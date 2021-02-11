Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Link Reservations Inc       

LINK RESERVATIONS INC
SummaryNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Link Reservations/Link ResPet.com To Launch New CBD Wellness Product For People On DailylifeCBD.com

02/11/2021 | 07:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Link Reservations, Inc./LinkResPet (OTC Pink: LRSV), a provider of wellness and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both humans and pets, announces the introduction of a new CBD topical cream to its DailyLifeCBD product line. The new product, developed to soothe and relieve irritated and dry skin, will be sold through the Company's DailyLifeCBD website, and be targeted to people, as opposed to pets.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6730/74189_f99adb5af4d36b68_002full.jpg

DailyLifeCBD

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6730/74189_f99adb5af4d36b68_002full.jpg

Manufactured by its US supplier, the CBD topical cream is crafted with all-natural ingredients, including hemp, Bulgarian lavender and frankincense, and targets skin dryness and irritation. Free from parabens, dyes, and artificial fragrances, the wellness cream is compatible with all skin types.

"When we expanded into offering CBD products for people it was paramount to find a supplier that met our high standards and had the ability to scale with our anticipated growth. As with our LinkResPet division that offers high quality hemp derived CBD products for pets, we strive to provide the best CBD wellness products for pets and now people", commented Rene Lauritsen, Link Reservations/LinkResPet CEO.

"Starting with a base product such as a CBD infused topical cream is a great first step as we venture in this new market. We look forward to placing orders in the coming months, and expanding our product offering as we identify new opportunities for growth. And, as we continue expanding our customer base and our network of suppliers such as this new partnership, we look forward to a robust 2021. We are currently working to offer other wellness products for people using compounds aside from CBD. We hope to update shareholders & the investment community accordingly", Mr. Lauritsen added.

For more information about DailyLifeCBD please visit: https://dailylifecbd.com/

DailyLifeCBD is sister brand to LinkResPet, a website focused on providing CBD pet products for dogs, cats and horses. For more information about LinkResPet, please visit www.linkrespet.com or follow them on Twitter on @res_pet

About Link Reservations Inc.

Link Reservations Inc is CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, the Company is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, Link Reservations Inc products can be found under its brand LinkResPets (www.linkrespet.com).

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:
The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

Link Reservations Inc.
400 Thames Valley Park Drive
Reading Berkshire RG6 1 PT
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 330 808 0897

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74189


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about LINK RESERVATIONS INC
01:35aLink Reservations/Link ResPet.com To Launch New CBD Wellness Product For Peop..
NE
01/22Link Reservations Inc/LinkResPet Acquires CBD Wellness Asset To Grow Its CBD ..
NE
2020Link Reservations Inc./LinkResPet (LRSV) Announces OTC Markets Current Inform..
NE
2019LINKRESPET (OTC : LRSV) Explores Expansion Into Pet Functional Supplement Space
GL
More news
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rene Lauritsen Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINK RESERVATIONS INC0
ZOETIS-2.95%76 338
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-5.22%13 719
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC7.59%5 558
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.74%4 183
VIRBAC-9.03%2 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ