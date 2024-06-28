Annual Report
For the year ended 31 December 2023
Linkage Assurance Plc
Annual Report
for the year ended 31 December 2023
Table of contents
Page
Corporate Information
3
Financial Highlights
4
Report of the Directors
5
Corporate Governance Report
9
Report of the Audit Committee
12
Enterprise Risk Management Declaration Statement
13
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in relation to the preparation of the Financial Statements
14
Statement of Corporate Responsibility for the Financial Statements
15
Independent Auditor's Report
16
Statement of Financial Position
22
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
23
Statement of Changes in Equity
24
Statement of Cashflows
25
Notes to the Financial Statements
26
Other National Disclosures
Valued Added Statement
132
Five - Year Financial Summary
133
2
Corporate Information
Company Registration Number
Date of Incorporation
Tax Identification Number: Company Type
Mission Statement
Board of Directors
Linkage Assurance Plc Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023
162306
Tuesday, March 26, 1991 01334256-0001
Public Limited Liability Company
Linkage Assurance Plc. is in business to provide first class insurance and other financial services to the African Insurance market. To achieve this, it has deployed exemplary management, best in class information technology infrastructure and well trained and motivated work force as vehicle for achieving the superior returns expected by shareholders.
Chairman Other Directors
Managing Director
Company Secretary
Registered Office
Registrars
Auditor
Reinsurers
Principal Bankers
Actuary
FRC Registered No.
Directors
Chief Joshua Bernard Fumudoh
Mr. Daniel Braie
Mr. Okanlawon Adelagun
Mrs. Valentina Marinho
Mr. Daniel Braie
Mr. Moses Omorogbe
Linkage Plaza
Plot 20, Block 94, Providence Street
Off Adewunmi Adebimpe Street
Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki, Lagos
Apel Capital Registrars Limited
8, Alhaji Bashorun,
Ikoyi, Lagos.
Ernst & Young
10th & 13th Floor, UBA House
57, Marina
Lagos
Nigeria
www.ey.com
African Reinsurance Corporation, Lagos, Nigeria Continental Reinsurance Plc, Lagos, Nigeria
WAICA Reinsurance Corporation Plc, Lagos, Nigeria
FBS Reinsurance Limited, Lagos, Nigeria
Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation, Lagos, Nigeria
Jordans Global Insurance Brokers
Access Bank Plc
Ecobank Nigeria Limited
FCMB Limited
Fidelity Bank Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
Guaranty Trust Bank Limited
Heritage Bank Limited
Sterling Bank Plc
Wema Bank Plc
O & A Hedge Actuarial Consulting
FRC/2012/0000000000339
Designation
Chairman
Managing Director/CEO
Executive Director
YOA Reinsurance Brokers Limited MarshFJC International Insurance Brokers Limited
Zebra Insurance Brokers
MNK Reinsurance Brokers Limited GRS Reinsurance Brokers Limited Insurance Brokers of Nigeria limited
Keystone Bank Limited
Polaris Bank Limited
Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited
Union Bank Plc
United Bank for Africa Plc
Unity Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Providus Bank
Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc
3
Linkage Assurance Plc Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023
Financial Highlights
Financial performance
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Changes
N'000
N'000
(%)
Insurance revenue
14,835,202
12,506,552
19
Insurance service expenses
(10,795,403)
(10,772,115)
0
Insurance service result
261,595
(1,201,436)
122
Net expenses from reinsurance contract
4,039,799
1,734,437
133
Investment and other income
9,067,151
5,037,736
80
Net insurance finance (income)/ expense
(347,284)
755,664
146
Profit before taxation
5,463,747
1,874,983
191
Profit after taxation
5,281,594
1,745,691
203
Financial position
Total assets
52,862,109
38,790,347
(36)
Insurance contract liabilities
15,340,788
13,191,889
(16)
Our Performance
Insurance revenue grew by 19% to N14.8billion as at December 2023 from N12.5billion recorded in prior year. The Company achieved an investment income of N9.0billion against an income of N5.0billion in the prior year. Profit before tax stood at N5.4billion. The major driver is investment income which was buoyed by the dividend income of N3.1billion received from Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd.
Outlook
As an organization, we shall continue to refine our strategy in line with our strategic focus for the year and theme. Our theme for 2023 is "Consolidation", and this informs our strategic intent along the four pillars of Business growth, Operational excellence, Financial excellence, and Customer & people. Consequently, during the year the identified strategic focus will guide as compass in our quest to navigate through the highly competitive insurance market to increase our market share in the most profitable sectors and offer excellent customer experience to all our clients.
Product offering & Fintech
As part of our agile strategy, we shall leverage on the technology to improve our products and services especially to our direct and personal clients. This is also part of digital transformation initiatives. Also, having recognized the impact of certain products lines like motor insurance on our portfolio, we are positioned to offer to our clients different options of motor insurance according to their risk exposure(s), willingness and ability to pay.
Brand Development
We shall continue to leverage on the positive impact of our ongoing brand rejuvenation and awareness campaign to the insuring public. This will be reinforced by our customer value propositions.
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
As a corporate socially responsible organization, we shall continue to expand our activities in the bid to give back to the communities where we do business and the society as a whole. During the year 2023, we sponsored the down syndrome foundation of Nigeria, the heroine women foundation, and many others.
Work Life Balance & Manpower Development
Linkage Assurance PLC is committed to ensuring a work-life balance for our employees and reduction in the cost of doing business. As a result of these, we embarked on Work-from-Home. (WFH) which allows us to adopt a hybrid work regime.
4
Linkage Assurance Plc Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023
Report of the Directors
It is the pleasure of the Directors to submit their annual report on the affairs of Linkage Assurance Plc ('the Company') together with the audited financial statements and independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2023.
1 Legal form
The Company was incorporated on the 26th of March 1991 as a private limited liability company - Linkage Assurance Company Limited. It was registered by the National Insurance Commission on the 7th of October, 1993 to transact general insurance business and commenced operations in January, 1994. The Company became a Public Limited Liability Company in 2003 and the Company's shares, which are quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, were first listed on 18 November, 2003. In compliance with regulatory directives on re-capitalization in the Insurance Industry in 2007, the Company merged with the former Central Insurance Company Limited. The registered office of the Company is Plot 20 Block 94 Providence Street, Off Adewunmi Adebimpe Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.
-
Principal activity
The Company transact all classes of non-life insurance business.
- Operating results
The following is a summary of the Company's operating results for the year:
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
N'000
N'000
Insurance revenue
14,835,202
12,506,552
Profit before tax expense
5,463,747
1,874,983
Minimum tax
(103,911)
(76,196)
Income tax expense
(78,242)
(53,096)
Profit after tax expense
5,281,594
1,745,691
4 Proposed dividend
The Directors have proposed a total dividend of NGN700 million for the year (2022:nil) and bonus share of 1.4 billion shares at
everyNGN 10.50shareper shareheld ofbyoneexistingfor everyshareholdersten sharesamountingheld
to N700 million (of 1.4 billion ordinary shares at 50k per share)
NGN 0.50 per share in the ratio of 10:1
5 Directors
The Directors who served during the year and held office at the date of this report were as follows:
Name
Status
Nationality
* Chief Joshua Bernard Fumudoh
Chairman
Mr. Daniel Braie
Managing Director
Mr Okanlawon Adelagun
Executive Director
Mr. Olakunle Bomo Agbebi
Non-executive Director
**Mr. Bernard Nicolaas Griesel
Non-executive Director
South African
*Mrs. Funkazi Koroye-Crooks
Non-executive Director
*Mr. Maxwell Ebibai
Non-executive Director
*Mr. Pius Otia
Non-executive Director
Mrs. Valentina Marinho
Independent Director
*Bayelsa State Ministry of Finance Incorporated (BSMFI) representatives **Stanbic IBTC Nominees Nigeria Limited's representative
6 Directors interest in shares
The interests of the Directors in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the register of members as at 31 December 2023 and as notified by them for the purpose of fulfilling Section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 are as follows:
00-
5
Linkage Assurance Plc Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023
Report of the Directors- Continued
-
Contracts
In accordance with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, all contracts with related parties were conducted at arms length. Information relating to related parties transactions are contained in Note 44 to the financial statements.
- Shareholding
The Company's issued share capital of N14 billion is made up of 7 billion ordinary shares of 50k each which are held by Nigerian individuals and institutional investors. According to the register of members, no shareholder other than the following held more than 5% of the issued share capital of the Company as at 31 December 2023.
Shareholders
Units Held
% of Holdings
Bayelsa State Ministry of Finance Incorporated (BSMFI)
7,480,787,548
53.43%
Stanbic IBTC Nominees Nigeria Limited
1,858,165,841
13.27%
Apel Asset Limited - Nominee
797,021,424
6%
b) Analysis of shareholding structure
i) As at 31 December 2023
Range
No of Holders
% of Holders
Units Held
% Units Held
1 - 10,000
10,581
47.70
50,016,493
0.36
10,001 - 50,000
7,254
32.70
169,437,352
1.21
50,0001 - 100,000
1,950
8.79
141,285,419
1.01
100,001 - 500,000
1,886
8.50
387,744,403
2.77
500,001 - 1,000,000
235
1.06
169,122,836
1.21
1,000,001 - 5,000,000
196
0.88
420,166,875
3.00
5,000,001 - 10,000,000
23
0.10
170,808,672
1.22
10,000,001 - 50,000,000
41
0.18
903,552,760
6.45
50,000,001 - 100,000,000
5
0.02
366,430,709
2.62
100,000,001 - 500,000,000
7
0.03
1,085,459,668
7.75
500,000,001 - 10,000,000,000
3
0.01
10,135,974,813
72.40
Grand Total
22,181
100
14,000,000,000
100
i) As at 31 December 2022
Range
No of Holders
% of Holders
Units Held
% Units Held
1 - 10,000
10,581
47.70
50,016,493
0.36
10,001 - 50,000
7,254
32.70
169,437,352
1.21
50,0001 - 100,000
1,950
8.79
141,285,419
1.01
100,001 - 500,000
1,886
8.50
387,744,403
2.77
500,001 - 1,000,000
235
1.06
169,122,836
1.21
1,000,001 - 5,000,000
196
0.88
420,166,875
3.00
5,000,001 - 10,000,000
23
0.10
170,808,672
1.22
10,000,001 - 50,000,000
41
0.18
903,552,760
6.45
50,000,001 - 100,000,000
5
0.02
366,430,709
2.62
100,000,001 - 500,000,000
7
0.03
1,085,459,668
7.75
500,000,001 - 5,000,000,000
3
0.01
10,135,974,813
72.40
Grand Total
22,181
100
14,000,000,000
100
6
Linkage Assurance Plc Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023
Report of the Directors- Continued
- Human Resources
-
Employment of disabled persons
As a matter of policy, the Company does not discriminate against disabled persons. Full and fair consideration is given to applications for employment received from disabled persons, with due regard to their particular aptitudes and abilities. In the event of any employee becoming disabled in the course of employment, the Company is in a position to arrange appropriate training to ensure the continuous employment of such a person without subjecting him/her to any disadvantage in his/her career development. As at 31 December 2023, the Company had no disabled persons in its
- Employee's development and training
The Company is committed to staff training in order to keep them abreast with new developments in the industry and this cuts across all categories of staff. During the year under review, the Company utilized the professional training services of several organizations for the benefit of staff.
- Health, safety at work and staff welfare
Health, safety and fire drills are regularly organized to keep employees alert at all times. The Company engages the services of health care providers towards meeting the medical needs of the employees and their immediate families at its
The Company also provides adequate transportation and housing facilities for all levels of employees.
- Property and equipment
Changes in property and equipment during the year under review are shown in note 14 to the financial statements. In the opinion of the directors, the market value of the Company's assets is not lower than the value shown in the financial statements.
- Acquisition of own shares
The Company did not purchase its own shares during the year under review.
- Fines and penalties
The Company was fined N7.4 million by NAICOM during the year (2022: Nil).
- Events after reporting date
There are no significant events after the reporting date which could have had a material effect on the financial affairs of the Company as at 31 December 2023 and on the profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended.
- Securities Trading Policy
The Company has a Securities Trading Policy which governs the trading of the Company's securities by insiders. The Policy has been circulated to all Directors and employees and also uploaded on the Company's website. The Company has contacted the Directors and they confirmed complying with the Policy during the year.
- Audit committee
The following persons served as members of the committees during the year:
Name
Designation
Status
Mr. Balogun Shamusideen Olalekan
Chairman
Shareholder
Mr. Sunday Orji
Member
Shareholder
Mrs. Esther O. Osijo
Member
Shareholder
Mr. Pius Otia
Member
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Maxwell Ebibai
Member
Non-Executive Director
16 Auditor
Messrs. Ernst & Young (EY) acted as the Company's independent auditor during the financial year ended 31 December
2023. The independent auditor's report was signed by Babayomi Ajijola, a partner in the firm, with Financial Reporting Council (FRC) membership number FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001196.
Messrs. Ernst & Young (EY) has indicated willingness to continue in office as auditor in accordance with S.401(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.
7
Linkage Assurance Plc Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023
Report of the Directors- Continued
17 Donations
Donations during the year ended 31 December 2023 was nil (2022: N1.5 million). The beneficiaries are as follows:
2022
Description
Organization
Amount (₦)
Sponsorship for Down Syndrome
Down Syndrome Foundation of Nigeria
1,500,000
18 Securities Trading Policy
The company has a Securities Trading Policy which governs the trading of the Company's securities by insiders. The policy has been circulated to all the Directors and employees and also uploaded on the Company's website. The Company has contacted the Directors and they confirmed complying with the Policy during the quarter under review.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Company Secretary Mr. Moses Omorogbe FRC/2017/NBA/00000017141 27 May 2024
8
Linkage Assurance Plc Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023
Corporate Governance Report
Linkage Assurance Plc ("Linkage") is committed to implementing the best practice standards of Corporate Governance.
The Board of Linkage is mindful of its obligations under the National Insurance Commission Corporate Governance Code (NAICOM Code), the Securities & Exchange Commission Corporate Governance Code (SEC Code) as well as the Post Listing Rules & Requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The Company's high standard in Corporate Policies and Governance are designed to encourage transparency in all its activities as well as ensure the protection of the long term interest of all Stakeholders. The business of the Company is conducted with high level of Integrity.
The Board of Directors of Linkage Assurance Plc. has overall responsibility for ensuring the highest standards of corporate governance is maintained and adhered to by the Company. In order to promote effective governance of the Company, the following structures have been put in place for the execution of Linkage Assurance Plc's Corporate Governance strategy:
- Board of Directors;
- Board Committees; and
-
Executive Management Committees
Corporate Governance Structure The Board
The Board of Directors of Linkage, comprising of Eight (8) members is accountable to the shareholders and also responsible for the control, management and periodic review of the Company's business strategy. The Board of Directors is also committed to ensuring that the Company adheres strictly to the regulations guiding the operations of the Insurance Industry and other financial services sector in Nigeria.
The Board of Directors performs its functions either as a full Board or through the under listed established statutory committee and Committees of the Board:
Statutory Audit Committee
The Committee is composed of 5 members as follows:
S/N
Name
Designation
Status
1
Mr. Balogun Shamusideen Olalekan
Chairman
Shareholder
2
Mr. Sunday Orji
Member
Shareholder
3
Mrs. Esther O. Osijo
Member
Shareholder
4
Mr. Pius Otia
Member
Non-Executive Director
5
Mr. Maxwell Ebibai
Member
Non-Executive Director
This Committee, which is chaired by a shareholder, has the responsibility of ensuring that the accounting and reporting policies of the Company are in accordance with legal requirements and agreed ethical practices. The Committee reviews the scope & planning of audit requirements and it is also responsible for other matters reserved for the Audit Committee by Section 404 of Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 and the Company's Articles of Association.
Finance, Investment & General purpose Committee
The Committee is composed of 5 members as follows:
S/N
Name
Designation
Status
1
Mr. Bernard Nicolaas Griesel
Chairman
Non-Executive Director
2
Mr. Maxwell Ebibai
Member
Non-Executive Director
3
Mr. Daniel Braie
Member
Managing Director
4
Mrs. Valentina Marinho
Member
Non-Executive Director
5
Mr. Pius Otia
Member
Non-Executive Director
This Committee reviews matters relating to the investment of the Company's funds, management of all other assets and makes recommendation to the Board for approval. It also ensures maximum returns on investments and protection of the Company's assets. The Committee periodically evaluates the Company's risk policies and also provides appropriate advice and recommendations on matters relevant to risk management.
9
Linkage Assurance Plc Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023
Enterprise Risk Management & Governance Committee
The Committee is composed of 4 members as follows:
S/N
Name
Designation
Status
1
Mr. Olakunle Agbebi
Chairman
Non-Executive Director
2
Mrs. Funkazi Koroye-Crooks
Member
Non-Executive Director
3
Mr. Maxwell Ebibai
Member
Non-Executive Director
4
Mr. Bernard Griesel
Member
Non-Executive Director
This Committee reviews and recommends for approval to the Board, matters bordering on Board Appointments, Staff Recruitment, Staff Compensation, Welfare and Promotions. Matters relating to the strategy for growth and advancement of the Company are also the responsibility of this Committee.
Audit & Compliance Committee
The Committee is composed of 3 members as follows:
S/N
Name
Designation
Status
1
Mrs. Funkazi Koroye-Crooks
Acting Chairperson
Independent Director
2
Mr. Bernard Nicolaas Griesel
Member
Non-Executive Director
3
Mr. Pius Otia
Member
Non-Executive Director
This Committee assists the Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities in ensuring the integrity of the Company's financial statements, compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, the performance of the internal audit function, the identification, assessment, management of the Company's risks and adherence to internal risk management policies and procedures.
Executive Management Committees
These are Committees comprising senior management of the Company. They are set to ensure that all risk limits as contained in Board and regulatory policies are complied with at all times. They provide inputs for the respective Board Committees and also ensure that recommendations of the Board Committees are effectively and efficiently implemented. The Committees are risk driven as they are set up to identify, analyze, synthesize and make recommendations on risks arising from within the Company's operating environment. The Committees meet as frequently as risk issues occur to immediately take actions and decisions within the confines of their powers. The Committees include the Executive Management Committee, Management Investment Committee, Business Strategy Committee and the Management Enterprise Risk Committee.
Internal Audit Function
In consonance with the commitment of the Company to be a dynamic world class Company fully accountable to the Board of Directors and shareholders, the Internal Audit Unit has been further strengthened with the recruitment of additional staff to broaden its scope and thus enhance the control and oversight service rendered at Management level.
The Internal Audit is a Control Unit established within the Management to independently examine and evaluate the activities of the Company. The Company's Internal Audit Unit reports to the Audit Committee.
Shareholders' Relationship
The Company is accountable and committed to the shareholders and uses various fora to advise shareholders on the performance of the Company. This includes annual report and accounts, access to the Company Secretary by shareholders for all enquiries and free interactions with the members of the Board during Annual General Meetings.
Company Secretary
All stakeholders have access to the services of the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary is responsible for facilitating the induction and professional development of Board Members as well as ensuring information flow within the Board, its Committees and Management of the Company. Attendance at the Board and committee meetings during the year ended 31 December 2023 is as follows:
10
