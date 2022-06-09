Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Linkage Assurance Plc
  News
  Summary
    LINKASSURE   NGLINKASSUR7

LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC

(LINKASSURE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-05
0.5400 NGN    0.00%
LINKAGE ASSURANCE : Earnings forecast
PU
04/29Linkage Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29LINKAGE ASSURANCE : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

LINKAGE ASSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST

06/09/2022 | 10:42am EDT
CERTIFICATION OF THE EARNINGS FORECAST OF LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Pursuant to Section 64 of the Investments and Securities Act, 2007, we hereby certify that we have reviewed the Earnings Forecast of Linkage Assurance PLC for the Third Quarter Ending 30 September 2022 and the underlying assumptions.

We confirm our satisfaction with the Earnings Forecast for the Third Quarter Ending 30 September 2022 and the underlying assumptions.

Emmanuel Otitolaiye

Mr. Daniel Braie

Chief Financial Officer

Managing Director/ CEO

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000008524

FRC/2018/CIIN/00000018082

COMPANY: LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC

THIRD QUARTER ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER, 2022

EARNINGS FORECAST

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT INFORMATION & CASHFLOW

Company

N'000

Gross Premium Written

2,726,250

Net Earned Premium

1,727,510

Net Claims Incurred

625,252

Investment Income

816,322

Commission Income

209,135

Net Operating Income

2,127,716

Underwriting & Management Expenses

1,796,479

Proﬁt/Loss Before Tax

331,237

Forecast Taxation

16,562

Proﬁt/Loss After Tax

314,675

Cash From Operating Activities

463,463

Operating Cashﬂow Before Working Capital Changes

381,675

Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities

272,625

CashFlow From Investing Activities

218,100

CashFlow From Financing Activities

149,944

Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash & Cash Equivalents

54,525

Cash/Bank Balance at the Beginning of the Period

3,476,697

Cash/Bank Balance at the End of the Period

3,531,222

Emmanuel Otitolaiye

Mr. Daniel Braie

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Managing Director/CEO

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000008524

FRC/2018/CIIN/00000018082

Disclaimer

Linkage Assurance plc published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 14:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
