LINK Mobility : The year of customer experience

The past year hasn't been easy, so when it comes to interacting with brands, customers want a positive experience - and brands want to leave a good impression. Here, we explore how you can make 2021 the year of customer experience.

The pandemic has changed the way customers and brands interact. There are more digital touchpoints than ever before, meaning you have tounderstand the best ways to improve customer experience online.What better way to do this than by investing in mobile messagingand the benefits that come with it?

1. Communicate with customers where they want to be reached

One of the biggest developmentswithin the mobile communications industryin recent years is the growing number of channels that are available to reach those who matter - your customers.Companies now offer a variety of ways to get in touch. There are the classics, like emailing or calling a phone number, but there are also plenty of innovative channels, such as:

SMS

WhatsApp

Viber

Google Verified SMS

RCS

Whether you're a bank, retail store, insurance provider, healthcare provider, e-commerce site, or within another industry,using mobile communications is the place start. Then, you can move on to moreadvanced omnichannel messaging.

Did you know? We're a CPaaS(Communications Platform as a Service) provider and offer relevant channels for you to connect with your customers.

2. Make customer support a positive interaction

Everyone has their own horror stories of bad customer support, but what if you're able to change the narrative and use this as a positive touchpoint with customers?Some of the most common ways customer support fails to meet customer expectations are service quality, response time, and general unhelpfulness or lack of empathy. These lead to decreased loyalty, higher churn, and ultimately poorer business results.

Allow customers to reach out to you on the platforms that are most convenient for them, like the channels listed above.You can also check out our customer service platform, LINK Mobility Chat. It connects with channels like SMS, email, WhatsApp, and a live chat on your website. Furthermore, you have the option to have chatbots integrated to save you time and money.

3. Listen to your customers by providing the opportunity for a dialogue

Customers want to be heard. They want to be able to share their opinion, ask questions, search, submit an order, make a purchase, and more. How can they do this withinmobile messaging? With a dialogue, of course! Gone are the days of one-way communicationsfrom brand to consumer. Now, we're all about two-way conversations - and so are your customers. Chat both ways with appslike WhatsApp, Viber, and Facebook Messenger, as well as platforms like RCS and LINK Conversations.

4. Delight with engaging interactions

Take advantage of all that mobile messaging has to offer these days! Channels like WhatsApp, RCS, Viber, and Facebook Messenger allow for rich media to be included within messages. You can sendthings like:

V ideos

G eo - locations

QR codes

C arousels of products

Q uick reply buttons, and more.

An engaging interactionincreases customer satisfactionand the customerexperience isgreatly improved. You can also personalize messages, making customersfeel that you're reaching out directly to them with discounts, products, or help specificto them.

5. Improve your services based on customer feedback and data

Don't forget to gather customer feedback after an interaction, whether that be a purchase, customer service session, or booking a service. You can send a survey or collect data using LINK Collect. The key is using this feedback to make changes and improve fornext time. You can also use our LINK Insight Dashboardto monitor how campaigns have performed or track end user activities. Then, you're able to tailor future campaigns and interactions to better the customer experience.

Are you ready to join us in making 2021 the year of customer experience?If so, get in touchto see how we can help your business.