Linkage Assurance Plc Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023

Financial Highlights

Financial performance 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Changes N'000 N'000 (%) Insurance revenue 14,835,202 12,506,552 19 Insurance service expenses (10,795,403) (10,772,115) 0 Insurance service result 261,595 (1,201,436) 122 Net expenses from reinsurance contract 4,039,799 1,734,437 133 Investment and other income 9,067,151 5,037,736 80 Net insurance finance (income)/ expense (347,284) 755,664 146 Profit before taxation 5,463,747 1,874,983 191 Profit after taxation 5,281,594 1,745,691 203 Financial position Total assets 52,862,109 38,790,347 (36) Insurance contract liabilities 15,340,788 13,191,889 (16)

Our Performance

Insurance revenue grew by 19% to N14.8billion as at December 2023 from N12.5billion recorded in prior year. The Company achieved an investment income of N9.0billion against an income of N5.0billion in the prior year. Profit before tax stood at N5.4billion. The major driver is investment income which was buoyed by the dividend income of N3.1billion received from Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd.

Outlook

As an organization, we shall continue to refine our strategy in line with our strategic focus for the year and theme. Our theme for 2023 is "Consolidation", and this informs our strategic intent along the four pillars of Business growth, Operational excellence, Financial excellence, and Customer & people. Consequently, during the year the identified strategic focus will guide as compass in our quest to navigate through the highly competitive insurance market to increase our market share in the most profitable sectors and offer excellent customer experience to all our clients.

Product offering & Fintech

As part of our agile strategy, we shall leverage on the technology to improve our products and services especially to our direct and personal clients. This is also part of digital transformation initiatives. Also, having recognized the impact of certain products lines like motor insurance on our portfolio, we are positioned to offer to our clients different options of motor insurance according to their risk exposure(s), willingness and ability to pay.

Brand Development

We shall continue to leverage on the positive impact of our ongoing brand rejuvenation and awareness campaign to the insuring public. This will be reinforced by our customer value propositions.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

As a corporate socially responsible organization, we shall continue to expand our activities in the bid to give back to the communities where we do business and the society as a whole. During the year 2023, we sponsored the down syndrome foundation of Nigeria, the heroine women foundation, and many others.

Work Life Balance & Manpower Development

Linkage Assurance PLC is committed to ensuring a work-life balance for our employees and reduction in the cost of doing business. As a result of these, we embarked on Work-from-Home. (WFH) which allows us to adopt a hybrid work regime.