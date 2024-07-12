LINK Mobility - New VP Investor Relations

12 Jul 2024 07:00 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

Link Mobility Group Holding

Oslo, Norway, 12 July 2024: Morten Løken Edvardsen, Chief Financial Officer
(CFO) at LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA ("LINK Mobility"), will as of 12 July
2024 also assume the position as Vice President Investor Relations at LINK
Mobility.

For further information, please contact

Morten Løken Edvardsen, CFO & VP Investor Relations
+47 90 56 15 89
morten.edvardsen@linkmobility.com

About LINK Mobility

LINK is an award-winning, leading global provider of mobile messaging and
communications platform as a service (CPaaS) solutions for increased engagement.
The company serves enterprise, SME and government customers. LINK offers a wide
range of innovative and scalable mobile solutions, creating valuable digital
convergence between businesses and customers, governments and citizens,
platforms and users. LINK has more than 50,000 active customer accounts globally
and exchanges 17 billion messages a year. LINK is listed on the Oslo Stock
Exchange under the ticker LINK. For more information about LINK, please see
www.linkmobility.com and follow LINK Mobility on LinkedIn.

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

Source

Link Mobility Group Holding ASA

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Company Name

LINK MOBILITY GROUP HOLDING, Link Mobility Gro ASA 20/25 3.375 EUR

ISIN

NO0010894231, NO0010911506

Symbol

LINK

Market

Oslo Børs

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Link Mobility Group Holding ASA published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 05:06:03 UTC.