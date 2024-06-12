understanding, working with strong partners with market knowledge in our way forward in respect of International Business. This area is covered in-depth in a separate section. In the next five-year period cost optimisation and cash release will be a critical area. Future profitability will have to be balanced with cost as it will not be possible to put all the weight on to pricing without impacting consumer affordability. Our premiumization strategy will support mix but managing cost of sales and overheads will be an important aspect going into the next five years. Already the procurement team under supply chain has started looking at the area of directs, which constitute mainly cost of sales and our aggressively identifying opportunities to bring down the cost per dozen by bringing in new suppliers, better category buying, localization of imported materials and so on. Indirect materials are also being scrutinised to look at opportunities for cost optimisation. All cost related projects carry a principle that we will not embark on reduction if it compromises consumer quality and long-term health of Lion. Technology infusion is being considered proactively as a key enabler to manage the growth of our future overhead costs. All in all every element will be looked at to take non- value added cost out of the business. In 23/24 the teams delivered Rs 875 Mn on cost savings covering both cost of sales and overheads which is a remarkable achievement. Optimisation of working capital to release cash is also a focus, but all risks will be considered when decisions are made in this regard due to the prevailing uncertainty. The areas discussed above will rest on a set of key enablers outlined in our five-yearlong-term plan which are People and Talent, Sustainability, Digital Lion and Corporate Reputation. As a business we will continue to set up benchmark HR practices, creating a Great

Place to Work and investing in our people as agreed in our long-term corporate direction. People and Talent will be a big challenge in the coming years due to migration. Our rewards and recognition and workplace transformation will be keeping this in mind. As our organisation commences implementing our long- term plan, building new capabilities will also take centre stage and necessary interventions will be made to ensure alignment. The organisation has given due emphasis to sustainability by elevating this all-pervasive business area to an Executive Committee role which gives added impetus to drive these initiatives across all areas of the business. We have identified all focus areas based on materiality and have developed detailed action plans in this regard. A Sustainability Steering Committee reviews all initiatives on a quarterly basis in line with good governance practices and keeps the board updated. This strategy is also inter-connected to our corporate reputation and Employer branding. A detailed review of 23/24 initiatives in People, Talent & Sustainability have been covered as it is detailed out in separate sections in the annual report. Finally, on Digital Lion we have identified process automation, smart factory, Marktech, data analytics, cyber security and infrastructure as areas we will drive within a five-year horizon. During the year under review further strengthening of our ERP platform can be seen by SAP utilisation standing at 75%. There is further work which must be done, but we are taking the right steps forward in this regard. The Production System revamp was a major project undertaken during the year which successfully integrated Brewhouse data with SAP information feeds. This integration now provides us with dynamic visibility into our production processes.