Linus Digital Finance AG successfully places capital increase from authorised capital and sets number of new shares and their placement price

30-May-2022 / 22:11 CET/CEST

Berlin, 30 May 2022 - Today, the Management Board of Linus Digital Finance AG (also the ?Company?) successfully placed the new shares from the capital increase from authorised capital in a private placement in the amount of 255,666 shares. The placement price was set at EUR 18.30 per new share and represents the XETRA closing price on 30 May 2022. The share capital will therefore be increased from currently EUR 6,406,666.00 to EUR 6,662,332.00 by issuing 255,666 new no-par value bearer shares. The Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 4.7 million from the capital increase. The new shares carry dividend rights from 1 January 2021.

Contact:

Frederic Olbert

Chief Financial Officer

Alexanderstraße 7

10178 Berlin

+49 (0) 30 629 3968 10

frederic.olbert@linus-finance.com