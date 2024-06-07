Handelsbanken

Nordic Small & Mid Cap Seminar

Stockholm, 5 June 2024

LINK in short

Market leader in Europe - Global ambitions with strong growth credentials

European #1 for enterprise digital messaging

Revenue NOKm

• Attracting and serving customers locally with local languages

Creating stickiness and upsell opportunities

21%*

• High double-digit growth over the last 4 years

Proven M&A achievements with more than 30 acquisitions

  • Expanded throughout Europe from the Nordics since 2016

600 employees, 30 offices, 18 countries serving more than 50,000 customers

Adjusted EBITDA NOKm

16%*

2June 2024

* CAGR growth

LINK #1 in Europe for enterprise digital messaging

Established player for more than 20 years - Facilitating evolution to multi-channel /two-way solutions

Enhanced interaction through digital solutions​

TWO WAYS

Uniquely targeted messaging on preferred channels

COMMUNICATIONS

Enterprise

Public Sector

Notifications

Alerts

Promotions

Payments

Invoices

Updates

Chat

+

av

3June 2024

Digital messaging gaining traction towards CPaaS

SMS still largest channel with more than 5 billion global users

Global digital messaging market on SMS large and growing

  • Expected to grow from below USD 70 billion up to close to USD 80 billion
    • LINK experiencing high single digit A2P growth in Europe

Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) fast growing new market

  • Expected to extend at CAGR above 20% from a lower base

New channels transforming digital messaging towards CPaaS

Global A2P SMS market

USD bn

67

79

  • Use cases moving from one-way SMS messaging to multi-channel conversations

Global OTT messaging apps

4June 2024

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Source: Zion Market Research

Global CPaaS market

23

USD bn

5

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Source: Zion Market Research

LINK's recurring and growing business model

Solid European footprint in growing markets supported by megatrends and increased adoption rates

Recurring business with more than 50,000 customers in Europe

  • Customers remain and increase their usage

Net retention rate (NRR) and customer churn (%)

Nurn

Scalable business model

  • Adjusted EBITDA growth versus gross profit growth

Gross profit (NOKm) - growth%

Adjusted EBITDA (NOKm) - growth%

LL

5June 2024

Megatrends support digital messaging growth

  • Increased adoption and traction on higher margin CPaaS solutions

Annual messaging per capita

Closed won contracts Gross Profit (NOKm)

Norwa

aa

K

rance

ain

erman

Diversified use cases and industry exposure

  • Resilient revenue distribution tilted towards stable notifications

o

emaining

o

o

o

No i ica ions

obile

us omer

ar e ing

care

Customer revenue concentration

Digital messaging moving from one-way SMS to rich conversations

Standard messaging

Rich messaging

Conversational

Communicate directly

En ance our cus omer's

Transform your communications

with your customers on

experience with multi-channel

into conversations with your

SMS

personalized content

customers

6

June 2024

LINK benefits twofold from increased adoption

Increased adoption of digital messaging across Europe - Country variations provide growth potential

Norwegian market developed by LINK during last 20 years

UK advanced within digital mobile marketing

Significant potential for increased adoption in other European countries

CPaaS GP - Closed won contracts (NOKm)

Traction on new CPaaS solutions adds additional growth

• New channels and conversational solution gains traction

• Increased adoption of A2P gives foundation for future CPaaS growth

Annual A2P SMS* - Messages per inhabitant (2023 vs 2020)*

Norwa

enmar

inland

weden

ni ed Kingdom

us ria

rance

oland

I al

ain

erman

ulgaria

CAGR %

7June 2024

* Volumes based on Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF)

Conversational AI chatbots

MyLINK Connect - Enabling brands to create and deploy engaging chatbots effortlessly

MyLINK Connect

  • Intuitive visual flow builder with no coding needed

Converse anywhere

• Engage customers on their preferred channels

Website

WhatsApp

SMS

Instagram

Messenger

RCS

Tailor your solution

• 24/7 customer contact

• Customer or brand initiated conversations

• Share and collect rich media

Images, videos, documents

8

June 2024

Marketing automation

MyLINK Marketing - Advanced SaaS solution based on acquired platform

SaaS platform

Go-to-Market (GTM)

Platform adapted to LINK's omnic annel en er rise o erings

Already rolled out in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark

• SMS, WhatsApp, RCS and e-mail

• Market feedback as strong competitor to established solutions

• Now highly competitive automated SaaS marketing solution

Solution offers complete omnichannel marketing messaging for SMEs

Acquired platform lacked necessary functionality delaying commercial launch

• o be ex anded across LINK's oo rin wi

aa license model

  • MarketingPlatform was acquired by LINK in 2021

Increased contribution to closed won business and pipeline

losed won

Closed won GP (mNOK)

Pipeline GP (mNOK)

9June 2024

LINK's s rong localized

aa roduc o ering

Local approach key success criteria for capturing share of CPaaS market growth

Strong local presence across Europe is a key strategic advantage

  • LINK has 30 offices in 18 European countries
  • All customer interactions are in the language preferred by the customer
  • Key insight to market trends and needs supports commercial success

CPaaS products well suited to LINK's local approach

  • New communications solutions are complex
    • Clear benefit with face-to-face interaction
  • Customer success greatly enhanced through on-site support

Strong CPaaS product portfolio

  • Sticky software solutions integrated into customers IT stack
  • Broad portfolio of solutions and channels

PORTO

HELSINKI

BERGEN OSLO STOCKHOLM

LIVINGSTON

KØBENHAVN

HAMBURG

BREUKULEN

GLIWICE

LONDON

WIEN

RORSCHACH

GRAZ

PARIS

BUDAPEST

BOLOGNA

BUCHAREST

SOFIA

MADRID

SKOPJE

MILANO

AREZZO

KUMANOVO

BELLUNO

10June 2024

