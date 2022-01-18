Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LINK   NO0010894231

LINK MOBILITY GROUP HOLDING ASA

(LINK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LINK Mobility : launches GSMA compliant RCS API globally

01/18/2022 | 02:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, we are pleased to announce the global launch of our GSMA compliant Rich Communications Services (RCS) API. LINK's single RCS API and integrated SaaS solutions enable brands to have increased reach and shortened time-to-market for RCS campaigning, Customer Care, and Natural Language Processing (NLP)/Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots. LINK is the RCS launch partner for mobile network operators in several countries and has direct access with over 80 mobile network operators globally for the provisioning of RCS messaging services.

RCS, often labelled as "SMS 2.0," is the next generation of traditional native SMS messaging on Android mobile devices, allowing brands to enhance customer experiences with images, carousels, videos, maps, and calls to action buttons all within the native messaging application on the mobile handset. The richer messaging experience allows for higher engagement and interaction between brands and customers.

For brands, the sending of an RCS campaign will be complicated, with different approaches and levels of support across mobile network operators. LINK has 30 local offices in 19 countries offering high-touch Customer Care with local Customer Success teams providing support in local languages, assisting brands to build their RCS campaigns whilst addressing the specific challenges for brands to navigate through the complexities of RCS.

Strengthening the core value of the LINK'sRCS platform is the multiple fully integrated LINK SaaS solutions that cover Marketing Campaign Automation, Customer Care, and advanced NLP/AI Chatbot use cases. The LINK Messaging RCS solution also enables RCS delivery in third-party platforms such as Adobe Creative Cloud.

"The LINK Messaging RCS solutions are positioned as a way for brands to address the complexities of managing multiple campaigns across multiple countries, making it easier for RCS to be adopted by brands. Combined with chatbots, brands can handle significant volumes of customer-initiated messages, allowing brands to collect implicit opt-ins, enabling conversations to flow through a branded customer experience. RCS allows for higher engagement and from our experience, it delivers stronger/better ROI, especially when compared to more traditional marketing channels." - Fredrik Nyman, Chief Commercial Officer for LINK Mobility Group

Disclaimer

Link Mobility Group Holding ASA published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 07:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LINK MOBILITY GROUP HOLDING ASA
2021LINK MOBILITY GROUP HOLDING ASA (OB : LINK) acquired Matelab Srl.
CI
2021LINK MOBILITY GROUP HOLDING ASA (OB : LINK) acquired Altiria Tic for an enterprise value o..
CI
2021LINK MOBILITY : How to keep the conversation going after #BlackFriday2021
PU
2021LINK MOBILITY : announces mobile communication agreement with Eversource
PU
2021LINK Mobility Announces Mobile Communication Agreement with Eversource
CI
2021LINK MOBILITY : Conference Kempen
PU
2021LINK MOBILITY : SMS to communicate on Black Friday
PU
2021LINK MOBILITY : integrated into Emarsys' (SAP) omnichannel customer engagement platform
PU
2021Link Mobility to Buy Italian Chatbot Group Matelab
MT
2021LINK MOBILITY : to strengthen conversational messaging capabilities by acquiring Italian-b..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 314 M 494 M 494 M
Net income 2021 -140 M -16,0 M -16,0 M
Net Debt 2021 2 911 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2021 -31,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 481 M 514 M 513 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 723
Free-Float -
Chart LINK MOBILITY GROUP HOLDING ASA
Duration : Period :
LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINK MOBILITY GROUP HOLDING ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,23 NOK
Average target price 37,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Alain van Gaver Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Berge Chief Financial Officer
Jens Rugseth Chairman
Torbjørn Krøvel Chief Technology Officer
Ina Christiansen Rasmussen Chief Operating Officer-Northern Europe
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINK MOBILITY GROUP HOLDING ASA-20.97%514
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-7.77%2 328 976
SEA LIMITED-21.76%98 356
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-22.00%75 166
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-11.92%69 154
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.49%50 045