LINK Mobility : Financial Presentation Q2 2021

LINK transformed from a European CPaaS provider to a global CPaaS player

Increasing the footprint to the U.S. as well as Latin America and Asia-Pacific when Soprano is included

Pro forma* LTM revenue NOK 4,362 million, pro forma* adjusted EBITDA NOK 622 million

Soprano will add an additional NOK 683 million in revenue and NOK 182 million in adjusted EBITDA

Delivered on M&A strategy as communicated in the IPO with 5 closed acquisitions**

Pent-up demand as societies reopen drove organic revenue growth in local currency to 23%

Reported revenue growth including acquired entities 26%

Reported adjusted EBITDA at NOK 119 million, an increase of 22% including acquired entities

Q2 profitability last year helped by cost reduction initiatives implemented due to pandemic uncertainty

Launched an additional significant WhatsApp agreement with customer service for Deutsche Post