Handelsbanken
Nordic Small & Mid Cap Seminar
Stockholm, 5 June 2024
LINK in short
Market leader in Europe - Global ambitions with strong growth credentials
European #1 for enterprise digital messaging
Revenue NOKm
• Attracting and serving customers locally with local languages
• Creating stickiness and upsell opportunities
21%*
• High double-digit growth over the last 4 years
Proven M&A achievements with more than 30 acquisitions
- Expanded throughout Europe from the Nordics since 2016
600 employees, 30 offices, 18 countries serving more than 50,000 customers
Adjusted EBITDA NOKm
16%*
2June 2024
* CAGR growth
LINK #1 in Europe for enterprise digital messaging
Established player for more than 20 years - Facilitating evolution to multi-channel /two-way solutions
Enhanced interaction through digital solutions
TWO WAYS
Uniquely targeted messaging on preferred channels
COMMUNICATIONS
Enterprise
Public Sector
Notifications
Alerts
Promotions
Payments
Invoices
Updates
Chat
+
av
3June 2024
Digital messaging gaining traction towards CPaaS
SMS still largest channel with more than 5 billion global users
Global digital messaging market on SMS large and growing
- Expected to grow from below USD 70 billion up to close to USD 80 billion
- LINK experiencing high single digit A2P growth in Europe
Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) fast growing new market
- Expected to extend at CAGR above 20% from a lower base
New channels transforming digital messaging towards CPaaS
Global A2P SMS market
USD bn
67
79
- Use cases moving from one-way SMS messaging to multi-channel conversations
Global OTT messaging apps
4June 2024
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Source: Zion Market Research
Global CPaaS market
23
USD bn
5
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Source: Zion Market Research
LINK's recurring and growing business model
Solid European footprint in growing markets supported by megatrends and increased adoption rates
Recurring business with more than 50,000 customers in Europe
- Customers remain and increase their usage
Net retention rate (NRR) and customer churn (%)
Nurn
Scalable business model
- Adjusted EBITDA growth versus gross profit growth
Gross profit (NOKm) - growth%
Adjusted EBITDA (NOKm) - growth%
LL
5June 2024
Megatrends support digital messaging growth
- Increased adoption and traction on higher margin CPaaS solutions
Annual messaging per capita
Closed won contracts Gross Profit (NOKm)
Norwa
aa
K
rance
ain
erman
Diversified use cases and industry exposure
- Resilient revenue distribution tilted towards stable notifications
o
emaining
o
o
o
No i ica ions
obile
us omer
ar e ing
care
Customer revenue concentration
Digital messaging moving from one-way SMS to rich conversations
Standard messaging
Rich messaging
Conversational
Communicate directly
En ance our cus omer's
Transform your communications
with your customers on
experience with multi-channel
into conversations with your
SMS
personalized content
customers
6
June 2024
LINK benefits twofold from increased adoption
Increased adoption of digital messaging across Europe - Country variations provide growth potential
Norwegian market developed by LINK during last 20 years
•
UK advanced within digital mobile marketing
•
Significant potential for increased adoption in other European countries
CPaaS GP - Closed won contracts (NOKm)
Traction on new CPaaS solutions adds additional growth
• New channels and conversational solution gains traction
• Increased adoption of A2P gives foundation for future CPaaS growth
Annual A2P SMS* - Messages per inhabitant (2023 vs 2020)*
Norwa
enmar
inland
weden
ni ed Kingdom
us ria
rance
oland
I al
ain
erman
ulgaria
CAGR %
7June 2024
* Volumes based on Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF)
Conversational AI chatbots
MyLINK Connect - Enabling brands to create and deploy engaging chatbots effortlessly
MyLINK Connect
- Intuitive visual flow builder with no coding needed
Converse anywhere
• Engage customers on their preferred channels
Website
SMS
Messenger
RCS
Tailor your solution
• 24/7 customer contact
• Customer or brand initiated conversations
• Share and collect rich media
• Images, videos, documents
8
June 2024
Marketing automation
MyLINK Marketing - Advanced SaaS solution based on acquired platform
SaaS platform
Go-to-Market (GTM)
•
Platform adapted to LINK's omnic annel en er rise o erings
•
Already rolled out in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark
• SMS, WhatsApp, RCS and e-mail
• Market feedback as strong competitor to established solutions
• Now highly competitive automated SaaS marketing solution
•
Solution offers complete omnichannel marketing messaging for SMEs
•
Acquired platform lacked necessary functionality delaying commercial launch
• o be ex anded across LINK's oo rin wi
aa license model
- MarketingPlatform was acquired by LINK in 2021
Increased contribution to closed won business and pipeline
losed won
Closed won GP (mNOK)
Pipeline GP (mNOK)
9June 2024
LINK's s rong localized
aa roduc o ering
Local approach key success criteria for capturing share of CPaaS market growth
Strong local presence across Europe is a key strategic advantage
- LINK has 30 offices in 18 European countries
- All customer interactions are in the language preferred by the customer
- Key insight to market trends and needs supports commercial success
CPaaS products well suited to LINK's local approach
- New communications solutions are complex
- Clear benefit with face-to-face interaction
- Customer success greatly enhanced through on-site support
Strong CPaaS product portfolio
- Sticky software solutions integrated into customers IT stack
- Broad portfolio of solutions and channels
PORTO
HELSINKI
BERGEN OSLO STOCKHOLM
LIVINGSTON
KØBENHAVN
HAMBURG
BREUKULEN
GLIWICE
LONDON
WIEN
RORSCHACH
GRAZ
PARIS
BUDAPEST
BOLOGNA
BUCHAREST
SOFIA
MADRID
SKOPJE
MILANO
AREZZO
KUMANOVO
BELLUNO
10June 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Link Mobility Group Holding ASA published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 07:35:01 UTC.