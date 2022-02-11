Lintes Technology : Correction of the Company's consolidated revenue as of January 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11 2.Company name:Lintes Technology Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the Company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:Correction the Company's consolidated revenue 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: Consolidated revenue as of January 2022 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: Consolidated revenue as of January 2022 is NT$ 266,855 thousand. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: Consolidated revenue as of January 2022 is NT$ 226,855 thousand. 9.Countermeasures:Re-upload after correction 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None