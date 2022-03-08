LINK Mobility : LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Interim financial report
Fourth Quarter 2021
Highlights Fourth Quarter
Reported revenue of NOK 1,297 million, a 25% growth YoY
Organic revenue growth in fixed currency at 16%
All-timehigh reported gross profit of NOK 360 million, a 37% growth YoY
All-timehigh reported adjusted EBITDA of NOK 176 million, a 47% growth YoY
Added more than 2,700 new customer accounts organically YoY
LINK signed 668 new agreements in the current quarter
Closed the acquisition of Xenioo in Italy
Immediately strengthens omnichannel offering and upselling with chatbot and AI capabilities
Closed the acquisition of Altiria, A2P player specializing on the SME segment, in Spain
LINK awarded 'Best RCS Provider' by Juniper Research
At their "Future Digital Awards" in February 2022
Highlighting LINK's innovative RCS messaging product as a leading proposition for brands
Total operating revenues (mNOK)
Adjusted EBITDA (mNOK)
NOK million
NOK million
Customer accounts
Pro forma net retention rate in fixed currency
Enterprise clients1
Group2
Net retention rate excluding aggregator clients. Includes markets counting for more than 80% of the total transaction revenue. The relative change in revenue from the net of upsale, downsale and churn for customers at the start of the period throughout the last 12 months, not considering new customers. 2) Net retention rate including all client segments
Strong growth to all-time high adjusted EBITDA
LINK Mobility (LINK) reports revenue growth of 25% to NOK 1,297 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Organic revenue growth in fixed currency was 16% and in the high end of medium-term revenue growth targets. Gross profit increased 37% to NOK 360 million and the margin expanded 2.4 percentage points YoY to 27.7%, reflecting a high margin contribution from the US acquisition Message Broadcast. Adjusted EBITDA grew 47% to NOK 176 million with a margin improvement to 13.6% from 11.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020. LINK reiterates its long-termforward-looking statement to 2024 with medium-term revenue growth expectation in the 14-17% range.
LINK continue to experience increased demand for CPaaS solutions and is relentlessly executing on its go-to-market (GTM) strategy, which includes roll-out of self-sign-up (SSU) platforms and a further growth of the partner network. The US expansion in June 2021 opened a large new market for LINK. Through the acquisition of Italian chatbot company Xenioo, LINK has secured an attractive solution to upsell towards existing clients and is experiencing especially high interest from the utility vertical in the US.
LINK was awarded 'Best RCS Provider' Platinum Winner by Juniper Research in February 2022. The award highlighted LINK's innovative RCS messaging product which provides a leading proposition for brands. LINK is currently working with several global brands that are using RCS for both promotional and transactional messaging.
Revenue was reported at NOK 1,297 million, which translates into an organic revenue growth in fixed currency of 16% YoY. Global messaging revenue increased organically in fixed currency at 67%, positively impacting growth rates on total revenue. For the Enterprise segment, all markets have rebounded from lockdown induced restrictions, except in France, where retail activity remains below normal levels. Organic revenue growth for the Enterprise segment was also negatively impacted by high comparables in same quarter the previous year, as lockdowns resulted in significant volumes from e-commerce and the logistics vertical.
Gross profit grew to all an all-time high of NOK 360 million with a gross margin at 27.7%, reflecting contribution from acquired entities. Organic gross profit growth in fixed currency was 11%, lower than organic revenue growth due to the larger proportion of global messaging volumes at a lower margin. Organic gross margin in the Enterprise segment improved by 0.1 percentage points in Q4 2021 compared to same period previous year.
Reported adjusted EBITDA grew strongly at 47% and reached an all-time high of NOK 176 million and the adjusted EBITDA margin improved 2 percentage points to 13.6% YoY. Organic adjusted EBITDA grew 15% in fixed currency.
Messaging volumes increased 31% in the fourth quarter to 4 049 million compared to the same quarter last year, of which 14% organically. Pro forma growth in messaging volumes was 13%, negatively impacted by abnormally low critical events messaging in the US.
Million messages / Price per message in NOK
Pro forma Messaging volume in million*
* Excluding recent acquisition of A2P company Altiria in Spain
Acquisitions and pro forma
LINK acquired Message Broadcast in the US, MarketingPlatform in Denmark and AMM in Italy during the second quarter 2021. The closing of these acquisitions, in addition to the closing of WebSMS in November 2020 and Tismi in March 2021, affects the last twelve months pro forma financials for the group. In the fourth quarter, the pro forma figures are impacted by the acquisition of Xenioo in Italy and Altiria in Spain. The tables below show pro forma figures (full-year effect of closed acquisitions) for LTM Q4 2021 and LTM Q4 2020. The financials are based on management estimates given the information available.
Currency changes through 2021 had a material effect on pro forma gross profit and adjusted EBITDA. NOK appreciated to major currencies, which reduced the figures when translated to NOK for reporting purposes. Applying fixed 2020 exchanges rates through 2021 results in a LTM gross profit of NOK 1,389 million and an LTM adjusted EBITDA of NOK 656 million, implying underlying YOY growth rates of 9% and 8% respectively.
NOK million
9% 8%
YoY
growth
Message Broadcast contributed less to gross margin and adjusted EBITDA growth in
H2 2021, as a strong underlying growth in messaging solutions were distorted by unusually low activity in the more volatile critical events messaging business. The stable messaging solutions business saw revenue growth of 38% YoY in the fourth quarter.
USD million
YoY
growth
Critical events messaging relates to the utility vertical and oscillate with weather events normally taking place in H2, like droughts in Western US and hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico. These events require utilities to shut-down electricity grids and inform their end-users, driving significant messaging volumes towards millions of consumers. H2 2021 was much wetter and saw less hurricanes than the normal situation experienced in 2020, resulting in a negative
revenue development.
Forwarding-looking statement
LINK benefits from strong long-term market trends with increased demand for advanced CPaaS solutions and products. As LINK expands its go-to-market (GTM) initiatives and launches new products, demand is expected to support even higher growth. LINK is also executing on its M&A strategy with several acquisitions closed in Europe and expansion to the US last year.
The global pandemic has been a particular challenge for the retail sector and negative effects were still observed in the fourth quarter of last year with moderate volumes from retail in France. This has directly reduced LINK's medium-term growth rate and the pandemic has also delayed the GTM expansion across the footprint. The adoption of CpaaS products has also been more incremental in this period than initially assumed.
LINK has confidence in the medium-term revenue growth range in the forward-looking statement of 14-17% based on current market adoption of CPaaS solutions and GTM roll-out. Growth rates may however vary between quarters in 2022 as 2021 was impacted by lockdowns, resulting in high and low comparables. For full year 2022, the net retention rate is expected to remain above 110% for the Enterprise segment and gross profits are expected to trend upwards in H2 2022 with a normal season for high margin critical events messaging in the US. Potential additional growth through M&A will be accretive to LINK's valuation and deleveraging or at least neutral to leverage. A significant deleveraging effect from organic growth is expected to bring leverage closer to the financial policy target of <3.5x by end of 2022.
LINK retains its long-term 2024 forward-looking revenue and margin statement and commitment to its 20% annual growth target in a mature CPaaS market with S-curve adoption of omnichannel solutions.
New contracts and market trends
LINK signed 668 new agreements in the final quarter of the year (new and expanding), securing significant new revenue and future growth potential. The new agreements consisted of 447 signed direct customer contracts, 41 signed partner framework agreements and 180 new partner customers.
LINK signed a 5-year agreement with Specsavers, a leader in optometry, audiology, and healthcare services. The agreement include digital customer communication in Norway, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the UK. LINK partnered with Selligent Marketing Cloud for RCS. The partnership makes Selligent Marketing Cloud one of the first marketing automation platforms in Europe to make the RCS channel available to its customers. LINK also partnered with SAP's Emarsys omnichannel customer engagement platform as an approved and integrated native SMS aggregator. Message Broadcast signed a contract with Eversource in the US, a utility company with 4.3 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. After quarter end, Message Broadcast won another large utility customer on the East Coast with more than 3 million customers.
5
