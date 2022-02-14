Lion Brewery Ceylon : Interim Financial Statements as of 31-12-2021

LION BREWERY (CEYLON) PLC

Review

For the 9 months ended 31st December 2021, a profit after tax of Rs. 2.4 billion was earned on a turnover of Rs. 39.5 billion, compared to previous years comparatives of Rs.2.0 billion & Rs.35.1 billion respectively. In the 3rd quarter, the business environment returned to near normal levels, with sales benefitting from a re‐stocking after closure in Q2. This was a result of the Government's initiative to keep the Country open, notwithstanding the simmering Covid pandemic which pervaded during that period. This provided an opportunity for society to acclimatize to the new ways of engaging in their daily activities. During this period, the authorities commenced administering the booster vaccine, which provided protection from serious health implications, caused by contracting Covid. The Government's initiative of opening the borders also bore dividend, as the country saw an increased number of tourists in the quarter under consideration, which supported volumes, especially in touristic pockets.

The overall cost escalations continued to exert pressure on margins, whilst the November budget, also increased the excise duty on beer. As a result, the Company was compelled to revise the prices of beer. In addition to the increase in excise duty, the budget also announced two new taxes namely, a surcharge tax on taxable income of the financial year 20/21 of 25% & a social security contribution tax of 2.5% on turnover which is to be effective from 1st April 2022. The exact methodology of their enactment is yet being worked out. These two taxes are in addition to the special goods & services tax in lieu of excise duty, as was announced in the previous year's budget, which too remains to be enacted.

In the month of December, the Company added Guinness to its existing brand portfolio. Guinness was first brewed at the St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin, Ireland in 1759 by Arthur Guinness. Guinness is now a part of Diageo. The group's association with Guinness, dates back to the late twentieth century, when Guinness was brewed at the Nuwara Eliya brewery, until its closure in 2001. Guinness offers the consumer a unique perfectly balanced super‐premium dark beer, rich & creamy, distinctly black, velvety in finish and with a warming mouthfeel.

During the quarter under review, all Covid 19 protocols continued to be stringently followed within the brewery, to ensure undisrupted operations. Proactive operational measures taken by the Company enabled it to navigate within this fluid and changing operating environment. During the period ending 9 months, the Company paid to the Government Rs. 26.0 billion as Excise Duty and other taxes.

Exports volumes recorded a growth of 65%, in comparison to the corresponding period last year. Although this performance could be considered good, exports fell below potential, due to the inability to find vessels to carry our cargo. The number of vessels calling in at the port of Colombo reduced substantially, resulting in difficulties to obtain space for our cargo whilst also causing substantial increases in the freight rates. Export margins remained under pressure.

The forex crisis has created a shortage of dollars required to pay for imports of raw material & other inputs for manufacturing. Of the limited dollars available, banks give preference for payments towards import of fuel, medicine & other essential food items. It is fervently hoped that this issue gets resolved quickly as businesses are compelled to manage on a "hand to mouth" focus on a daily basis.

Few factors will determine the immediate future. The most significant is the way in which Sri Lankans respond to the Covid pandemic. If the booster vaccine is received across the population, and if necessary precautions are taken by all concerned, the health complications arising by contracting Covid will greatly reduce. The other factor is the availability of Dollars for the import of raw & other material required to ensure continued operations. Apart from these, with the reduction in disposable incomes, the authorities should be cognizant that there is every possibility for the illicit alcohol industry to thrive, which will have an impact on the legal alcobev industry. Growth in illicit trade will significantly impact government revenue from the legal alcobev industry, which is budgeted at circa Rs 200 billion this year. It should also be reiterated that increasing the outlet base, through streamlining the license process, would be a longer‐ term solution to minimize threat to government tax revenues, whilst reducing the harmful impact of low‐quality illegal products.