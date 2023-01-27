LINKAGE ASSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Unaudited Financial Statements
for the Period Ended
31 December, 2022
Linkage Assurance Plc
Table of contents
Financial Highlights
Corporate Information
Cerification of Financial Statements
Notes to the Financial Statements and Summary of accounting policies
Float
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cashflows
Notes to the Financial Statements
Other National Disclosures:
- Valued Added Statement
- Financial Summary
Other Information:
- Revenue Account
Linkage Assurance Plc Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2022
Corporate Information
Mission Statement Linkage Assurance Plc. is in business to provide first class insurance and other financial services to the African Insurance market. To achieve this, it has deployed exemplary management, best in class information technology infrastructure and well trained and motivated work force as vehicle for achieving the superior returns expected by shareholders.
Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, Zurich, Switzerland
Continental Reinsurance Plc, Lagos, Nigeria
WAICA Reinsurance, Sierra Leone
Arab Insurance Company, Bahrain
Cathedral @ Underwriter Syndicates No. 2010 MMX, London
ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company), Nairobi, Kenya
Atrium Underwriting Limited @ Lloyd's Underwriter Syndicate, UK
Hannover Ruck SE, Hannover, Germany
Principal Bankers
Access Bank Plc.
Keystone Bank Limited.
Ecobank Nigeria Plc.
Polaris Bank Limited.
FCMB Limited.
Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited.
Fidelity Bank Plc.
Union Bank Plc.
First Bank of Nigeria Limited.
United Bank for Africa Plc.
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.
Unity Bank Plc.
Heritage Bank Limited.
Zenith Bank Plc.
Actuary
O & A Hedge Actuarial Consulting
Suite 24, !st Floor, Motorways Centre1 Motorways Avenue
Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
Linkage Assurance Plc Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2022
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
31 DEC 2022
31 Dec 2021
Changes
Comprehensive income statement
₦'000
₦'000
(%)
Gross premium written
12,979,789
11,161,499
16
Gross premium income
12,205,686
10,454,408
17
Net premium income
6,611,553
5,428,543
22
Underwriting Profit/(Loss)
218,193
(2,584,189)
>100
Investment and other income
4,865,190
1,328,929
266
Profit /(Loss) before taxation
2,452,714
(3,878,914)
>100
Profit/(Loss) after taxation
2,329,857
(3,990,638)
>100
Statement of financial position
Total assets
43,045,869
38,710,185
11
Insurance contract liabilities
13,233,898
11,635,256
14
Key Ratios
31 DEC 2022
31 Dec 2021
%
%
Claims ratio
29
82
Claims ratio (net)
35
93
Underwriting expenses ratio
42
36
Fees and Commission income ratio
19
17
Management expenses ratio
21
24
Underwriting Profit margin
2
(23)
Our Performance
Gross premium written grew by 16% to N12.9billion as at December 2022 from N11.2billion recorded in prior year comparative. The Company posted an underwriting profit of N218.2million on account of growth in premium revenue and a moderate claims cost. The investment income was buoyed by the dividend income of N3.1billion received from Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd. PBT stood at N2.45billion as at December 2022 against N3.87billion loss in the prior period.
Linkage Assurance Plc Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2022
Certification Pursuant to Section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No. 29 of 2007
We the undersigned, hereby certify the following with regards to our unaudited financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2021 that:
We have reviewed the report and to the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
any untrue statement of a material fact, or
omission to state a material fact, which would make the financial statements misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;
to the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the Company as of, and for the periods presented in the report.
We:
are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.
have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and audit committee:
all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the
Company's internal controls;
We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.
Mr. Daniel Braie
Emmanuel Otitolaiye
Managing Director/CEO
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2018/CIIN/00000018082
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000008524
26 Jan. 2023
26 Jan. 2023
