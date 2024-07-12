LINK Mobility - New VP Investor Relations

Oslo, Norway, 12 July 2024: Morten Løken Edvardsen, Chief Financial Officer

(CFO) at LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA ("LINK Mobility"), will as of 12 July

2024 also assume the position as Vice President Investor Relations at LINK

Mobility.



For further information, please contact



Morten Løken Edvardsen, CFO & VP Investor Relations

+47 90 56 15 89

morten.edvardsen@linkmobility.com



About LINK Mobility



LINK is an award-winning, leading global provider of mobile messaging and

communications platform as a service (CPaaS) solutions for increased engagement.

The company serves enterprise, SME and government customers. LINK offers a wide

range of innovative and scalable mobile solutions, creating valuable digital

convergence between businesses and customers, governments and citizens,

platforms and users. LINK has more than 50,000 active customer accounts globally

and exchanges 17 billion messages a year. LINK is listed on the Oslo Stock

Exchange under the ticker LINK. For more information about LINK, please see

www.linkmobility.com and follow LINK Mobility on LinkedIn.





