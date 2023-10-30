REPORT OF VOTES CAST

IN LION CAPITAL OGM OF OCTOBER 26, 2023

Presence (quorum) 192,939,545 voting rights representing 38.09% of the share capital

Proposed resolutions on the

agenda of the ordinary general

Votes FOR

Votes AGAINST

ABSTENTIONS

Unexpressed

Total votes of shareholders

meeting of Lion Capital

present/represented

shareholders of 26.10.2023

No. of

Percentage of

No. of

Percentage of

No. of

Percentage of

No. of

Number of votes of

total votes

total votes

total votes

Percentage

shareholders

votes

votes

votes

votes

validly cast

validly cast

validly cast

present/represented

Resolution on topic 1

192,939,545

100.00%

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

192,939,545

Resolution on topic 2

192,939,545

100.00%

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

192,939,545

Resolution on topic 3

192,939,545

100.00%

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

192,939,545

Resolution on topic 4

192,939,545

100.00%

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

0

0.00%

192,939,545

