT Services Digital Assistant use LINK mobile communications

LINK´s WhatsApp service to be rolled out globally through DHL's footprint

As part of cooperation with DHL centralized Digital Assistant program

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Link Mobility Group Holding ASA published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
