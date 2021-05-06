Log in
Link Real Estate Investment Trust : University Scholarship Expanded and Open for Application

05/06/2021
  • Total number of Scholarship awardees has increased by 30 to 220, with each scholarship worth $20,000
  • Application is open to students from three self-financing universities for the first time
  • Both JUPAS and non-JUPAS local students are eligible for application

Link University Scholarship (Scholarship), Link's signature youth empowerment programme, will open for application from today (6 May) to 30 June 2021.

The Scholarship awards Year 1 to Year 4 students who are the first among three generations of their families to attend Hong Kong universities. Link introduced this non-means-tested scholarship in 2015 and has awarded 1,160 scholarships, including those of 2021/22, with each worth $20,000.

In 2021/22, the total number of Scholarship awardees will increase from 190 to 220, the highest since its founding, with 30 awards added for Year 1 students. Applicants for the Scholarship for first-year university studies must be eligible Form 6 students (nominated by their secondary school principals in Hong Kong) who will begin their university studies in September 2021. Each secondary school can nominate up to two students this year. For screening purposes, Year 1 applicants will be invited for a first interview on an online platform.

In addition to the eight University Grants Committee-funded universities in previous years, starting this year the Scholarship is also accepting applications from students of three self-financing universities: Hong Kong Shue Yan University, The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong and The Open University of Hong Kong. Application eligibility also extends from local students holding an admission offer from a local university through the Joint University Programmes Admissions System (JUPAS) to non-JUPAS students in 2021/22.

The Scholarship interview day will be held in November 2021 and the results will be announced in December 2021. The awards ceremony will take place in January 2022.

As an extension of the Scholarship, Link Scholars Alumni aims to help scholars widen their horizons, promote further development and enrich university life through various community engagement activities and workshops. Scholars will also have opportunities to join Link's summer internship, Management Trainee and Management Associate programmes to explore their career aspirations.

Link University Scholarship is part of the Link Together Initiatives, the flagship charity and community engagement programme of Link. Since its inception in 2013, the programme has committed $104 million to support projects in the community.

For application details, please refer to the following website:

Link University Scholarship

- End -

About Link

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock. From its home in Hong Kong, Link manages a diversified portfolio including retail facilities, car parks and offices spanning Hong Kong, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, London and Sydney. Link seeks to extend its portfolio growth trajectory and grasp expansion opportunities in different markets in pursuit of our medium-term target Vision 2025. For details, please visit https://www.linkreit.com/.

