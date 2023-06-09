LINKAGE ASSURANCE : EARNINGFORCAST

CERTIFICATION OF THE EARNINGS FORECAST OF LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC
FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
Pursuant to Section 64 of the Investments and Securities Act, 2007, we hereby certify that we have reviewed the Earnings Forecast of Linkage Assurance PLC for the Third Quarter Ending 30 September 2023 and the underlying assumptions.
We confirm our satisfaction with the Earnings Forecast for the Third Quarter Ending 30 September 2023 and the underlying assumptions.
_________________________
________________________
Emmanuel Otitolaiye
Mr. Daniel Braie
Chief Financial Officer
Managing Director/ CEO
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000008524
FRC/2018/CIIN/00000018082
COMPANY: LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC
FOURTH QUARTER ENDING 30 SETEMBER, 2023
EARNINGS FORECAST
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT INFORMATION & CASHFLOW
Company
N'000
Gross Premium Written
3,316,200
Net Earned Premium
1,974,656
Net Claims Incurred
666,361
Investment Income
1,722,895
Commission Income
321,918
Net Operating Income
3,353,108
Underwriting & Management Expenses
2,033,267
Profit/Loss Before Tax
1,319,841
Forecast Taxation
65,992
Profit/Loss After Tax
1,253,849
Cash From Operating Activities
563,754
Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital Changes
464,268
Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities
331,620
CashFlow From Investing Activities
265,296
CashFlow From Financing Activities
182,391
Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash & Cash Equivalents
Linkage Assurance plc published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 07:53:06 UTC.