Table of contents

Page

Corporate Information

3

Financial Highlights

4

Report of the Directors

5

Corporate Governance Report

9

Report of the Audit Committee

12

Enterprise Risk Management Declaration Statement

13

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in relation to the preparation of the Financial Statements

14

Statement of Corporate Responsibility for the Financial Statements

15

Independent Auditor's Report

16

Statement of Financial Position

22

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

23

Statement of Changes in Equity

24

Statement of Cashflows

25

Notes to the Financial Statements

26

Other National Disclosures

Valued Added Statement

132

Five - Year Financial Summary

133

Corporate Information

Company Registration Number

Date of Incorporation

Tax Identification Number: Company Type

Mission Statement

Board of Directors

162306

Tuesday, March 26, 1991 01334256-0001

Public Limited Liability Company

Linkage Assurance Plc. is in business to provide first class insurance and other financial services to the African Insurance market. To achieve this, it has deployed exemplary management, best in class information technology infrastructure and well trained and motivated work force as vehicle for achieving the superior returns expected by shareholders.

Chairman Other Directors

Managing Director

Company Secretary

Registered Office

Registrars

Auditor

Reinsurers

Principal Bankers

Actuary

FRC Registered No.

Directors

Chief Joshua Bernard Fumudoh

Mr. Daniel Braie

Mr. Okanlawon Adelagun

Mrs. Valentina Marinho

Mr. Daniel Braie

Mr. Moses Omorogbe

Linkage Plaza

Plot 20, Block 94, Providence Street

Off Adewunmi Adebimpe Street

Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki, Lagos

Apel Capital Registrars Limited

8, Alhaji Bashorun,

Ikoyi, Lagos.

Ernst & Young

10th & 13th Floor, UBA House

57, Marina

Lagos

Nigeria

www.ey.com

African Reinsurance Corporation, Lagos, Nigeria Continental Reinsurance Plc, Lagos, Nigeria

WAICA Reinsurance Corporation Plc, Lagos, Nigeria

FBS Reinsurance Limited, Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation, Lagos, Nigeria

Jordans Global Insurance Brokers

Access Bank Plc

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

FCMB Limited

Fidelity Bank Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited

Heritage Bank Limited

Sterling Bank Plc

Wema Bank Plc

O & A Hedge Actuarial Consulting

FRC/2012/0000000000339

Designation

Chairman

Managing Director/CEO

Executive Director

YOA Reinsurance Brokers Limited MarshFJC International Insurance Brokers Limited

Zebra Insurance Brokers

MNK Reinsurance Brokers Limited GRS Reinsurance Brokers Limited Insurance Brokers of Nigeria limited

Keystone Bank Limited

Polaris Bank Limited

Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited

Union Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

Unity Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Providus Bank

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc

Financial Highlights

Financial performance

31 Dec 2023

31 Dec 2022

Changes

N'000

N'000

(%)

Insurance revenue

14,835,202

12,506,552

19

Insurance service expenses

(10,795,403)

(10,772,115)

0

Insurance service result

261,595

(1,201,436)

122

Net expenses from reinsurance contract

4,039,799

1,734,437

133

Investment and other income

9,067,151

5,037,736

80

Net insurance finance (income)/ expense

(347,284)

755,664

146

Profit before taxation

5,463,747

1,874,983

191

Profit after taxation

5,281,594

1,745,691

203

Financial position

Total assets

52,862,109

38,790,347

(36)

Insurance contract liabilities

15,340,788

13,191,889

(16)

Our Performance

Insurance revenue grew by 19% to N14.8billion as at December 2023 from N12.5billion recorded in prior year. The Company achieved an investment income of N9.0billion against an income of N5.0billion in the prior year. Profit before tax stood at N5.4billion. The major driver is investment income which was buoyed by the dividend income of N3.1billion received from Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd.

Outlook

As an organization, we shall continue to refine our strategy in line with our strategic focus for the year and theme. Our theme for 2023 is "Consolidation", and this informs our strategic intent along the four pillars of Business growth, Operational excellence, Financial excellence, and Customer & people. Consequently, during the year the identified strategic focus will guide as compass in our quest to navigate through the highly competitive insurance market to increase our market share in the most profitable sectors and offer excellent customer experience to all our clients.

Product offering & Fintech

As part of our agile strategy, we shall leverage on the technology to improve our products and services especially to our direct and personal clients. This is also part of digital transformation initiatives. Also, having recognized the impact of certain products lines like motor insurance on our portfolio, we are positioned to offer to our clients different options of motor insurance according to their risk exposure(s), willingness and ability to pay.

Brand Development

We shall continue to leverage on the positive impact of our ongoing brand rejuvenation and awareness campaign to the insuring public. This will be reinforced by our customer value propositions.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

As a corporate socially responsible organization, we shall continue to expand our activities in the bid to give back to the communities where we do business and the society as a whole. During the year 2023, we sponsored the down syndrome foundation of Nigeria, the heroine women foundation, and many others.

Work Life Balance & Manpower Development

Linkage Assurance PLC is committed to ensuring a work-life balance for our employees and reduction in the cost of doing business. As a result of these, we embarked on Work-from-Home. (WFH) which allows us to adopt a hybrid work regime.

Report of the Directors

It is the pleasure of the Directors to submit their annual report on the affairs of Linkage Assurance Plc ('the Company') together with the audited financial statements and independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

1 Legal form

The Company was incorporated on the 26th of March 1991 as a private limited liability company - Linkage Assurance Company Limited. It was registered by the National Insurance Commission on the 7th of October, 1993 to transact general insurance business and commenced operations in January, 1994. The Company became a Public Limited Liability Company in 2003 and the Company's shares, which are quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, were first listed on 18 November, 2003. In compliance with regulatory directives on re-capitalization in the Insurance Industry in 2007, the Company merged with the former Central Insurance Company Limited. The registered office of the Company is Plot 20 Block 94 Providence Street, Off Adewunmi Adebimpe Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

  1. Principal activity
    The Company transact all classes of non-life insurance business.
  2. Operating results
    The following is a summary of the Company's operating results for the year:

31 Dec 2023

31 Dec 2022

N'000

N'000

Insurance revenue

14,835,202

12,506,552

Profit before tax expense

5,463,747

1,874,983

Minimum tax

(103,911)

(76,196)

Income tax expense

(78,242)

(53,096)

Profit after tax expense

5,281,594

1,745,691

4 Proposed dividend

The Directors have proposed a total dividend of NGN700 million for the year (2022:nil) and bonus share of 1.4 billion shares at

NGN 0.50 per share in the ratio of 10:1

5 Directors

The Directors who served during the year and held office at the date of this report were as follows:

Name

Status

Nationality

* Chief Joshua Bernard Fumudoh

Chairman

Mr. Daniel Braie

Managing Director

Mr Okanlawon Adelagun

Executive Director

Mr. Olakunle Bomo Agbebi

Non-executive Director

**Mr. Bernard Nicolaas Griesel

Non-executive Director

South African

*Mrs. Funkazi Koroye-Crooks

Non-executive Director

*Mr. Maxwell Ebibai

Non-executive Director

*Mr. Pius Otia

Non-executive Director

Mrs. Valentina Marinho

Independent Director

*Bayelsa State Ministry of Finance Incorporated (BSMFI) representatives **Stanbic IBTC Nominees Nigeria Limited's representative

6 Directors interest in shares

The interests of the Directors in the issued share capital of the Company as recorded in the register of members as at 31 December 2023 and as notified by them for the purpose of fulfilling Section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 are as follows:

00-

5

Report of the Directors- Continued

  1. Contracts
    In accordance with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, all contracts with related parties were conducted at arms length. Information relating to related parties transactions are contained in Note 44 to the financial statements.
  2. Shareholding
    The Company's issued share capital of N14 billion is made up of 7 billion ordinary shares of 50k each which are held by Nigerian individuals and institutional investors. According to the register of members, no shareholder other than the following held more than 5% of the issued share capital of the Company as at 31 December 2023.

Shareholders

Units Held

% of Holdings

Bayelsa State Ministry of Finance Incorporated (BSMFI)

7,480,787,548

53.43%

Stanbic IBTC Nominees Nigeria Limited

1,858,165,841

13.27%

Apel Asset Limited - Nominee

797,021,424

6%

b) Analysis of shareholding structure

i) As at 31 December 2023

Range

No of Holders

% of Holders

Units Held

% Units Held

1 - 10,000

10,581

47.70

50,016,493

0.36

10,001 - 50,000

7,254

32.70

169,437,352

1.21

50,0001 - 100,000

1,950

8.79

141,285,419

1.01

100,001 - 500,000

1,886

8.50

387,744,403

2.77

500,001 - 1,000,000

235

1.06

169,122,836

1.21

1,000,001 - 5,000,000

196

0.88

420,166,875

3.00

5,000,001 - 10,000,000

23

0.10

170,808,672

1.22

10,000,001 - 50,000,000

41

0.18

903,552,760

6.45

50,000,001 - 100,000,000

5

0.02

366,430,709

2.62

100,000,001 - 500,000,000

7

0.03

1,085,459,668

7.75

500,000,001 - 10,000,000,000

3

0.01

10,135,974,813

72.40

Grand Total

22,181

100

14,000,000,000

100

Report of the Directors- Continued

  1. Human Resources
  1. Employment of disabled persons
    As a matter of policy, the Company does not discriminate against disabled persons. Full and fair consideration is given to applications for employment received from disabled persons, with due regard to their particular aptitudes and abilities. In the event of any employee becoming disabled in the course of employment, the Company is in a position to arrange appropriate training to ensure the continuous employment of such a person without subjecting him/her to any disadvantage in his/her career development. As at 31 December 2023, the Company had no disabled persons in its
  2. Employee's development and training
    The Company is committed to staff training in order to keep them abreast with new developments in the industry and this cuts across all categories of staff. During the year under review, the Company utilized the professional training services of several organizations for the benefit of staff.
  3. Health, safety at work and staff welfare
    Health, safety and fire drills are regularly organized to keep employees alert at all times. The Company engages the services of health care providers towards meeting the medical needs of the employees and their immediate families at its
    The Company also provides adequate transportation and housing facilities for all levels of employees.
  1. Property and equipment
    Changes in property and equipment during the year under review are shown in note 14 to the financial statements. In the opinion of the directors, the market value of the Company's assets is not lower than the value shown in the financial statements.
  2. Acquisition of own shares
    The Company did not purchase its own shares during the year under review.
  3. Fines and penalties
    The Company was fined N7.4 million by NAICOM during the year (2022: Nil).
  4. Events after reporting date
    There are no significant events after the reporting date which could have had a material effect on the financial affairs of the Company as at 31 December 2023 and on the profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended.
  5. Securities Trading Policy
    The Company has a Securities Trading Policy which governs the trading of the Company's securities by insiders. The Policy has been circulated to all Directors and employees and also uploaded on the Company's website. The Company has contacted the Directors and they confirmed complying with the Policy during the year.
  6. Audit committee

The following persons served as members of the committees during the year:

Name

Designation

Status

Mr. Balogun Shamusideen Olalekan

Chairman

Shareholder

Mr. Sunday Orji

Member

Shareholder

Mrs. Esther O. Osijo

Member

Shareholder

Mr. Pius Otia

Member

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Maxwell Ebibai

Member

Non-Executive Director

16 Auditor

Messrs. Ernst & Young (EY) acted as the Company's independent auditor during the financial year ended 31 December

2023. The independent auditor's report was signed by Babayomi Ajijola, a partner in the firm, with Financial Reporting Council (FRC) membership number FRC/2013/ICAN/00000001196.

Messrs. Ernst & Young (EY) has indicated willingness to continue in office as auditor in accordance with S.401(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

Report of the Directors- Continued

17 Donations

Donations during the year ended 31 December 2023 was nil (2022: N1.5 million). The beneficiaries are as follows:

2022

Description

Organization

Amount ()

Sponsorship for Down Syndrome

Down Syndrome Foundation of Nigeria

1,500,000

18 Securities Trading Policy

The company has a Securities Trading Policy which governs the trading of the Company's securities by insiders. The policy has been circulated to all the Directors and employees and also uploaded on the Company's website. The Company has contacted the Directors and they confirmed complying with the Policy during the quarter under review.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Company Secretary Mr. Moses Omorogbe FRC/2017/NBA/00000017141 27 May 2024

Corporate Governance Report

Linkage Assurance Plc ("Linkage") is committed to implementing the best practice standards of Corporate Governance.

The Board of Linkage is mindful of its obligations under the National Insurance Commission Corporate Governance Code (NAICOM Code), the Securities & Exchange Commission Corporate Governance Code (SEC Code) as well as the Post Listing Rules & Requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The Company's high standard in Corporate Policies and Governance are designed to encourage transparency in all its activities as well as ensure the protection of the long term interest of all Stakeholders. The business of the Company is conducted with high level of Integrity.

The Board of Directors of Linkage Assurance Plc. has overall responsibility for ensuring the highest standards of corporate governance is maintained and adhered to by the Company. In order to promote effective governance of the Company, the following structures have been put in place for the execution of Linkage Assurance Plc's Corporate Governance strategy:

  1. Board of Directors;
  2. Board Committees; and
  3. Executive Management Committees
    Corporate Governance Structure The Board
    The Board of Directors of Linkage, comprising of Eight (8) members is accountable to the shareholders and also responsible for the control, management and periodic review of the Company's business strategy. The Board of Directors is also committed to ensuring that the Company adheres strictly to the regulations guiding the operations of the Insurance Industry and other financial services sector in Nigeria.
    The Board of Directors performs its functions either as a full Board or through the under listed established statutory committee and Committees of the Board:
    Statutory Audit Committee
    The Committee is composed of 5 members as follows:

S/N

Name

Designation

Status

1

Mr. Balogun Shamusideen Olalekan

Chairman

Shareholder

2

Mr. Sunday Orji

Member

Shareholder

3

Mrs. Esther O. Osijo

Member

Shareholder

4

Mr. Pius Otia

Member

Non-Executive Director

5

Mr. Maxwell Ebibai

Member

Non-Executive Director

This Committee, which is chaired by a shareholder, has the responsibility of ensuring that the accounting and reporting policies of the Company are in accordance with legal requirements and agreed ethical practices. The Committee reviews the scope & planning of audit requirements and it is also responsible for other matters reserved for the Audit Committee by Section 404 of Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 and the Company's Articles of Association.

Finance, Investment & General purpose Committee

The Committee is composed of 5 members as follows:

S/N

Name

Designation

Status

1

Mr. Bernard Nicolaas Griesel

Chairman

Non-Executive Director

2

Mr. Maxwell Ebibai

Member

Non-Executive Director

3

Mr. Daniel Braie

Member

Managing Director

4

Mrs. Valentina Marinho

Member

Non-Executive Director

5

Mr. Pius Otia

Member

Non-Executive Director

This Committee reviews matters relating to the investment of the Company's funds, management of all other assets and makes recommendation to the Board for approval. It also ensures maximum returns on investments and protection of the Company's assets. The Committee periodically evaluates the Company's risk policies and also provides appropriate advice and recommendations on matters relevant to risk management.

Enterprise Risk Management & Governance Committee

The Committee is composed of 4 members as follows:

S/N

Name

Designation

Status

1

Mr. Olakunle Agbebi

Chairman

Non-Executive Director

2

Mrs. Funkazi Koroye-Crooks

Member

Non-Executive Director

3

Mr. Maxwell Ebibai

Member

Non-Executive Director

4

Mr. Bernard Griesel

Member

Non-Executive Director

This Committee reviews and recommends for approval to the Board, matters bordering on Board Appointments, Staff Recruitment, Staff Compensation, Welfare and Promotions. Matters relating to the strategy for growth and advancement of the Company are also the responsibility of this Committee.

Audit & Compliance Committee

The Committee is composed of 3 members as follows:

S/N

Name

Designation

Status

1

Mrs. Funkazi Koroye-Crooks

Acting Chairperson

Independent Director

2

Mr. Bernard Nicolaas Griesel

Member

Non-Executive Director

3

Mr. Pius Otia

Member

Non-Executive Director

This Committee assists the Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities in ensuring the integrity of the Company's financial statements, compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, the performance of the internal audit function, the identification, assessment, management of the Company's risks and adherence to internal risk management policies and procedures.

Executive Management Committees

These are Committees comprising senior management of the Company. They are set to ensure that all risk limits as contained in Board and regulatory policies are complied with at all times. They provide inputs for the respective Board Committees and also ensure that recommendations of the Board Committees are effectively and efficiently implemented. The Committees are risk driven as they are set up to identify, analyze, synthesize and make recommendations on risks arising from within the Company's operating environment. The Committees meet as frequently as risk issues occur to immediately take actions and decisions within the confines of their powers. The Committees include the Executive Management Committee, Management Investment Committee, Business Strategy Committee and the Management Enterprise Risk Committee.

Internal Audit Function

In consonance with the commitment of the Company to be a dynamic world class Company fully accountable to the Board of Directors and shareholders, the Internal Audit Unit has been further strengthened with the recruitment of additional staff to broaden its scope and thus enhance the control and oversight service rendered at Management level.

The Internal Audit is a Control Unit established within the Management to independently examine and evaluate the activities of the Company. The Company's Internal Audit Unit reports to the Audit Committee.

Shareholders' Relationship

The Company is accountable and committed to the shareholders and uses various fora to advise shareholders on the performance of the Company. This includes annual report and accounts, access to the Company Secretary by shareholders for all enquiries and free interactions with the members of the Board during Annual General Meetings.

Company Secretary

All stakeholders have access to the services of the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary is responsible for facilitating the induction and professional development of Board Members as well as ensuring information flow within the Board, its Committees and Management of the Company. Attendance at the Board and committee meetings during the year ended 31 December 2023 is as follows:

