Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Linx S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LINX3   BRLINXACNOR0

LINX S.A.

(LINX3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/19
38 BRL   -0.13%
04/19LINX S A  : 4Q20 Earnings Release
PU
04/19LINX S A  : Material Fact – Financial Statements
PU
04/07LINX S A  : Notice to the Market – CADE Update
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Linx S A : 4Q20 Earnings Release

04/19/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

São Paulo, April 19, 2020, Linx S.A. (B3: LINX3; NYSE: LINX), leading provider of retail management software in Brazil, today announced its 4Q20 results.

Click here to access the 4Q20 earnings release.

The Company also wants to invite you to our conference call, that will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2020 as follows:

Portuguese (with simultaneous translation into English)

10:00 a.m. (New York) - 11:00 a.m. (Brazil)
Phone: +1 412 717 9627 or +1 844 204 8942 (US Toll-Free)
Password: Linx
Click here to connect via HD Web Phone
Click here to access the webcast

IR CONTACT:

Investor Relations
+55 11 2103-1531
ir@linx.com.br

Website: ri.linx.com.br

Disclaimer

Linx SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 03:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LINX S.A.
04/19LINX S A  : 4Q20 Earnings Release
PU
04/19LINX S A  : Material Fact – Financial Statements
PU
04/07LINX S A  : Notice to the Market – CADE Update
PU
03/30LINX S A  : Change on the 4Q20 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
03/29LINX S A  : Material Fact – Linx Pay Operational Losses
PU
03/19LINX S A  : Material Fact – Transaction Approved by CADE
PU
03/11LINX S A  : Notice to the Market – Change on the Depositary Agent
PU
2020LINX S A  : Santander Starts Linx at Hold with $7.60 Price Target
MT
2020LINX S A  : Material Fact – Amendment to the Vote Commitment and Assumptio..
PU
2020LINX S A  : Extraordinary General Meeting Approves Business Combination With Sto..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 873 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2020 0,39 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net cash 2020 165 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 447x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 6 676 M 1 203 M 1 204 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,46x
EV / Sales 2021 6,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart LINX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Linx S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 32,22 BRL
Last Close Price 38,00 BRL
Spread / Highest target 0,79%
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alberto Menache Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Ramatis Fernandes Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Nércio José Monteiro Fernandes Chairman
Gilsinei Valcir Hansen Vice President-Operations
João Cox Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINX S.A.1.44%1 192
ORACLE CORPORATION22.04%227 655
SAP SE8.23%164 220
INTUIT INC.9.47%113 868
SERVICENOW, INC.-0.19%109 210
DOCUSIGN, INC.4.33%45 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ