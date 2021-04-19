Log in
    LINX3   BRLINXACNOR0

LINX S.A.

(LINX3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/19
38 BRL   -0.13%
04/19LINX S A  : 4Q20 Earnings Release
PU
04/19LINX S A  : Material Fact – Financial Statements
PU
04/07LINX S A  : Notice to the Market – CADE Update
PU
Linx S A : Material Fact – Financial Statements

04/19/2021 | 11:42pm EDT
São Paulo, April 19, 2021 -LINX S.A. (B3: LINX3; NYSE: LINX), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, and in CVM Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on March 29, 2021, informs to its shareholders and the market in general as follows:

1. On March 29, 2021, the Company released a Material Fact informing the market about the occurrence of unusual operating losses in its subsidiary Linx Pay Meios de Pagamento Ltda. ('Linx Pay'), estimated at the time at BRL 41 million. The Company also informed that, due to the processes of calculation, review and reconciliation of the amounts related to the operational losses referred to above, on April 19, 2021, it would disclose the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2. In view of the completion of the referred verification, review and reconciliation processes, the Company informs that it has made available on this date, on its website and on the CVM website, its financial statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, duly accompanied by the report of the independent auditors, the opinion of the Fiscal Council and other documents required by law.

3. As indicated in the aforementioned financial statements, duly audited without reservations, the final amount of operating losses arising from a commercial partner of Linx Pay, fully accounted for in the fourth quarter of 2020, was BRL 40.0 million, slightly below the estimate initially presented.

4. Finally, in view of the disclosure of its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, the Company informs that it will call its annual general meeting on May 27 to resolve on such financial statements and on the management accounts.

IR CONTACT:

Investor Relations
+55 11 2103-1531
ir@linx.com.br

Disclaimer

Linx SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 03:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
