LINKAGE ASSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST

CERTIFICATION OF THE EARNINGS FORECAST OF LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Pursuant to Section 64 of the Investments and Securities Act, 2007, we hereby certify that we have reviewed the Earnings Forecast of Linkage Assurance PLC for the Third Quarter Ending 30 September 2022 and the underlying assumptions.

We confirm our satisfaction with the Earnings Forecast for the Third Quarter Ending 30 September 2022 and the underlying assumptions.