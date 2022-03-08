LINK Mobility : LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA

Strong growth to all-time high adjusted EBITDA

LINK Mobility (LINK) reports revenue growth of 25% to NOK 1,297 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Organic revenue growth in fixed currency was 16% and in the high end of medium-term revenue growth targets. Gross profit increased 37% to NOK 360 million and the margin expanded 2.4 percentage points YoY to 27.7%, reflecting a high margin contribution from the US acquisition Message Broadcast. Adjusted EBITDA grew 47% to NOK 176 million with a margin improvement to 13.6% from 11.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020. LINK reiterates its long-termforward-looking statement to 2024 with medium-term revenue growth expectation in the 14-17% range.

LINK continue to experience increased demand for CPaaS solutions and is relentlessly executing on its go-to-market (GTM) strategy, which includes roll-out of self-sign-up (SSU) platforms and a further growth of the partner network. The US expansion in June 2021 opened a large new market for LINK. Through the acquisition of Italian chatbot company Xenioo, LINK has secured an attractive solution to upsell towards existing clients and is experiencing especially high interest from the utility vertical in the US.

LINK was awarded 'Best RCS Provider' Platinum Winner by Juniper Research in February 2022. The award highlighted LINK's innovative RCS messaging product which provides a leading proposition for brands. LINK is currently working with several global brands that are using RCS for both promotional and transactional messaging.

Revenue was reported at NOK 1,297 million, which translates into an organic revenue growth in fixed currency of 16% YoY. Global messaging revenue increased organically in fixed currency at 67%, positively impacting growth rates on total revenue. For the Enterprise segment, all markets have rebounded from lockdown induced restrictions, except in France, where retail activity remains below normal levels. Organic revenue growth for the Enterprise segment was also negatively impacted by high comparables in same quarter the previous year, as lockdowns resulted in significant volumes from e-commerce and the logistics vertical.

Gross profit grew to all an all-time high of NOK 360 million with a gross margin at 27.7%, reflecting contribution from acquired entities. Organic gross profit growth in fixed currency was 11%, lower than organic revenue growth due to the larger proportion of global messaging volumes at a lower margin. Organic gross margin in the Enterprise segment improved by 0.1 percentage points in Q4 2021 compared to same period previous year.

Reported adjusted EBITDA grew strongly at 47% and reached an all-time high of NOK 176 million and the adjusted EBITDA margin improved 2 percentage points to 13.6% YoY. Organic adjusted EBITDA grew 15% in fixed currency.

Messaging volumes increased 31% in the fourth quarter to 4 049 million compared to the same quarter last year, of which 14% organically. Pro forma growth in messaging volumes was 13%, negatively impacted by abnormally low critical events messaging in the US.

Million messages / Price per message in NOK Pro forma Messaging volume in million*

* Excluding recent acquisition of A2P company Altiria in Spain