Lintes Technology : Correction of the Company's consolidated revenue as of January 2022
02/11/2022 | 02:28am EST
Provided by: Lintes Technology Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/11
Time of announcement
15:17:36
Subject
Correction of the Company's consolidated revenue
as of January 2022
Date of events
2022/02/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.Company name:Lintes Technology Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the Company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction the Company's consolidated revenue
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
Consolidated revenue as of January 2022
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Consolidated revenue as of January 2022 is NT$ 266,855 thousand.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Consolidated revenue as of January 2022 is NT$ 226,855 thousand.
9.Countermeasures:Re-upload after correction
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
