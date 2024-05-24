Nordea credit bond seminar
Stockholm, 23 May 2024
LINK in short
Market leader in Europe - Global ambitions with strong growth credentials
European #1 for enterprise digital messaging
Revenue NOKm
• Attracting and serving customers locally with local languages
• Creating stickiness and upsell opportunities
21%*
• High double-digit growth over the last 4 years
Proven M&A achievements with more than 30 acquisitions
- Expanded throughout Europe from the Nordics since 2016
600 employees, 29 offices, 17 countries serving more than 50,000 customers
Adjusted EBITDA NOKm
16%*
2May 2024
* CAGR growth
LINK #1 in Europe for enterprise digital messaging
Established player for more than 20 years - Facilitating evolution to multi-channel /two-way solutions
Enhanced interaction through digital solutions
TWO WAYS
Uniquely targeted messaging on preferred channels
COMMUNICATIONS
Enterprise
Public Sector
Notifications
Alerts
Promotions
Payments
Invoices
Updates
Chat
+
av
3May 2024
Digital messaging gaining traction towards CPaaS
SMS still largest channel with more than 5 billion global users
Global digital messaging market on SMS large and growing
- Expected to grow from below USD 70 billion up to close to USD 80 billion
- LINK experiencing high single digit A2P growth in Europe
Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) fast growing new market
- Expected to extend at CAGR above 20% from a lower base
New channels transforming digital messaging towards CPaaS
Global A2P SMS market
USD bn
67
79
- Use cases moving from one-way SMS messaging to multi-channel conversations
Global OTT messaging apps
4May 2024
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Source: Zion Market Research
Global CPaaS market
23
USD bn
5
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Source: Zion Market Research
LINK's recurring and growing business model
Solid European footprint in growing markets supported by megatrends and increased adoption rates
Recurring business with more than 50,000 customers in Europe
- Customers remain and increase their usage
Net retention rate (NRR) and customer churn (%)
Scalable business model
- Adjusted EBITDA growth versus gross profit growth
Gross profit (NOKm) - growth%
Adjusted EBITDA (NOKm) - growth%
Megatrends support digital messaging growth
- Increased adoption and traction on higher margin CPaaS solutions
Annual messaging per capita
CPaaS GP - Closed won contracts (NOKm)
Diversified use cases and industry exposure
- Resilient revenue distribution tilted towards stable notifications
5May 2024
Digital messaging moving from one-way SMS to rich conversations
Standard messaging
Rich messaging
Conversational
Communicate directly
6
May 2024
LINK's s rong localized CPaaS product offering
Local approach key success criteria for capturing share of CPaaS market growth
Strong local presence across Europe is a key strategic advantage
- LINK has 29 offices in 17 European countries
- All customer interactions are in the language preferred by the customer
- Key insight to market trends and needs supports commercial success
CPaaS products well suited to LINK's local approach
- New communications solutions are complex
- Clear benefit with face-to-face interaction
- Customer success greatly enhanced through on-site support
Strong CPaaS product portfolio
- Sticky software solutions integrated into customers IT stack
- Broad portfolio of solutions and channels
7May 2024
HELSINKI
BERGEN OSLO STOCKHOLM
LIVINGSTON
KØBENHAVN
HAMBURG
BREUKULEN
GLIWICE
LONDON
WIEN
RORSCHACH
GRAZ
PARIS
BUDAPEST
BOLOGNA
BUCHAREST
SOFIA
MADRID
SKOPJE
MILANO
AREZZO
KUMANOVO
BELLUNO
Diverse M&A pipeline in Europe and beyond
Actionable targets mostly located in Europe
M&A play-book guidelines
Prioritizing 11 actionable targets in Europe and beyond
•
Strong local market position and strong telecom operator relationships
• Combined revenue up to EUR 250 million
• Cash EBITDA positive and cash accretive to LINK from day one
•
Combined EBITDA up to EUR 40 million
•
Solid, well-diversified customer portfolios with low churn
•
Combination of smaller bolt-ons and larger level ups
•
~80% overlapping technology strong commercial enterprise focus
• Targets mostly located in Europe
- Synergy potential to create further value
- Target valuations between 6-9x cash EBITDA before synergies pending growth momentum
8
May 2024
High free cash flow conversion
LINK positioned for strong FCF growth in 2024 and beyond
LINK's European business is scalable and highly cash generati e
- Organic gross profit growth in high single digits historically
- Organic adjusted EBITDA expected to grow at higher rate than organic gross profit
- Net debt not exceeding 2 - 2.5x adjusted EBITDA range when refinancing in 2025
Diverse M&A pipeline with additional EBITDA potential > NOK 200 million in Europe alone
- Bolt-onsin Europe priority to realize further scale
- Several potential level-up cases in Europe and beyond including the US
10
May 2024
