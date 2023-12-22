LAGOS, DCEMBER 22, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

FUMUDOH JUSHUA BENARD

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

LINKAGE ASSURANCE

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)

4. each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

314,133 units at N0.80 per share

Aggregate information

314,133 Units

d)

- Aggregated volume

N0.80

  • Average Price

e)

Date of Transaction

DECEMBER 22,2023

f)

Place of Transaction

LAGOS, NIGERIAN EXCHANGE LTD

Moses Omorogbe

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Linkage Assurance plc published this content on 22 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2023 19:32:37 UTC.