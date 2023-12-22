LAGOS, DCEMBER 22, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1. Details of the Director/Insider a) Name FUMUDOH JUSHUA BENARD 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3. Details of the issuer a) Name LINKAGE ASSURANCE b) Legal Entity Identifier

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)

4. each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. Description of the financial

a) instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares Identification Code b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) 314,133 units at N0.80 per share Aggregate information 314,133 Units d) - Aggregated volume N0.80

Average Price

e) Date of Transaction DECEMBER 22,2023 f) Place of Transaction LAGOS, NIGERIAN EXCHANGE LTD

Moses Omorogbe

Company Secretary