Linx S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Linx S.A. ('Linx' or 'Company'), leading provider of retail management software in Brazil, informs that received a declaration from Morgan Stanley. ('Morgan Stanley'), located at 1300 Thames Street, Baltimore, MD 21231, United States of America, stating that as a result of the recent buying of common shares in transactions on the stock exchange increased its ownership interest to 0.003% of total common shares issued by the Company, totaling currently 478 (four hundred seventy-eight) common shares of this class.

Morgan Stanley informed that this equity interest does not aim to change the composition of the Company's control or administrative structure.

The full communication letter follows below.

São Paulo, July 5, 2021.

Rafael Martins Pereira

Investor Relations Officer