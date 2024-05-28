By Sabela Ojea

Linkers has resubmitted its initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, four days after having withdrawn it.

The maker and supplier of wire and cable harnesses and power-supply cords on Tuesday said that it would offer 2.2 million shares at $4 to $6 each. It plans to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol LNKS.

The company, which conducts its operations in Malaysia through its subsidiary TEM but is registered and incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, had in December filed for an IPO of 2.2 million shares at the same estimated price per share.

It reported revenue of $7.3 million for 2023, according to its December filing with the SEC.

