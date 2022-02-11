Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Lintes Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6715   TW0006715006

LINTES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(6715)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Lintes Technology : Correction of the Company's consolidated revenue as of January 2022

02/11/2022 | 02:28am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Lintes Technology Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/11 Time of announcement 15:17:36
Subject 
 Correction of the Company's consolidated revenue
as of January 2022
Date of events 2022/02/11 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.Company name:Lintes Technology Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the Company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction the Company's consolidated revenue
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
  Consolidated revenue as of January 2022
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
  Consolidated revenue as of January 2022 is NT$ 266,855 thousand.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
  Consolidated revenue as of January 2022 is NT$ 226,855 thousand.
9.Countermeasures:Re-upload after correction
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Lintes Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
