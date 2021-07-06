Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Linx S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LINX3   BRLINXACNOR0

LINX S.A.

(LINX3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/25
37.4 BRL   -0.27%
06:42aLINX S A  : NOTICE TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)
PU
06:06aLINX S A  : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS (Form 6-K)
PU
07/02LINX S A  : MATERIAL FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Linx S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)

07/06/2021 | 06:42am EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Linx S.A. ('Linx' or 'Company'), leading provider of retail management software in Brazil, informs that received a declaration from Morgan Stanley. ('Morgan Stanley'), located at 1300 Thames Street, Baltimore, MD 21231, United States of America, stating that as a result of the recent buying of common shares in transactions on the stock exchange increased its ownership interest to 0.003% of total common shares issued by the Company, totaling currently 478 (four hundred seventy-eight) common shares of this class.

Morgan Stanley informed that this equity interest does not aim to change the composition of the Company's control or administrative structure.

The full communication letter follows below.

São Paulo, July 5, 2021.

Rafael Martins Pereira

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Linx SA published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021
Net income 2021
Net Debt 2021
P/E ratio 2021
Yield 2021
Capitalization 6 585 M 1 308 M -
EV / Sales 2021
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart LINX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Linx S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alberto Menache Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Ramatis Fernandes Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Nércio José Monteiro Fernandes Chairman
Gilsinei Valcir Hansen Vice President-Operations
João Cox Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LINX S.A.-0.16%1 333
ORACLE CORPORATION26.48%219 060
SAP SE10.89%165 786
INTUIT INC.31.01%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.0.25%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.25.43%54 398