Link Mobility Group Holding ASA, formerly Victory Partners VIII Norway Holding AS is a Norway-based Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider. The Company develops and operates software for mobile telephone services to private and public businesses. Link Mobility Group Holding ASA is the Parent Company of LINK Mobility Group AS, that is a provider of services in mobile communication and a specialist in mobile messaging services, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence. The Groupâs activities are divided into five reporting segments: Northern Europe, Western Europe, Central Europe, Northern America and Global Messaging. The Groupâs subsidiaries include MarketingPlatform Aps, Labyrintti International Oy, LINK Mobility Holding Aps as well as Link Mobility Development Hub EOOD.

Sector Software