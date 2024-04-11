ADRESA CALEA VICTORIEI 35A, ARAD 310158 • TELEFON 0257 304 438 • FAX 0257 250 165 • EMAIL SIFBC@SIF1.RO • INTERNET WWW.SIF1.RO

CURRENT REPORT

according to Regulation no. 5/2018 and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report Date: April 11, 2024

Issuer Lion Capital S.A. • Registered Office 35A Calea Victoriei, Arad 310158, Romania • Phone +40257 304 438 • Fax +40257 250 165 • Webpage www.lion-capital.ro• Email office@lion-capital.ro• Tax Identification Code RO2761040 • Trade Register Number J02 / 1898 / 02.09.1992 • Number In ASF AFIAA Register PJR07.1AFIAA / 020007 / 09.03.2018 • Number In ASF FIAIR Register PJR09FIAIR / 020004 / 01.07.2021 • Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) 254900GAQ2XT8DPA7274 • Subscribed and paid-upshare capital RON 50,751,005.60 • Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

Premium category (symbol: LION)

Important event to be reported:

Amendment to the Agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders convened for April 29 (30), 2024

The Board of Directors of the company Lion Capital S.A., registered with the Trade Register Office attached to the Tribunal of Arad under number Arad J02/1898/1992, in the ASF AFIAA Register under number PJR07.1AFIAA / 020007 / 09.03.2018 and in the ASF FIAIR Register under number PJR09FIAIR / 020004 / 01.07.2021, having the Unique Registration Code 2761040, and the subscribed and paid-up share capital of RON 50,751,005.60, gathered in the meeting held on April 11, 2024,

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 117^1, paragraph (1)-(3) of Law no. 31/1990 on trading companies, republished, with subsequent amendments and supplements, of Art. 105 par. (3)-(6) of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, republished, with subsequent amendments and supplements, and of Art. 189 of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and considering the requests for the amendment of the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Lion Capital's Shareholders of April 29 (30), 2024, formulated by the shareholder Blue Capital S.R.L., holding a stake of 8.6285% of company's share capital, by letters dated April 10, 2024, registered at Company's headquarters under no. 811/10.04.2024, and no. 812/10.04.2024,

Amends the agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders convened for April 29 (30), 2024, at 10:00 hours, and the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders convened for April 29 (30), 2024, at 12:00 hours, at company's headquarters in Arad, 35A Calea Victoriei, by the convening notice initially published in the Official Gazette of Romania, part IV, no. 1494 of March 26, 2024, in the local newspaper Jurnal Arădean no. 9539 of March 26, 2024, on the on-linepublication www.FinancialIntelligence.ro on March 25, 2024, on Lion Capital's website (www.lion-capital.ro)and on the website of Bucharest Stock Exchange on March 25, 2024.

The amended agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders is as follows: