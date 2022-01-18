LINK Mobility : launches GSMA compliant RCS API globally

Today, we are pleased to announce the global launch of our GSMA compliant Rich Communications Services (RCS) API. LINK's single RCS API and integrated SaaS solutions enable brands to have increased reach and shortened time-to-market for RCS campaigning, Customer Care, and Natural Language Processing (NLP)/Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots. LINK is the RCS launch partner for mobile network operators in several countries and has direct access with over 80 mobile network operators globally for the provisioning of RCS messaging services.

RCS, often labelled as "SMS 2.0," is the next generation of traditional native SMS messaging on Android mobile devices, allowing brands to enhance customer experiences with images, carousels, videos, maps, and calls to action buttons all within the native messaging application on the mobile handset. The richer messaging experience allows for higher engagement and interaction between brands and customers.

For brands, the sending of an RCS campaign will be complicated, with different approaches and levels of support across mobile network operators. LINK has 30 local offices in 19 countries offering high-touch Customer Care with local Customer Success teams providing support in local languages, assisting brands to build their RCS campaigns whilst addressing the specific challenges for brands to navigate through the complexities of RCS.

Strengthening the core value of the LINK'sRCS platform is the multiple fully integrated LINK SaaS solutions that cover Marketing Campaign Automation, Customer Care, and advanced NLP/AI Chatbot use cases. The LINK Messaging RCS solution also enables RCS delivery in third-party platforms such as Adobe Creative Cloud.

"The LINK Messaging RCS solutions are positioned as a way for brands to address the complexities of managing multiple campaigns across multiple countries, making it easier for RCS to be adopted by brands. Combined with chatbots, brands can handle significant volumes of customer-initiated messages, allowing brands to collect implicit opt-ins, enabling conversations to flow through a branded customer experience. RCS allows for higher engagement and from our experience, it delivers stronger/better ROI, especially when compared to more traditional marketing channels." - Fredrik Nyman, Chief Commercial Officer for LINK Mobility Group