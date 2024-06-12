BRAVING THE TERRAIN
LION BREWERY (CEYLON) PLC
Annual Report 2023/24
CONTENTS
Overview
History | 2
1 - 20
Performance Highlights | 3
Chairman's Message | 4
Chief Executive's Review | 6
Brand Portfolio | 8
Leadership 21 - 27
Profiles of Directors | 22
Executive Committee | 24
Senior Management Team | 26
Reviews
Environmental Social
28 - 35
Governance (ESG) Review | 28
International Business Review | 34
Governance Reports 36 - 52
Annual Report of the Board of Directors on the Affairs of the Company | 36 Audit Committee Report | 50 Related Party Transactions Review Committee Report | 52
Financial Information 53 - 106
Financial Calendar | 54 Independent Auditor's Report | 55 Statement of Financial Position | 58 Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income | 60 Statement of Changes in Equity | 61 Statement of Cash Flows | 63 Notes to the Financial Statements | 64 Value Added Statement | 100 Five-Year Summary | 101 Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Group) - USD | 103 Statement of Financial Position (Group) - USD | 104 Notes to the Financial Statements - USD | 105 Five-Year Summary - USD | 106
Supplementary Information
107 - 116
Information to Shareholders & Investors | 107 Glossary of Financial Terms | 109
Notice of Meeting | 110 Form of Proxy | 115
Corporate Information | Inner Back Cover
At Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC, we hold innovation, cooperation and strategy to be the most important tools for success. In the year under review, the Company has boldly ventured through the rocky terrain of Sri Lanka's economic crises and challenges associated with frequent excise tax hikes, and has found success in its business activities and in its goal towards being recognisable and enjoyable by its consumers.
With a brewing heritage spanning more than a century, Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC is a testament to sheer willpower, strategic growth and unparalleled mastery. From humble beginnings in the lush landscapes of Nuwara Eliya, we have become revered inventors of taste, purveyors of quality and a staple of Sri Lankan beverages.
With a bold new rebrand that communicates our strength of pride and with exciting expansion of consumer choice, Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC has seen steady growth in profits, in collaboration, and in confidence. Armed with the energy of a synergistic workforce, along with the dedication of our partners and the enthusiasm of our consumers, Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC has stayed on top of its game - in Sri Lanka and beyond it.
The report can be accessed online at www.carsoncumberbatch.com
HISTORY
1849
1881
1884
1893
1910
1954
Brewing begins
Auguste de Bavay, a
The Murree
A consortium,
The Ceylon
Introduction of
in Sri Lanka when
Belgian brewer and
Brewery Company,
spearheaded by
Brewery becomes
"Lion Ale," the
Samuel Baker
chemist, collaborated
acquires
the brewery's
a Limited Liability
inaugural draft
established a
with Mountsteven
ownership and
former transport
Company
beer offering to the
small brewery at
Bremer, a planter
management of
agent, Lindsay
local market
the hill station of
from Nuwara Eliya,
the brewery
White, an Irishman,
Nuwara Eliya
to set up the island's
took over the
second brewery
business
1988
First consignment
1991
of Lion beer and
stout was exported
Listing of The Ceylon
to Japan
1991
Brewery Ltd in the
Colombo Stock
Carlsberg Group
Exchange
acquired a 8%
share in The
1992
Ceylon Brewery Ltd
The first batch of
1996
Carlsberg beer
manufactured
Carlsberg Group
in Sri Lanka was
acquired 25%
introduced to the
shareholding in The
local market
1997
Lion Brewery Ceylon
Ltd
Listing of Lion
Brewery (Ceylon) PLC
in the Colombo Stock
Exchange
1996
Incorporation of The Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Ltd as a subsidiary of The Ceylon Brewery Ltd
1993
The Ceylon Brewery Ltd becomes a subsidiary of Carson Cumberbatch & Co Ltd
1998
Lion Brewery established a new state-of-the-art brewery in Biyagama
2001
2014
2021
2024
Ceasing operations
Acquired Millers
Partnered with
Completion of our
in Nuwara Eliya
Brewery Limited
Diageo to locally
innovation brewery
manufacture
Guinness Stout
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
In Rs. '000s
2024
2023
Change %
Revenue
109,755,568
94,969,346
16
Profit from operations
15,367,756
13,070,252
18
Profit before taxation
14,001,948
11,189,253
25
Profit after taxation
8,403,478
6,991,603
20
Shareholders' funds
27,600,168
23,226,761
19
Total assets
55,352,860
47,371,945
17
Earnings per ordinary share (Rs.)
105.04
87.40
20
Net assets per ordinary share (Rs.)
345.00
290.33
19
Market capitalisation
76,260,000
57,180,000
33
Revenue
(Rs. Bn)
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
2023
2024
2023
2024
Group
Company
Gross Profit
(Rs. Bn)
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
2023
2024
2023
2024
Group
Company
Tax Contribution
(Rs. Bn)
100
80
60
40
20
0
2023
2024
Group
Return on shareholders'
funds
39.25 %
Return on capital
employed
70.65 times
Dividends paid per
ordinary share
Rs. 43.50
CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE
Dear Shareholder,
On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to present the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Chief Executive's review provides a detailed account
of the operating environment and the performance of your Company. Therefore, I will confine my remarks to an overview.
Sri Lanka experienced a steady economic recovery this year, marked by positive changes in key indicators. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) achieved growth in the last two quarters, signalling a gradual turnaround from the economic
We restructured our International Business strategy to improve its profitability and growth trajectories. We consolidated resources and focused them on key growth markets, allowing us to invest significantly more in these selected markets
crisis that began in 2022. The exchange rate remained stable, and the LKR appreciated towards the latter half of the year. With the reduction in aggregate import demand, cost inflation tapered off to low single digits from September 2023. The Average Weighted Prime Lending Rate (AWPLR), which was over 28 percent last year, has now reduced to low double-digit rates. However, the purchasing power of our consumers remains strained due to declining real incomes. The Government's shift to market-driven pricing for utilities has improved the profitability of state-owned entities, though the sustainability of these cost structures in a thriving business environment and a competitive global market remains uncertain.
In the alcobev industry, we faced a significant increase in excise duties due to multiple revisions over the past year. Within 365 days, the industry endured a cumulative 64% increase across three occasions, widening the gap between the legal and illicit alcohol markets, thereby driving growth in the latter. We support the Government's implementation of
an inflation-indexed excise mechanism, as recommended by the IMF, to protect Government revenue and provide transparency.
This mechanism should align with proven systems in countries such as Canada and Australia. Additionally, the 3% increase in VAT compelled us to pass on these costs to consumers through incremental price adjustments across the portfolio, resulting in a decline in total alcohol beverage volumes for the year.
The pleasing increase in tourism helped enhance the Company volumes this year. Sri Lanka welcomed 1.48 million tourists, compared to 0.71 million the previous year, reflecting an impressive growth of 106%. This notable increase, particularly in the latter part of the financial year, boosted the volume of certain brands in our portfolio. The continued growth in tourism will be a bright spot for the business.
During the year under review, we restructured our International Business strategy to improve its profitability and growth trajectories. We consolidated resources and focused them on key growth markets, allowing us to invest significantly more in these selected markets. Consequently, we exited almost 20 markets. Despite these exits, our International Business grew by 20% during the year.
The margin environment remains challenging due to constant excise duty increases and significant inflation in the cost of goods. Currency devaluation and underlying inflation in our primary input commodities have created substantial margin headwinds for the business.
Despite these challenges, the Company achieved a profit after tax of Rs 8.4 billion on a turnover of Rs 109 billion. We paid a total of Rs 80.8 billion in taxes to the Government. An interim dividend of Rs
31.00 per share was paid to shareholders in December 2023, and a second interim dividend of Rs 12.50 per share was declared in May 2024, bringing the total dividend for this financial year to Rs 43.50 per share.
On 31st of December Ranil Goonetilleke, our long-standing CFO, retired from the Company after 25 exceptional years with the business. A key leader who helped shape the Company's contemporary history, Ranil provided leadership not just in finance but across the business and his guidance was ever present during the many crises the Company faced. Ranil continues to serve the board in a non- executive capacity, and we will benefit from his counsel.
Jehan Goonaratne, previously the Deputy CFO, succeeded Ranil as CFO. Jehan, 36, has been with the Company for nine years and has a deep understanding
of the business. He will play a key role as we capitalise on future business opportunities.
I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire Lion Team for their unwavering commitment and exceptional service to customers throughout the year. I also thank our business partners, Carlsberg, our bankers, consignment agents, and suppliers for their unstinted support and assistance.
On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Ajay Baliga, who was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director on 2nd February 2024. The Board looks forward to benefiting from Ajay's extensive alcobev industry experience
in developing and strengthening our business strategies.
In conclusion, I express my sincere gratitude to the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, Related Party Committee, and Nominations Committee, along with my esteemed colleagues on
the Board, for their invaluable advice and guidance. I eagerly anticipate our continued collaboration to uphold Lion Brewery's success.
Sincerely,
(Sgd.)
D. A. Cabraal
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Colombo
10th June 2024
CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REVIEW
The operating environment of 23/24 was extremely challenging from a macro environmental perspective which has being detailed out in the Chairman's review. I will pick up some points which I would like to elaborate, but will mainly focus on our long-term growth trajectory with a snapshot of our operations during the year.
Taxes account for 69% of the consumer price. During the year under review there were multiple excise increases which were passed on to the consumer through price increases which impacted the affordability of the category vs the illicit sector. In the next couple of years, it is
In the next five-year period cost optimisation and cash release will be a critical area. Future profitability will have to be balanced with cost as it will not be possible to put all the weight on to pricing without impacting consumer affordability
important to take into account that real incomes will grow, but at a slow pace and if pricing increases above inflation it will result in a long-term decline of this sector. It has been stated that future excise increases will be aligned to inflation which we as a Company support wholeheartedly, but the mechanism must be transparent, with increases equal to inflation. Countries such as Australia, Canada and others have implemented such schemes and GoSL should look to mirror these proven schemes.
The Government Policy on access liberalization was well thought through and has to be commended. This is in a context of there being only one off- premise licensed outlet every 45 sqkm on average, while in the Northern district this stands at one outlet per 167 sqkm. Clearly, this opens the door for informal activity as these distances are simply beyond reasonable. It is another lever which the Government should use to curb illicits by increasing access to legal products. The issuance of licenses in areas where poor licensed outlet penetration is prevalent has resulted in a positive direction. We hope these steps will continue, which will pave the way for a more consistent policy in respect of the alcoholic beverage category.
In the year under review the Executive Committee and the Senior Management Team spent time to envision your
Company's future growth trajectory and levers. The future goal of the business would be to grow both volume and value which will be a balancing act as straying to one extreme will compromise the other. To deliver on this objective the KEY LEVERS which were identified
- Building a segmented and differentiated brand portfolio to drive premiumization in beer
- Drive International Business
- Explore adjacent categories for growth
- Cost and cash optimisation
were seen as the focus areas around which our organisation strategies would be woven, and a brief summary of these variables are given next.
Bringing excitement and energy to the category by expanding consumer choice is the key deliverable of our ambition
in building a consumer segmented and differentiated brand portfolio. In the last two years your Company has launched Carlsberg Smooth Draught, Guinness, Lion Ice and two variants of Somersby into the market. This has brought about new consumption occasions to the consumer. New styles of beer and flavours will continue to be introduced to drive premiumization and create consumer experience. The commencement of the construction of
the innovation brewery during 23/24 will be completed this year and will give added impetus to this task.
As our portfolio expands, building a flexible and agile supply chain to meet the challenges will be a critical part of the alignment of the total organisation around consumer choice. In 23/24 the Lion master brand strategy revamp was completed, which will set our iconic brand into good steed for future growth. In order to ensure consumer affordability, a key concern during the year, we launched the 500ml returnable glass bottle for both Lion Strong and Carlsberg Special Brew at a 15% -20% lower price to the 625ml bottle and 500ml can SKUs. This clearly demonstrates the Company's focus on both volume and value. Our volumes for the year declined, but the above initiatives have mitigated a steeper decline.
Our international business continued its double-digit growth (20%) with strong performance in all key markets. Our strategy shift from a broad spectrum to a few key focus markets was a big step taken during the year. With this move we have exited a large number of markets, thereby enabling us to channel resources into the three focused geographies of Africa, Middle East and South Asia. At an overall level we will be more proactive in obtaining consumer insights, fashioning portfolios based on deep market
understanding, working with strong partners with market knowledge in our way forward in respect of International Business. This area is covered in-depth in a separate section.
In the next five-year period cost optimisation and cash release will be a critical area. Future profitability will have to be balanced with cost as it will not be possible to put all the weight on to pricing without impacting consumer affordability. Our premiumization strategy will support mix but managing cost of sales and overheads will be an important aspect going into the next five years. Already the procurement team under supply chain has started looking at the area of directs, which constitute mainly cost of sales and our aggressively identifying opportunities to bring down the cost per dozen by bringing in new suppliers, better category buying, localization of imported materials and so on. Indirect materials are also being scrutinised to look at opportunities for cost optimisation. All cost related projects carry a principle that we will not embark on reduction if
it compromises consumer quality and long-term health of Lion. Technology infusion is being considered proactively as a key enabler to manage the growth of our future overhead costs. All in all every element will be looked at to take non- value added cost out of the business. In 23/24 the teams delivered Rs 875 Mn on cost savings covering both cost of sales and overheads which is a remarkable achievement.
Optimisation of working capital to release cash is also a focus, but all risks will be considered when decisions are made in this regard due to the prevailing uncertainty.
The areas discussed above will rest on a set of key enablers outlined in our five-yearlong-term plan which are People and Talent, Sustainability, Digital Lion and Corporate Reputation.
As a business we will continue to set up benchmark HR practices, creating a Great
Place to Work and investing in our people as agreed in our long-term corporate direction. People and Talent will be a big challenge in the coming years due to migration. Our rewards and recognition and workplace transformation will be keeping this in mind. As our organisation commences implementing our long- term plan, building new capabilities will also take centre stage and necessary interventions will be made to ensure alignment.
The organisation has given due emphasis to sustainability by elevating this all-pervasive business area to an Executive Committee role which gives added impetus to drive these initiatives across all areas of the business. We have identified all focus areas based on materiality and have developed detailed action plans in this regard.
A Sustainability Steering Committee reviews all initiatives on a quarterly basis in line with good governance practices and keeps the board updated. This strategy is also inter-connected to our corporate reputation and Employer branding.
A detailed review of 23/24 initiatives in People, Talent & Sustainability have been covered as it is detailed out in separate sections in the annual report.
Finally, on Digital Lion we have identified process automation, smart factory, Marktech, data analytics, cyber security and infrastructure as areas we will drive within a five-year horizon. During the year under review further strengthening of our ERP platform can be seen by SAP utilisation standing at 75%. There is further work which must be done, but we are taking the right steps forward in this regard. The Production System revamp was a major project undertaken during the year which successfully integrated Brewhouse data with SAP information feeds. This integration now provides us with dynamic visibility into our production processes.
I hope the above sections give you an idea about our long-term strategy and its integration into our operations. This is a divergence from just a review of 23/24, but I thought it is important that our valued shareholders have a glimpse of our future trajectory.
Our financial performance has been reasonable, with Group revenue standing at 109.7 Bn. During the year, Fitch Ratings affirmed the Company's National Long Term Rating at 'AAA(lka)' . The Company paid Rs 80.8 Bn in taxes for the year 23/24. Over the past six years, the cumulative tax contribution totals
Rs 304.9 Bn.
Ranil Goonetilleke, our longstanding CFO retired from Lion during the year, many lost a good friend and a loyal colleague. His contribution to Lion over a long tenure will not be forgotten, and he also goes into the hall of fame, like Suresh Shah who retired earlier.
I wish to thank the whole Lion team for the delivery of these outstanding results which would have not been possible if not for the team's commitment and hard work. Our valued business partners and their employees cannot be forgotten as they hold our frontlines. Finally, the support from the Chairman and the Board of Directors has been a great source
of strength for the team during this challenging period.
Sincerely,
(Sgd.)
R. H. Meewakkala
Director/Chief Executive Officer
Colombo
10th June 2024
BRAND PORTFOLIO
LION Portfolio
Lion Ice
Lion Ice is cold-filtered with well-balanced malt and hop flavours that develop into a crisp dry refreshing finish. Super smooth on the palate and supremely sessionable, you can sip this fit-for-every- occasion light beer any time, any day! Best served cold at low temperatures.
Lion Lager
Born of our limitless thirst for adventure, Lion Lager's original recipe is brewed with the spirit of the present using the techniques and innovations of the future. Pouring bright and clear golden yellow in colour with a white frothy head, its slightly sweet notes complement a light malt profile. Deliciously thirst- quenching with a crisp, refreshing finish, Lion Lager keeps the good feelings flowing long after the climb is done. Best served cold at low temperatures.
Lion Stout
Asia's Most Awarded Stout and widely acclaimed to be among the best beers available. Lion Stout is the
only Asian beer to be endorsed by legendary Beer Hunter Michael Jackson, the world's foremost beer critic, and the only stout from Asia to be included
in Roger Protz's bestselling book 300 Beers to Try Before You Die. Dark in colour with a pronounced roasted flavour, Lion Stout is layered with notes of dark chocolate, coffee, toffee and toasted malt. Best served cold at low temperatures. Check our 99/100 score on RateBeer.
Lion Strong
Lion Strong Beer is a hard hitter! This robust and strong beer pours bright amber with a fine off-white head, offering a nose full of fruity malt that strikes the senses. Slick-bodied and moderately carbonated, Lion Strong leaves you on a bold, malty and respectably alcoholic note. Best served cold at low temperatures.
