Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Linkage Assurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LINKASSURE   NGLINKASSUR7

LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC

(LINKASSURE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
0.5200 NGN    0.00%
03:54aLinkage Assurance : Earningforcast
PU
04/28Linkage Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/28Linkage Assurance : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LINKAGE ASSURANCE : EARNINGFORCAST

06/09/2023 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CERTIFICATION OF THE EARNINGS FORECAST OF LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

Pursuant to Section 64 of the Investments and Securities Act, 2007, we hereby certify that we have reviewed the Earnings Forecast of Linkage Assurance PLC for the Third Quarter Ending 30 September 2023 and the underlying assumptions.

We confirm our satisfaction with the Earnings Forecast for the Third Quarter Ending 30 September 2023 and the underlying assumptions.

_________________________

________________________

Emmanuel Otitolaiye

Mr. Daniel Braie

Chief Financial Officer

Managing Director/ CEO

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000008524

FRC/2018/CIIN/00000018082

COMPANY: LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC

FOURTH QUARTER ENDING 30 SETEMBER, 2023

EARNINGS FORECAST

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT INFORMATION & CASHFLOW

Company

N'000

Gross Premium Written

3,316,200

Net Earned Premium

1,974,656

Net Claims Incurred

666,361

Investment Income

1,722,895

Commission Income

321,918

Net Operating Income

3,353,108

Underwriting & Management Expenses

2,033,267

Profit/Loss Before Tax

1,319,841

Forecast Taxation

65,992

Profit/Loss After Tax

1,253,849

Cash From Operating Activities

563,754

Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital Changes

464,268

Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities

331,620

CashFlow From Investing Activities

265,296

CashFlow From Financing Activities

182,391

Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash & Cash Equivalents

1,807,329

Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period

4,236,501

Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period

6,043,830

Emmanuel Otitolaiye

Mr. Daniel Braie

Chief Financial Officer

Managing Director/CEO

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000008524

FRC/2018/CIIN/00000018082

Disclaimer

Linkage Assurance plc published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 07:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC
03:54aLinkage Assurance : Earningforcast
PU
04/28Linkage Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/28Linkage Assurance : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
03/31Linkage Assurance : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/31Linkage Assurance : Compliance with nccg code
PU
01/27Linkage Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
01/27Linkage Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
01/27Linkage Assurance : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC : Extraordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
2022Linkage Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 682 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net income 2022 2 567 M 5,53 M 5,53 M
Net cash 2022 4 237 M 9,13 M 9,13 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 280 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 179
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linkage Assurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Braie Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Emmanuel Otitolaiye Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Benard Fumudoh Chairman
Adelagun Okanlawon Executive Director & Executive Director-Technical
Taoheed Sikiru Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC30.00%16
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.12.57%45 595
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-10.45%40 986
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-6.71%40 400
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-17.24%29 416
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.13.08%26 285
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer