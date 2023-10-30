Lion Capital SA formerly known as Societatea de Investitii Financiare Banat Crisana SA is a Romania-based company engaged in the financial investment segment. The Company is a closed-end investment fund. It is primarily involved in financial investment activities, management of investment portfolio and risk as well as other activities carried out within the collective management of an investment fund, allowed by the legislation in force. The Company operates through branch located in Romanian city - Bucharest. The Company holds interests in companies engaged in various sectors of industry, including tourism, real estate, pulp and paper, machinery, chemistry, mining, pharmaceutical, utilities, automotive, textile, energy and high technology, among others.

Sector Closed End Funds