LINK Mobility : strengthens foothold in US with Message Broadcast

Yesterday we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Message Broadcast, LLC, headquartered in Newport Beach, California. This acquisition will strengthen our position in the U.S market and drive our growth strategy as a leading global CPaaS player.

Message Broadcast is a company operating within large U.S. industry verticals and providing mission-critical notification services to companies such as utilities, health care organizations, and financial institutions. The proprietary Message Broadcast CPaaS platform 'EONS' (Emergency Outage Notification System) offers a single engagement platform to design, deploy, and manage customer interactions across all touchpoints with omnichannel orchestration, as well as API-driven communication for email, A2P SMS, and voice services.

'We are very pleased to expand further in the U.S. with Message Broadcast. Together with Soprano, LINK has now quickly gained a solid foothold in the U.S. with a broad product offering and a large customer portfolio. The new U.S. position will accelerate LINK's organic growth and provide a platform for further acquisitions in a fast-growing and fragmented market,' says Guillaume Van Gaver, CEO of LINK.

The transaction values Message Broadcast at an enterprise value of USD 260 million and is expected to add an estimated NOK 285 million (c.86% margin) and NOK 200 million (c.60% margin) to LINK's 2021 gross profit and cash EBITDA respectively. The purchase price is being settled 74% in cash and 16,755,069 million new LINK shares to be issued to the sellers at closing.

'Our acquisition by LINK will enrich our product offering and further strengthen our strong relationships with U.S. blue chip companies. We are highly motivated to continue expanding Message Broadcast's position as part of the global LINK organization', says Bill Joiner, CEO of Message Broadcast.

The deal is expected to close later this month. To read the full release, click here.