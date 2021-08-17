LINK Mobility : Q2 Interim 2021

Global CPaaS player in high growth markets

LINK Mobility (LINK) reports revenue growth of 26% to NOK 1 055 million in the second quarter of 2021. Organic revenue growth in local currency was 23%, above the medium to long term growth target due to catch-up effects from reopening of societies. Adjusted EBITDA reported at NOK 119 million with a stable margin of 11%. LINK closed several acquisitions in the quarter, including Message Broadcast in the U.S., resulting in pro forma LTM Q2 21 revenue and adjusted EBITDA of NOK 4 362 million and NOK 622 million, respectively. LINK reiterates its forward-looking statement which targets NOK 10 billion in pro forma revenue by 2024 and increases the adjusted EBITDA margin range to 15-17% from 13-15%.

The acquisition of Soprano is progressing, and SPA is expected to be signed shortly. Including Soprano, pro forma LTM Q2 21 figures would be NOK 5 045 million and NOK 804 million for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, respectively.

LINK is experiencing accelerated demand for CPaaS solutions and saw its most successful quarter ever on OTT traffic. WhatsApp traffic increased around 5 times from end Q1 21, while RCS traffic more than doubled from March to June. Clients increasingly demand new use cases built around the richer feature set of OTT channels and RCS, on top of existing SMS traffic. LINK recently signed an additional significant WhatsApp agreement for customer service dialogue with Deutsche Post.

Organic revenue growth in local currency was 23% year over year, positively affected by the reopening of societies as enterprises are re-engaging activities towards end-users, leading to a catch-up effect from the softer volume development experienced both in Q1 21 and Q2 20. LINK's pro forma revenue for Q2 21 reported at NOK 1 130 million, with pro forma organic growth in local currency at 25%. The Enterprise segment generated 20% pro forma organic growth in local currency as all product categories, regions and customer segments exhibited strong growth momentum. Aggregator revenue contributed to 5 percentage points on total organic revenue growth.

Gross profit grew 22% to NOK 268 million compared to the same quarter last year. The gross profit margin declined slightly to 25% (26%), reflecting a higher portion of revenue from the low margin aggregator segment and customer mix effects. The lockdowns last year resulted in unusual volume variations favoring the higher margin public and logistics sectors in the more profitable Nordic region. Reported growth in adjusted EBITDA was 22% to NOK 119 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was stable year over year at 11%. Cost reduction initiatives, implemented due to pandemic uncertainty last year, supported the Q2 20 adjusted EBITDA margin with approximately NOK 10 million.

Messaging volumes increased 37% in the second quarter to 3 337 million compared to the same quarter last year, of which 28% organically. Pro forma messages delivered increased by 30%.

