Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Linx S.A.    LINX3   BRLINXACNOR0

LINX S.A.

(LINX3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 09/22
34.93 BRL   -0.23%
08:05aLINX S A : Notice to the Market – Statement on the TOTVS Notice
PU
07:40aLINX S A : Notice to the market – StoneCo BDRs
PU
09/08LINX S A : Notice to the Market – BR Partners
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Linx S A : Notice to the market – StoneCo BDRs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 07:40am EDT

São Paulo, September 23, 2020, Linx S.A. ('Company') (B3: LINX3 | NYSE: LINX)in addition to the material facts disclosed on August 11 and on September 1, 2020 regarding the possible business combination between the Company and STNE Participações S.A. ('STNE') (the 'Stone Transaction'), informs its shareholders and the market in general that:

  1. StoneCo Ltd. ('StoneCo') has communicated to the Company that it will seek to obtain registration of a Level 1 Sponsored (Patrocinado Nível 1) Brazilian Depositary Receipts - BDRs program of StoneCo, in accordance with applicable regulation, as already informed by StoneCo to the market.
  2. According to StoneCo, the registry of the Level 1 Sponsored BDRs will allow the holders of shares of the Company to receive StoneCo's BDRs as part of the redemption price for STNE shares, to be paid by STNE within the Stone Transaction.
  3. StoneCo also informed the Company that this will be one of the first Level 1 Sponsored BDR programs to be formalized following recent changes to the regulation on the matter by the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM.

The Company clarifies that the use of StoneCo BDRs for the redemption of STNE's shares will be included in the protocol and justification regulating the possible merger of shares between the Company and STNE as part of the Stone Transaction The terms and conditions of the Stone Transaction are set forth in the Joint Venture and Other Covenants Agreement, entered into by the Company, STNE, StoneCo and others on August 11, 2020 and amended on September 1, 2020. The entire content of the agreement is available to all shareholders.

Further disclosure involving the Stone Operation will be made in due course, in accordance with applicable lawee.

IR CONTACT:

Investor Relations
+55 11 2103-1531
ir@linx.com.br

Website: ri.linx.com.br

Disclaimer

Linx SA published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 11:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LINX S.A.
08:05aLINX S A : Notice to the Market – Statement on the TOTVS Notice
PU
07:40aLINX S A : Notice to the market – StoneCo BDRs
PU
09/08LINX S A : Notice to the Market – BR Partners
PU
09/01LINX S A : Material Fact – New Terms of Operation with Stone and Linx Foun..
PU
09/01LINX S A : Stone and Linx Enter Into Revised Terms for Business Combination
AQ
08/25Brazil's venture capital firm Mosaico plans IPO, sources say
RE
08/17LINX S A : Notice to the Market – Clarifications on TOTVS Proposal
PU
08/17LINX S A : Comunicado ao Mercado – Esclarecimentos sobre Proposta TOTVS
PU
08/14LINX S A : Material Fact – Totvs Proposal
PU
08/14LINX S A : Fato Relevante – Proposta Totvs
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 869 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2020 19,0 M 3,48 M 3,48 M
Net cash 2020 378 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 152x
Yield 2020 0,29%
Capitalization 6 123 M 1 128 M 1 119 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,61x
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart LINX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Linx S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 28,00 BRL
Last Close Price 34,93 BRL
Spread / Highest target -8,39%
Spread / Average Target -19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Menache Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nércio José Monteiro Fernandes Chairman
Gilsinei Valcir Hansen Vice President-Operations
Antonio Ramatis Fernandes Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Alon Dayan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINX S.A.-1.38%1 128
SAP SE10.12%184 759
ORACLE CORPORATION14.42%182 520
SERVICENOW INC.66.68%90 256
INTUIT INC.17.47%83 066
DOCUSIGN, INC.186.24%39 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group