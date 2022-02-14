Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LION.N0000   LK0291N00001

LION BREWERY (CEYLON) PLC

(LION.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lion Brewery Ceylon : Interim Financial Statements as of 31-12-2021

02/14/2022 | 04:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC

Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the Third Quarter ended

31st December 2021

LION BREWERY (CEYLON) PLC

Review

For the 9 months ended 31st December 2021, a profit after tax of Rs. 2.4 billion was earned on a turnover of Rs. 39.5 billion, compared to previous years comparatives of Rs.2.0 billion & Rs.35.1 billion respectively. In the 3rd quarter, the business environment returned to near normal levels, with sales benefitting from a re‐stocking after closure in Q2. This was a result of the Government's initiative to keep the Country open, notwithstanding the simmering Covid pandemic which pervaded during that period. This provided an opportunity for society to acclimatize to the new ways of engaging in their daily activities. During this period, the authorities commenced administering the booster vaccine, which provided protection from serious health implications, caused by contracting Covid. The Government's initiative of opening the borders also bore dividend, as the country saw an increased number of tourists in the quarter under consideration, which supported volumes, especially in touristic pockets.

The overall cost escalations continued to exert pressure on margins, whilst the November budget, also increased the excise duty on beer. As a result, the Company was compelled to revise the prices of beer. In addition to the increase in excise duty, the budget also announced two new taxes namely, a surcharge tax on taxable income of the financial year 20/21 of 25% & a social security contribution tax of 2.5% on turnover which is to be effective from 1st April 2022. The exact methodology of their enactment is yet being worked out. These two taxes are in addition to the special goods & services tax in lieu of excise duty, as was announced in the previous year's budget, which too remains to be enacted.

In the month of December, the Company added Guinness to its existing brand portfolio. Guinness was first brewed at the St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin, Ireland in 1759 by Arthur Guinness. Guinness is now a part of Diageo. The group's association with Guinness, dates back to the late twentieth century, when Guinness was brewed at the Nuwara Eliya brewery, until its closure in 2001. Guinness offers the consumer a unique perfectly balanced super‐premium dark beer, rich & creamy, distinctly black, velvety in finish and with a warming mouthfeel.

During the quarter under review, all Covid 19 protocols continued to be stringently followed within the brewery, to ensure undisrupted operations. Proactive operational measures taken by the Company enabled it to navigate within this fluid and changing operating environment. During the period ending 9 months, the Company paid to the Government Rs. 26.0 billion as Excise Duty and other taxes.

Exports volumes recorded a growth of 65%, in comparison to the corresponding period last year. Although this performance could be considered good, exports fell below potential, due to the inability to find vessels to carry our cargo. The number of vessels calling in at the port of Colombo reduced substantially, resulting in difficulties to obtain space for our cargo whilst also causing substantial increases in the freight rates. Export margins remained under pressure.

The forex crisis has created a shortage of dollars required to pay for imports of raw material & other inputs for manufacturing. Of the limited dollars available, banks give preference for payments towards import of fuel, medicine & other essential food items. It is fervently hoped that this issue gets resolved quickly as businesses are compelled to manage on a "hand to mouth" focus on a daily basis.

Few factors will determine the immediate future. The most significant is the way in which Sri Lankans respond to the Covid pandemic. If the booster vaccine is received across the population, and if necessary precautions are taken by all concerned, the health complications arising by contracting Covid will greatly reduce. The other factor is the availability of Dollars for the import of raw & other material required to ensure continued operations. Apart from these, with the reduction in disposable incomes, the authorities should be cognizant that there is every possibility for the illicit alcohol industry to thrive, which will have an impact on the legal alcobev industry. Growth in illicit trade will significantly impact government revenue from the legal alcobev industry, which is budgeted at circa Rs 200 billion this year. It should also be reiterated that increasing the outlet base, through streamlining the license process, would be a longer‐ term solution to minimize threat to government tax revenues, whilst reducing the harmful impact of low‐quality illegal products.

LION BREWERY (CEYLON) PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2021

Mr. D. A. Cabraal (Chairman)

Mr. H. Selvanathan (Deputy Chairman)

Mr. R. H. Meewakkala (Chief Executive Officer ‐ appointed w.e.f. 01/07/2021) Mr. D. C. R. Gunawardena

Mr. K. Selvanathan (Director / Alternate Director to H. Selvanathan) Mr. D. R. P. Goonetilleke

Mrs. S. J. F. Evans

Mr. S. Selvanathan

Mr. S. Clini

Ms. V. Gun

Mr. S. K. Shah (Chief Executive Officer ‐ retired w.e.f. 30/06/2021)

LION BREWERY (CEYLON) PLC

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Company

Group

In Rs.'000s

31‐Dec‐21

31‐Mar‐21

31‐Dec‐21

31‐Mar‐21

(Audited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Non‐ Current Assets

Property, plant & equipment

17,947,657

17,408,326

19,349,541

18,819,887

Right of use assets

140,240

164,119

140,240

164,119

Intangible assets

1,215,767

1,225,109

1,215,767

1,225,109

Investments in subsidiary

1,029,623

1,029,623

Total Non‐Current Assets

20,333,287

19,827,177

20,705,548

20,209,115

Current Assets

Inventories

3,341,852

3,493,117

3,341,852

3,493,117

Trade and other receivables

2,043,226

1,334,241

2,048,410

1,340,316

Amounts due from related companies

387,187

445,619

387,187

445,619

Cash and cash equivalents

11,234,609

9,525,907

11,360,595

9,665,398

Total Current Assets

17,006,874

14,798,884

17,138,044

14,944,450

Total Assets

37,340,161

34,626,061

37,843,592

35,153,565

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated capital

2,537,801

2,537,801

2,537,801

2,537,801

Capital reserves

972,968

972,968

1,388,475

1,388,475

Retained earnings

14,338,185

13,380,781

13,981,947

13,048,135

Total Equity

17,848,954

16,891,550

17,908,223

16,974,411

Non‐ Current Liabilities

Loans and borrowings

2,664,677

3,497,060

2,664,677

3,497,060

Lease creditor (Note 04)

147,815

165,321

147,815

165,321

Employee benefits

224,244

233,933

224,244

233,933

Net deferred tax liabilities

4,509,988

4,646,786

4,951,727

5,088,525

Total Non‐ Current Liabilities

7,546,724

8,543,100

7,988,463

8,984,839

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

2,260,481

1,873,132

2,261,540

1,874,996

Amounts due to related companies

120,887

123,342

120,887

122,828

Refundable deposits

2,201,013

1,900,393

2,201,013

1,900,393

Current tax liabilities

1,335,777

2,383,576

1,337,141

2,385,113

Loans and borrowings

4,200,732

1,868,664

4,200,732

1,868,664

Lease creditor (Note 04)

22,925

19,900

22,925

19,900

Bank overdrafts

1,802,668

1,022,404

1,802,668

1,022,421

Total Current Liabilities

11,944,483

9,191,411

11,946,906

9,194,315

Total Liabilities

19,491,207

17,734,511

19,935,369

18,179,154

Total Equity and Liabilities

37,340,161

34,626,061

37,843,592

35,153,565

Net assets per ordinary share (Rs.)

223.11

211.14

223.85

212.18

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

(Sgd.)

J.N. Goonaratne

Financial Controller‐Corporate

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Approved and signed on behalf of the Managers

Approved and signed on behalf of the Board

(Sgd.)

(Sgd.)

(Sgd.)

V. R. Wijesinghe

R.H. Meewakkala

D.R.P. Goonetilleke

Director

Director

Director

Carsons Management Services (Private) Limited

11th February 2022

LION BREWERY (CEYLON) PLC

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ‐ COMPANY

In Sri Lankan Rs.'000s

Quarter Ended

Change

Nine Months Ended

Change

Year ended

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

%

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

%

31.03.2021

(Audited)

Revenue

17,790,862

13,553,331

31

39,553,449

35,082,412

13

49,849,287

Cost of sales

(14,119,259)

(10,930,647)

29

(31,583,149)

(28,253,051)

12

(39,828,971)

Gross profit

3,671,603

2,622,684

40

7,970,300

6,829,361

17

10,020,316

Other income

55,509

33,668

65

130,457

95,694

36

331,241

Distribution expenses

3,727,112

2,656,352

40

8,100,757

6,925,055

17

10,351,557

(845,095)

(718,772)

18

(2,237,967)

(1,957,685)

14

(2,815,812)

Administrative expenses

(595,605)

(424,174)

40

(1,570,881)

(1,097,505)

43

(1,617,768)

Other expenses

(225,751)

(146,817)

54

(478,225)

(355,897)

34

(562,558)

Impairment of intangible assets

(449,084)

Operating profit before finance cost

2,060,661

1,366,589

51

3,813,684

3,513,968

9

4,906,335

Finance income

141,771

137,022

3

439,946

566,716

(22)

688,286

Finance costs

(242,975)

(225,962)

8

(696,310)

(971,958)

(28)

(1,143,396)

Net finance costs

(101,204)

(88,940)

14

( 256,364)

( 405,242)

(37)

( 455,110)

Profit before taxation

1,959,457

1,277,649

53

3,557,320

3,108,726

14

4,451,225

Income tax expense

(732,413)

(476,522)

54

(1,290,314)

(1,170,408)

10

(1,815,068)

Deferred taxation

592

(10,966)

(105)

136,798

23,063

493

(43,743)

Profit after taxation

1,227,636

790,161

55

2,403,804

1,961,381

23

2,592,414

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurement of employee benefit obligations

1,119

Deferred tax charge on actuarial gain

(447)

Total other comprehensive income for the period net of tax

672

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,227,636

790,161

55

2,403,804

1,961,381

23

2,593,086

Earnings per ordinary share (Rs.)

15.35

9.88

30.05

24.52

32.41

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lion Brewery Ceylon plc published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 09:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LION BREWERY (CEYLON) PLC
04:53aLION BREWERY CEYLON : Interim Financial Statements as of 31-12-2021
PU
2021Lion Brewery PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended S..
CI
2021Lion Brewery Ceylon plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2021Lion Brewery PLC Announces Management Changes
CI
2021Lion Brewery plc Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Sri Lankan shares boosted by consumer staples, material stocks
RE
2021Lion Brewery plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Lion Brewery Ceylon plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 3..
CI
2020Lion Brewery Ceylon plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September..
CI
2020Lion Brewery Ceylon plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 52 286 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2022 2 979 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net cash 2022 2 879 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 44 740 M 221 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LION BREWERY (CEYLON) PLC
Duration : Period :
Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 559,25 LKR
Average target price 630,25 LKR
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajiv Herath Meewakkala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dilkushan Ranil Pieris Goonetilleke Executive Director & Finance Director
Damian Amal Cabraal Chairman
Eshantha Salgado Head-Technological Development & Sustainability
Ama Ekanayake Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LION BREWERY (CEYLON) PLC1.68%221
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV5.06%126 126
HEINEKEN N.V.-4.41%62 052
AMBEV S.A.-3.63%45 083
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-5.99%44 341
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED11.98%38 821