LINK Mobility : Financial Presentation Q2 2021

Second quarter report 2021 highlights
LINK transformed from a European CPaaS provider to a global CPaaS player
-
Increasing the footprint to the U.S. as well as Latin America and Asia-Pacific when Soprano is included
Pro forma* LTM revenue NOK 4,362 million, pro forma* adjusted EBITDA NOK 622 million
-
Soprano will add an additional NOK 683 million in revenue and NOK 182 million in adjusted EBITDA
-
Delivered on M&A strategy as communicated in the IPO with 5 closed acquisitions**
Pent-up demand as societies reopen drove organic revenue growth in local currency to 23%
-
Reported revenue growth including acquired entities 26%
Reported adjusted EBITDA at NOK 119 million, an increase of 22% including acquired entities
-
Q2 profitability last year helped by cost reduction initiatives implemented due to pandemic uncertainty
Launched an additional significant WhatsApp agreement with customer service for Deutsche Post
-
Diverse customer base of close to 50,000 accounts including Message Broadcast and Soprano footprint
-
-
Extensive opportunities to cross-sell broad LINK product portfolio including WhatsApp globally
-
-
Pro forma includes historical financials of acquired entities WebSMS, Tismi, MarketingPlatform, AMM and Message Broadcast for comparable data
-
Closed acquisitions are WebSMS, Tismi, MarketingPlatform, AMM and Message Broadcast
LINK growth supported by reopening of societies
LINK delivers two broad product categories
-
Notification messages and marketing messages
Logistics and ecommerce notifications
-
Increasing with digitalization of transcations
Marketing volumes for retailers and hospitality
-
Recently been impacted by government restrictions
LINK has advanced marketing products and established use cases
-
Clients have increased volumes with societies reopening
Deutsche Post - Improved Customer Service with WhatsApp from LINK
Deutsche Post's customer service added WhatsApp from LINK as new channel
-
Deutsche Post owns DHL which already uses WhatsApp from LINK
-
DHL early adopter of LINK's mobile logistics solutions
Deutsche Post service already sees substantial volumes via LINK platform
-
High volume growth expected with continuous new use cases
-
The WhatsApp supported chatbot enhances both customer service and operational efficiencies
LINK positioned as DHL's backbone for mobile messaging globally
-
DHL Express, which handles 70% of all B2C shipments, and DHL IT Services Digital Assistant use LINK mobile communications
LINK´s WhatsApp service to be rolled out globally through DHL's footprint
• As part of cooperation with DHL centralized Digital Assistant program
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.