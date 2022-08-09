Log in
    6046   JP3977040009

LINKBAL INC.

(6046)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
233.00 JPY   -4.12%
05:26aLINKBAL : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
05/11Linkbal Inc. Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending September 30, 2022
CI
02/08LINKBAL : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Linkbal : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)

08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 5, 2022

Company name:

LINKBAL INC

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6046

URL https://linkbal.co.jp

Representative:

CEO & President

Yoshihiro Kazumasa

Inquiries:

Financial accounting Dept. Director

Jun Narusawa

TEL 050(1741)2300

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 5, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 (from October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended June 30, 2022

545

3.6

(248)

-

(244)

-

(244)

-

Nine months ended June 30, 2021

527

(56.9)

(227)

-

(223)

-

(250)

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended June 30, 2022

(13.07)

-

Nine months ended June 30, 2021

(13.44)

-

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

1,756

1,461

83.2

As of September 30, 2021

1,942

1,692

87.1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended September 30, 2021

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Year ending September 30, 2022

-

0.00

-

Year ending September 30, 2022

0.00

0.00

(Forecast)

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending September 30, 2022 (from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

749

11.9

(323)

-

(319)

-

(319)

-

(17.09)

1

4. Notes

  1. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

19,500,000

shares

As of September 30, 2021

19,500,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022

800,260

shares

As of September 30, 2021

853,104

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended June 30, 2022

18,674,189

shares

Nine months ended June 30, 2021

18,646,896

shares

2

Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements

Non-consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of September 30, 2021

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,830,273

1,615,182

Accounts receivable - trade

8,333

15,430

Accounts receivable - other

23,196

45,820

Income taxes receivable

1,143

-

Other

13,921

16,238

Total current assets

1,876,868

1,692,671

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

12,939

11,442

Intangible assets

13,887

9,267

Investments and other assets

Distressed receivables

1,003

1,003

Other

39,045

43,172

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,003)

(1,003)

Total investments and other assets

39,045

43,172

Total non-current assets

65,872

63,882

Total assets

1,942,740

1,756,553

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

424

480

Current portion of long-term borrowings

831

3,324

Accounts payable - other

27,731

87,298

Income taxes payable

-

2,712

Accrued consumption taxes

4,115

4,132

Advances received

5,348

7,992

Deposits received

11,014

21,765

Provision for bonuses

17,521

8,150

Other

43,510

18,081

Total current liabilities

110,497

153,939

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

119,169

116,676

Asset retirement obligations

4,511

4,520

Long-term guarantee deposits

15,900

19,900

Total non-current liabilities

139,580

141,096

Total liabilities

250,077

295,035

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

281,000

281,000

Capital surplus

276,000

276,000

Retained earnings

1,529,517

1,274,012

Treasury shares

(393,916)

(369,555)

Total shareholders' equity

1,692,601

1,461,456

Share acquisition rights

61

61

Total net assets

1,692,662

1,461,517

Total liabilities and net assets

1,942,740

1,756,553

3

Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Net sales

527,025

545,773

Cost of sales

33,624

23,995

Gross profit

493,401

521,777

Selling, general and administrative expenses

720,558

770,606

Operating loss

(227,156)

(248,828)

Non-operating income

Interest income

114

64

Subsidy income

1,742

2,500

Compensation income

-

1,363

Interest on refund of income taxes

2,288

13

Other

7

307

Total non-operating income

4,152

4,249

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1

47

Other

-

144

Total non-operating expenses

1

191

Ordinary loss

(223,006)

(244,770)

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

941

218

Loss on cancellation of rental contracts

9,432

-

Other

603

-

Total extraordinary losses

10,978

218

Loss before income taxes

(233,984)

(244,989)

Income taxes - current

520

404

Income taxes - refund

-

(929)

Income taxes - deferred

16,194

(319)

Total income taxes

16,715

(845)

Loss

(250,699)

(244,144)

4

Disclaimer

Linkbal Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
