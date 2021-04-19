Linx S A : 4Q20 Earnings Release

São Paulo, April 19, 2020, Linx S.A. (B3: LINX3; NYSE: LINX), leading provider of retail management software in Brazil, today announced its 4Q20 results.

Click here to access the 4Q20 earnings release.

The Company also wants to invite you to our conference call, that will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2020 as follows:

Portuguese (with simultaneous translation into English)

10:00 a.m. (New York) - 11:00 a.m. (Brazil)

Phone: +1 412 717 9627 or +1 844 204 8942 (US Toll-Free)

Password: Linx

Click here to connect via HD Web Phone

Click here to access the webcast

IR CONTACT:

Investor Relations

+55 11 2103-1531

ir@linx.com.br

Website: ri.linx.com.br