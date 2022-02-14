Lion Brewery Ceylon : Interim Financial Statements as of 31-12-2021
Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC
Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the Third Quarter ended
31st December 2021
LION BREWERY (CEYLON) PLC
Review
For the 9 months ended 31st December 2021, a profit after tax of Rs. 2.4 billion was earned on a turnover of Rs. 39.5 billion, compared to previous years comparatives of Rs.2.0 billion & Rs.35.1 billion respectively. In the 3rd quarter, the business environment returned to near normal levels, with sales benefitting from a re‐stocking after closure in Q2. This was a result of the Government's initiative to keep the Country open, notwithstanding the simmering Covid pandemic which pervaded during that period. This provided an opportunity for society to acclimatize to the new ways of engaging in their daily activities. During this period, the authorities commenced administering the booster vaccine, which provided protection from serious health implications, caused by contracting Covid. The Government's initiative of opening the borders also bore dividend, as the country saw an increased number of tourists in the quarter under consideration, which supported volumes, especially in touristic pockets.
The overall cost escalations continued to exert pressure on margins, whilst the November budget, also increased the excise duty on beer. As a result, the Company was compelled to revise the prices of beer. In addition to the increase in excise duty, the budget also announced two new taxes namely, a surcharge tax on taxable income of the financial year 20/21 of 25% & a social security contribution tax of 2.5% on turnover which is to be effective from 1st April 2022. The exact methodology of their enactment is yet being worked out. These two taxes are in addition to the special goods & services tax in lieu of excise duty, as was announced in the previous year's budget, which too remains to be enacted.
In the month of December, the Company added Guinness to its existing brand portfolio. Guinness was first brewed at the St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin, Ireland in 1759 by Arthur Guinness. Guinness is now a part of Diageo. The group's association with Guinness, dates back to the late twentieth century, when Guinness was brewed at the Nuwara Eliya brewery, until its closure in 2001. Guinness offers the consumer a unique perfectly balanced super‐premium dark beer, rich & creamy, distinctly black, velvety in finish and with a warming mouthfeel.
During the quarter under review, all Covid 19 protocols continued to be stringently followed within the brewery, to ensure undisrupted operations. Proactive operational measures taken by the Company enabled it to navigate within this fluid and changing operating environment. During the period ending 9 months, the Company paid to the Government Rs. 26.0 billion as Excise Duty and other taxes.
Exports volumes recorded a growth of 65%, in comparison to the corresponding period last year. Although this performance could be considered good, exports fell below potential, due to the inability to find vessels to carry our cargo. The number of vessels calling in at the port of Colombo reduced substantially, resulting in difficulties to obtain space for our cargo whilst also causing substantial increases in the freight rates. Export margins remained under pressure.
The forex crisis has created a shortage of dollars required to pay for imports of raw material & other inputs for manufacturing. Of the limited dollars available, banks give preference for payments towards import of fuel, medicine & other essential food items. It is fervently hoped that this issue gets resolved quickly as businesses are compelled to manage on a "hand to mouth" focus on a daily basis.
Few factors will determine the immediate future. The most significant is the way in which Sri Lankans respond to the Covid pandemic. If the booster vaccine is received across the population, and if necessary precautions are taken by all concerned, the health complications arising by contracting Covid will greatly reduce. The other factor is the availability of Dollars for the import of raw & other material required to ensure continued operations. Apart from these, with the reduction in disposable incomes, the authorities should be cognizant that there is every possibility for the illicit alcohol industry to thrive, which will have an impact on the legal alcobev industry. Growth in illicit trade will significantly impact government revenue from the legal alcobev industry, which is budgeted at circa Rs 200 billion this year. It should also be reiterated that increasing the outlet base, through streamlining the license process, would be a longer‐ term solution to minimize threat to government tax revenues, whilst reducing the harmful impact of low‐quality illegal products.
LION BREWERY (CEYLON) PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2021
Mr. D. A. Cabraal (Chairman)
Mr. H. Selvanathan (Deputy Chairman)
Mr. R. H. Meewakkala (Chief Executive Officer ‐ appointed w.e.f. 01/07/2021) Mr. D. C. R. Gunawardena
Mr. K. Selvanathan (Director / Alternate Director to H. Selvanathan) Mr. D. R. P. Goonetilleke
Mrs. S. J. F. Evans
Mr. S. Selvanathan
Mr. S. Clini
Ms. V. Gun
Mr. S. K. Shah (Chief Executive Officer ‐ retired w.e.f. 30/06/2021)
LION BREWERY (CEYLON) PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Company
Group
In Rs.'000s
31‐Dec‐21
31‐Mar‐21
31‐Dec‐21
31‐Mar‐21
(Audited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Non‐ Current Assets
Property, plant & equipment
17,947,657
17,408,326
19,349,541
18,819,887
Right of use assets
140,240
164,119
140,240
164,119
Intangible assets
1,215,767
1,225,109
1,215,767
1,225,109
Investments in subsidiary
1,029,623
1,029,623
‐
‐
Total Non‐Current Assets
20,333,287
19,827,177
20,705,548
20,209,115
Current Assets
Inventories
3,341,852
3,493,117
3,341,852
3,493,117
Trade and other receivables
2,043,226
1,334,241
2,048,410
1,340,316
Amounts due from related companies
387,187
445,619
387,187
445,619
Cash and cash equivalents
11,234,609
9,525,907
11,360,595
9,665,398
Total Current Assets
17,006,874
14,798,884
17,138,044
14,944,450
Total Assets
37,340,161
34,626,061
37,843,592
35,153,565
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated capital
2,537,801
2,537,801
2,537,801
2,537,801
Capital reserves
972,968
972,968
1,388,475
1,388,475
Retained earnings
14,338,185
13,380,781
13,981,947
13,048,135
Total Equity
17,848,954
16,891,550
17,908,223
16,974,411
Non‐ Current Liabilities
Loans and borrowings
2,664,677
3,497,060
2,664,677
3,497,060
Lease creditor (Note 04)
147,815
165,321
147,815
165,321
Employee benefits
224,244
233,933
224,244
233,933
Net deferred tax liabilities
4,509,988
4,646,786
4,951,727
5,088,525
Total Non‐ Current Liabilities
7,546,724
8,543,100
7,988,463
8,984,839
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
2,260,481
1,873,132
2,261,540
1,874,996
Amounts due to related companies
120,887
123,342
120,887
122,828
Refundable deposits
2,201,013
1,900,393
2,201,013
1,900,393
Current tax liabilities
1,335,777
2,383,576
1,337,141
2,385,113
Loans and borrowings
4,200,732
1,868,664
4,200,732
1,868,664
Lease creditor (Note 04)
22,925
19,900
22,925
19,900
Bank overdrafts
1,802,668
1,022,404
1,802,668
1,022,421
Total Current Liabilities
11,944,483
9,191,411
11,946,906
9,194,315
Total Liabilities
19,491,207
17,734,511
19,935,369
18,179,154
Total Equity and Liabilities
37,340,161
34,626,061
37,843,592
35,153,565
Net assets per ordinary share (Rs.)
223.11
211.14
223.85
212.18
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
(Sgd.)
J.N. Goonaratne
Financial Controller‐Corporate
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Approved and signed on behalf of the Managers
Approved and signed on behalf of the Board
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
V. R. Wijesinghe
R.H. Meewakkala
D.R.P. Goonetilleke
Director
Director
Director
Carsons Management Services (Private) Limited
11th February 2022
LION BREWERY (CEYLON) PLC
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ‐ COMPANY
In Sri Lankan Rs.'000s
Quarter Ended
Change
Nine Months Ended
Change
Year ended
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
%
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
%
31.03.2021
(Audited)
Revenue
17,790,862
13,553,331
31
39,553,449
35,082,412
13
49,849,287
Cost of sales
(14,119,259)
(10,930,647)
29
(31,583,149)
(28,253,051)
12
(39,828,971)
Gross profit
3,671,603
2,622,684
40
7,970,300
6,829,361
17
10,020,316
Other income
55,509
33,668
65
130,457
95,694
36
331,241
Distribution expenses
3,727,112
2,656,352
40
8,100,757
6,925,055
17
10,351,557
(845,095)
(718,772)
18
(2,237,967)
(1,957,685)
14
(2,815,812)
Administrative expenses
(595,605)
(424,174)
40
(1,570,881)
(1,097,505)
43
(1,617,768)
Other expenses
(225,751)
(146,817)
54
(478,225)
(355,897)
34
(562,558)
Impairment of intangible assets
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(449,084)
Operating profit before finance cost
2,060,661
1,366,589
51
3,813,684
3,513,968
9
4,906,335
Finance income
141,771
137,022
3
439,946
566,716
(22)
688,286
Finance costs
(242,975)
(225,962)
8
(696,310)
(971,958)
(28)
(1,143,396)
Net finance costs
(101,204)
(88,940)
14
( 256,364)
( 405,242)
(37)
( 455,110)
Profit before taxation
1,959,457
1,277,649
53
3,557,320
3,108,726
14
4,451,225
Income tax expense
(732,413)
(476,522)
54
(1,290,314)
(1,170,408)
10
(1,815,068)
Deferred taxation
592
(10,966)
(105)
136,798
23,063
493
(43,743)
Profit after taxation
1,227,636
790,161
55
2,403,804
1,961,381
23
2,592,414
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurement of employee benefit obligations
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
1,119
Deferred tax charge on actuarial gain
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(447)
Total other comprehensive income for the period net of tax
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
672
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,227,636
790,161
55
2,403,804
1,961,381
23
2,593,086
Earnings per ordinary share (Rs.)
15.35
9.88
30.05
24.52
32.41
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit
