LINKAGE ASSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST

CERTIFICATION OF THE EARNINGS FORECAST OF LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC
FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Pursuant to Section 64 of the Investments and Securities Act, 2007, we hereby certify that we have reviewed the Earnings Forecast of Linkage Assurance PLC for the Third Quarter Ending 30 September 2022 and the underlying assumptions.
We confirm our satisfaction with the Earnings Forecast for the Third Quarter Ending 30 September 2022 and the underlying assumptions.
Emmanuel Otitolaiye
Mr. Daniel Braie
Chief Financial Officer
Managing Director/ CEO
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000008524
FRC/2018/CIIN/00000018082
COMPANY: LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC
THIRD QUARTER ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER, 2022
EARNINGS FORECAST
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT INFORMATION & CASHFLOW
Company
N'000
Gross Premium Written
2,726,250
Net Earned Premium
1,727,510
Net Claims Incurred
625,252
Investment Income
816,322
Commission Income
209,135
Net Operating Income
2,127,716
Underwriting & Management Expenses
1,796,479
Proﬁt/Loss Before Tax
331,237
Forecast Taxation
16,562
Proﬁt/Loss After Tax
314,675
Cash From Operating Activities
463,463
Operating Cashﬂow Before Working Capital Changes
381,675
Net Cash Generated From Operating Activities
272,625
CashFlow From Investing Activities
218,100
CashFlow From Financing Activities
149,944
Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash & Cash Equivalents
Linkage Assurance plc published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 14:41:04 UTC.