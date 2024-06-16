Certain Ordinary Shares of Linkage Global Inc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024.

Certain Ordinary Shares of Linkage Global Inc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 18-DEC-2023 to 16-JUN-2024.



Details:

Each of directors, officers, and shareholders owning 5% or more of Ordinary Shares has agreed, for a period of 180 days after the date of this prospectus subject to certain exceptions, not to offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer, or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any of Ordinary Shares and securities that are substantially similar to Ordinary Shares, without the prior written consent of the Representative.