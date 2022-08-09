Linkbal : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 5, 2022
Company name:
LINKBAL INC
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
6046
URL
https://linkbal.co.jp
Representative:
CEO & President
Yoshihiro Kazumasa
Inquiries:
Financial accounting Dept. Director
Jun Narusawa
TEL 050(1741)2300
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 5, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 (from October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended June 30, 2022
545
3.6
(248)
-
(244)
-
(244)
-
Nine months ended June 30, 2021
527
(56.9)
(227)
-
(223)
-
(250)
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended June 30, 2022
(13.07)
-
Nine months ended June 30, 2021
(13.44)
-
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
1,756
1,461
83.2
As of September 30, 2021
1,942
1,692
87.1
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended September 30, 2021
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Year ending September 30, 2022
-
0.00
-
Year ending September 30, 2022
0.00
0.00
(Forecast)
3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending September 30, 2022 (from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Earnings per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
749
11.9
(323)
-
(319)
-
(319)
-
(17.09)
1
4. Notes
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
19,500,000
shares
As of September 30, 2021
19,500,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
800,260
shares
As of September 30, 2021
853,104
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended June 30, 2022
18,674,189
shares
Nine months ended June 30, 2021
18,646,896
shares
2
Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements
Non-consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of September 30, 2021
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,830,273
1,615,182
Accounts receivable - trade
8,333
15,430
Accounts receivable - other
23,196
45,820
Income taxes receivable
1,143
-
Other
13,921
16,238
Total current assets
1,876,868
1,692,671
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
12,939
11,442
Intangible assets
13,887
9,267
Investments and other assets
Distressed receivables
1,003
1,003
Other
39,045
43,172
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,003)
(1,003)
Total investments and other assets
39,045
43,172
Total non-current assets
65,872
63,882
Total assets
1,942,740
1,756,553
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
424
480
Current portion of long-term borrowings
831
3,324
Accounts payable - other
27,731
87,298
Income taxes payable
-
2,712
Accrued consumption taxes
4,115
4,132
Advances received
5,348
7,992
Deposits received
11,014
21,765
Provision for bonuses
17,521
8,150
Other
43,510
18,081
Total current liabilities
110,497
153,939
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
119,169
116,676
Asset retirement obligations
4,511
4,520
Long-term guarantee deposits
15,900
19,900
Total non-current liabilities
139,580
141,096
Total liabilities
250,077
295,035
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
281,000
281,000
Capital surplus
276,000
276,000
Retained earnings
1,529,517
1,274,012
Treasury shares
(393,916)
(369,555)
Total shareholders' equity
1,692,601
1,461,456
Share acquisition rights
61
61
Total net assets
1,692,662
1,461,517
Total liabilities and net assets
1,942,740
1,756,553
3
Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Net sales
527,025
545,773
Cost of sales
33,624
23,995
Gross profit
493,401
521,777
Selling, general and administrative expenses
720,558
770,606
Operating loss
(227,156)
(248,828)
Non-operating income
Interest income
114
64
Subsidy income
1,742
2,500
Compensation income
-
1,363
Interest on refund of income taxes
2,288
13
Other
7
307
Total non-operating income
4,152
4,249
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1
47
Other
-
144
Total non-operating expenses
1
191
Ordinary loss
(223,006)
(244,770)
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
941
218
Loss on cancellation of rental contracts
9,432
-
Other
603
-
Total extraordinary losses
10,978
218
Loss before income taxes
(233,984)
(244,989)
Income taxes - current
520
404
Income taxes - refund
-
(929)
Income taxes - deferred
16,194
(319)
Total income taxes
16,715
(845)
Loss
(250,699)
(244,144)
4
Disclaimer
Linkbal Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
