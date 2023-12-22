LAGOS, DCEMBER 22, 2023
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
1.
Details of the Director/Insider
a)
Name
FUMUDOH JUSHUA BENARD
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
LINKAGE ASSURANCE
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii)
4. each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
314,133 units at N0.80 per share
Aggregate information
314,133 Units
d)
- Aggregated volume
N0.80
- Average Price
e)
Date of Transaction
DECEMBER 22,2023
f)
Place of Transaction
LAGOS, NIGERIAN EXCHANGE LTD
Moses Omorogbe
Company Secretary
