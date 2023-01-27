Advanced search
    LINKASSURE   NGLINKASSUR7

LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC

(LINKASSURE)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
0.4800 NGN   -4.00%
Linkage Assurance : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Linkage Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Linkage Assurance : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
LINKAGE ASSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

01/27/2023 | 08:39am EST
Unaudited Financial Statements

for the Period Ended

31 December, 2022

Linkage Assurance Plc

Unaudited Financial Statement- 31 March 2020

Table of contents

Page

Financial Highlights

2

Corporate Information

3

Cerification of Financial Statements

4

Notes to the Financial Statements and Summary of accounting policies

5-23

Float

24

Statement of Financial Position

25

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

26

Statement of Changes in Equity

27

Statement of Cashflows

28

Notes to the Financial Statements

29-52

Other National Disclosures:

- Valued Added Statement

54

- Financial Summary

55

Other Information:

- Revenue Account

56

Linkage Assurance Plc Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2022

Corporate Information

Mission Statement Linkage Assurance Plc. is in business to provide first class insurance and other financial services to the African Insurance market. To achieve this, it has deployed exemplary management, best in class information technology infrastructure and well trained and motivated work force as vehicle for achieving the superior returns expected by shareholders.

Board of Directors

Chairman

Chief Joshua Bernard Fumudoh

Other Directors

Mr. Daniel Braie

Mr. Okanlawon Adelagun

Mr. Bernard Nicolaas Griesel

Mr. Olakunle Bomo Agbebi

Mrs. Funkazi Koroye-Crooks

Mr. Maxwell Ebibai

Mr. Pius Otia

Mrs. Valentina Marinho

Managing Director

Mr. Daniel Braie

Company Secretary

Mr. Moses Omorogbe

Registered Office

Linkage Plaza

Plot 20, Block 94, Providence Street

Off Adewunmi Adebimpe Street

Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki, Lagos

Registrars

Centurion Registrars

33C, Cameron Road,

Ikoyi, Lagos.

www.centurionregistrars.com

Auditor

Ernst & Young

10th Floor, UBA House

57, Marina

Marina, Lagos

www.ey.com

Reinsurers

African Reinsurance Corporation, Lagos, Nigeria

Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, Zurich, Switzerland

Continental Reinsurance Plc, Lagos, Nigeria

WAICA Reinsurance, Sierra Leone

Arab Insurance Company, Bahrain

Cathedral @ Underwriter Syndicates No. 2010 MMX, London

ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company), Nairobi, Kenya

Atrium Underwriting Limited @ Lloyd's Underwriter Syndicate, UK

Hannover Ruck SE, Hannover, Germany

Principal Bankers

Access Bank Plc.

Keystone Bank Limited.

Ecobank Nigeria Plc.

Polaris Bank Limited.

FCMB Limited.

Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited.

Fidelity Bank Plc.

Union Bank Plc.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

United Bank for Africa Plc.

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

Unity Bank Plc.

Heritage Bank Limited.

Zenith Bank Plc.

Actuary

O & A Hedge Actuarial Consulting

Suite 24, !st Floor, Motorways Centre1 Motorways Avenue

Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria

2

Linkage Assurance Plc Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2022

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

31 DEC 2022

31 Dec 2021

Changes

Comprehensive income statement

₦'000

₦'000

(%)

Gross premium written

12,979,789

11,161,499

16

Gross premium income

12,205,686

10,454,408

17

Net premium income

6,611,553

5,428,543

22

Underwriting Profit/(Loss)

218,193

(2,584,189)

>100

Investment and other income

4,865,190

1,328,929

266

Profit /(Loss) before taxation

2,452,714

(3,878,914)

>100

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

2,329,857

(3,990,638)

>100

Statement of financial position

Total assets

43,045,869

38,710,185

11

Insurance contract liabilities

13,233,898

11,635,256

14

Key Ratios

31 DEC 2022

31 Dec 2021

%

%

Claims ratio

29

82

Claims ratio (net)

35

93

Underwriting expenses ratio

42

36

Fees and Commission income ratio

19

17

Management expenses ratio

21

24

Underwriting Profit margin

2

(23)

Our Performance

Gross premium written grew by 16% to N12.9billion as at December 2022 from N11.2billion recorded in prior year comparative. The Company posted an underwriting profit of N218.2million on account of growth in premium revenue and a moderate claims cost. The investment income was buoyed by the dividend income of N3.1billion received from Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd. PBT stood at N2.45billion as at December 2022 against N3.87billion loss in the prior period.

3

Linkage Assurance Plc Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2022

Certification Pursuant to Section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No. 29 of 2007

We the undersigned, hereby certify the following with regards to our unaudited financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2021 that:

  1. We have reviewed the report and to the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
    • any untrue statement of a material fact, or
    • omission to state a material fact, which would make the financial statements misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made;
    • to the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the Company as of, and for the periods presented in the report.
  3. We:
    • are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls.
    • have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
    • have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report;
    • have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
  5. We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and audit committee:
    • all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
    • any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant role in the
      Company's internal controls;

We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.

Mr. Daniel Braie

Emmanuel Otitolaiye

Managing Director/CEO

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2018/CIIN/00000018082

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000008524

26 Jan. 2023

26 Jan. 2023

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Linkage Assurance plc published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 13:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
