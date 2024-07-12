Oslo, Norway, 12 July 2024: Morten Løken Edvardsen, Chief Financial Officer
(CFO) at LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA ("LINK Mobility"), will as of 12 July
2024 also assume the position as Vice President Investor Relations at LINK
Mobility.
LINK is an award-winning, leading global provider of mobile messaging and
communications platform as a service (CPaaS) solutions for increased engagement.
The company serves enterprise, SME and government customers. LINK offers a wide
range of innovative and scalable mobile solutions, creating valuable digital
convergence between businesses and customers, governments and citizens,
platforms and users. LINK has more than 50,000 active customer accounts globally
and exchanges 17 billion messages a year. LINK is listed on the Oslo Stock
Exchange under the ticker LINK. For more information about LINK, please see
www.linkmobility.com and follow LINK Mobility on LinkedIn.
Link Mobility Group Holding ASA, formerly Victory Partners VIII Norway Holding AS is a Norway-based Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider. The Company develops and operates software for mobile telephone services to private and public businesses. Link Mobility Group Holding ASA is the Parent Company of LINK Mobility Group AS, that is a provider of services in mobile communication and a specialist in mobile messaging services, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence. The Groupâs activities are divided into five reporting segments: Northern Europe, Western Europe, Central Europe, Northern America and Global Messaging. The Groupâs subsidiaries include MarketingPlatform Aps, Labyrintti International Oy, LINK Mobility Holding Aps as well as Link Mobility Development Hub EOOD.