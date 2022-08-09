Linkbal : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 5, 2022 Company name: LINKBAL INC Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6046 URL https://linkbal.co.jp Representative: CEO & President Yoshihiro Kazumasa Inquiries: Financial accounting Dept. Director Jun Narusawa TEL 050(1741)2300 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 5, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 (from October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended June 30, 2022 545 3.6 (248) - (244) - (244) - Nine months ended June 30, 2021 527 (56.9) (227) - (223) - (250) - Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended June 30, 2022 (13.07) - Nine months ended June 30, 2021 (13.44) - (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2022 1,756 1,461 83.2 As of September 30, 2021 1,942 1,692 87.1 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended September 30, 2021 - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 Year ending September 30, 2022 - 0.00 - Year ending September 30, 2022 0.00 0.00 (Forecast)

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending September 30, 2022 (from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Earnings per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 749 11.9 (323) - (319) - (319) - (17.09)

1