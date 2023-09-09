CERTIFICATION OF THE EARNINGS FORECAST OF LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC

FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023

Pursuant to Section 64 of the Investments and Securities Act, 2007, we hereby certify that we have reviewed the Earnings Forecast of Linkage Assurance PLC for the Fourth Quarter Ending 31 December 2023 and the underlying assumptions.

We confirm our satisfaction with the Earnings Forecast for the Fourth Quarter Ending 31 December 2023 and the underlying assumptions.

_________________________

________________________

Emmanuel Otitolaiye

Mr. Daniel Braie

Chief Financial Officer

Managing Director/ CEO

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000008524

FRC/2018/CIIN/00000018082

COMPANY: LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC

FOURTH QUARTER ENDING 31 DECEMBER, 2023

EARNINGS FORECAST

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT INFORMATION & CASHFLOW

Company

N'000

Gross Premium Written

1,620,000

Net Earned Premium

1,658,363

Net Claims Incurred

685,981

Investment Income

540,033

Commission Income

308,830

Net Operating Income

1,821,244

Underwriting & Management Expenses

1,790,411

Profit/Loss Before Tax

30,833

Forecast Taxation

1,542

Profit/Loss After Tax

29,291

Cash From Operating Activities

243,000

Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital Changes

162,000

Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities

113,400

Cash Flow From Investing Activities

129,600

Cash Flow From Financing Activities

89,100

Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash & Cash Equivalents

332,100

Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period

4,236,501

Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period

4,568,601

