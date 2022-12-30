Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LINKBANCORP, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNKB   US53578P1057

LINKBANCORP, INC.

(LNKB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23 2022-12-30 am EST
8.960 USD   -0.44%
10:01aLINKBANK Appoints Northern Regional President
PR
11/10LINKBANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/07Stephens Downgrades LINKBANCORP to Equalweight From $Overweight, Price Target is $8.50
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LINKBANK Appoints Northern Regional President

12/30/2022 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANK is excited to announce the appointment of Doug Klinger as Regional President for the Upper Dauphin, Northumberland and Schuylkill markets.

As Northern Regional President, Klinger will help lead the Bank's growth initiatives in the Northern region markets, including Upper Dauphin, Schuylkill and Northumberland counties. With 29 years of experience in banking, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the Bank.

"We are thrilled to have Doug on the team," said Brent Smith, President. "Doug will complement the talent and leadership we have within the Northern region and help us expand our impact. His passion and knowledge of the market makes him a great addition, along with his alignment with our core values."

Commenting on joining the LINKBANK team, Klinger added that he is excited for the opportunity to contribute and impact lives in the communities in which he has deep family roots. He is passionate about working for a bank that is dedicated to serving the community and contributing to the well-being of people.

Klinger was raised within the Northern region and currently resides with his wife and daughter. He earned his Bachelor of Science in finance with a minor in economics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

About LINKBANK 

LINKBANK's mission is to positively impact lives through community banking. LINKBANK is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank delivering highly personalized services to individuals, families, nonprofit and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania.  LINKBANK is a subsidiary of LINKBANCORP, Inc. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB." To learn more, visit: LINKBANK.com.  

Contact:
Nicole Ulmer
Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
IR@LINKBANCORP.COM 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linkbank-appoints-northern-regional-president-301711196.html

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, INC.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LINKBANCORP, INC.
10:01aLINKBANK Appoints Northern Regional President
PR
11/10LINKBANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
11/07Stephens Downgrades LINKBANCORP to Equalweight From $Overweight, Price Target is $8.50
MT
10/31Linkbancorp, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
10/31LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend
PR
10/10DA Davidson Starts LINKBANCORP at Buy with $9 Price Target
MT
10/10DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on LinkBancorp With Buy Rating, $9 Price Target
MT
09/30Linkbancorp, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/30LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Closing of Overallotment Option and Issuance of 526,205 Sha..
PR
09/16Insider Buy: Linkbancorp
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LINKBANCORP, INC.
More recommendations