LINK Mobility : Websms and SimpleSMS become LINK Mobility Austria

The two largest Austrian messaging service providers combine their expertise to become LINK Mobility Austria GmbH.

Graz/Vienna, Austria. April 20, 2021- In the spring of 2021, the two Austrian messaging pioneers,websmsand SimpleSMS,merged their activities and technical platforms under LINK Mobility Austria. websmswill continue to exist as an online product brand. Customers and partners throughout the DACH region will benefit from a broader service and product portfolio,as well as full service for enterprise companies. With three locations in Graz, Vienna,and Wels, LINK Mobility Austria now serves a total of 6,200 business customers. LINK Mobility is responsible for the dispatch of more than 950millionSMS and WhatsApp messages per year in the DACHregion. LINK Mobility Austria is part of the listed LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA in Norway.

'We are very pleased that LINKMobility Austria has been able to put together the strongest product range that has been available in the DACH regionso far. In the future, it will be a matter of integrating new technological developments, such as Rich Communication Services (RCS), into efficient communication solutions for our customers. This will alsoprovide significant impulses beyond the borders of Austria,' explains Christian Waldheim, Managing Director at LINK Mobility Austria. While websmswill be available as a product brand for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the LINK Mobility brand will place a stronger focus on the enterprise segment and will thus sustainably expand its second economic pillar. The company's core competence in the enterprise sector lies in the development of tailor-made communication solutions via a central platform - called Communications Platform as a Service, or CPaaS,solutions for short.

European center of competence with innovative product solutions

The knowledgeof websmsin the field of mobile communication of small and medium-sized enterprises has grown over two decades. This is veryvaluablefor LINK Mobility Austria as competencesfrom the Austrian entity can be sharedacross the whole organization. The self-sign-up process developed via an online portal from websms has been rolled out as a prime example throughoutthe entire LINK Mobility Group. 'Due to the high demand for easy accessinto mobile corporate communications, we have developed an efficient and user-friendly registration system for SMEs. We are proud that in the future we will be able to be responsible for this customer segment and be able to spread our competence within this area across LINK's European footprint,' continues Waldheim.

About LINK Mobility

LINK is one of Europe's leading providers of mobile messaging and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions for increased engagement. The company serves enterprise, SME and government customers. LINK offers a wide range of innovative and scalable mobile solutions, creating valuable digital convergence between businesses and customers, governments and citizens, platforms and users. LINK has over 40,000 customer accounts globally and exchanges more than 10 billion messages a year. For more information about LINK, please see here.