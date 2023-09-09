CERTIFICATION OF THE EARNINGS FORECAST OF LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC
FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023
Pursuant to Section 64 of the Investments and Securities Act, 2007, we hereby certify that we have reviewed the Earnings Forecast of Linkage Assurance PLC for the Fourth Quarter Ending 31 December 2023 and the underlying assumptions.
We confirm our satisfaction with the Earnings Forecast for the Fourth Quarter Ending 31 December 2023 and the underlying assumptions.
Emmanuel Otitolaiye
Mr. Daniel Braie
Chief Financial Officer
Managing Director/ CEO
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000008524
FRC/2018/CIIN/00000018082
COMPANY: LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC
FOURTH QUARTER ENDING 31 DECEMBER, 2023
EARNINGS FORECAST
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT INFORMATION & CASHFLOW
Company
N'000
Gross Premium Written
1,620,000
Net Earned Premium
1,658,363
Net Claims Incurred
685,981
Investment Income
540,033
Commission Income
308,830
Net Operating Income
1,821,244
Underwriting & Management Expenses
1,790,411
Profit/Loss Before Tax
30,833
Forecast Taxation
1,542
Profit/Loss After Tax
29,291
Cash From Operating Activities
243,000
Operating Cashflow Before Working Capital Changes
162,000
Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities
113,400
Cash Flow From Investing Activities
129,600
Cash Flow From Financing Activities
89,100
Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash & Cash Equivalents
332,100
Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period
4,236,501
Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period
4,568,601
Linkage Assurance Plc is a non-life insurance group organized around 9 areas of activity:
- energy insurance (35.1% of gross written premiums);
- auto insurance (19.5%);
- fire insurance (18%);
- accident insurance (9.2%);
- marine insurance (8.2%);
- aviation insurance (5.5%);
- engineering insurance (4%);
- agricultural insurance (0.4%);
- bond insurance (0.1%).