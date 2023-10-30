Lion Capital S A : Report of Votes Cast in the OGM of October 26, 2023
October 30, 2023 at 07:31 am EDT
REPORT OF VOTES CAST
IN LION CAPITAL OGM OF OCTOBER 26, 2023
Presence (quorum) 192,939,545 voting rights representing 38.09% of the share capital
Proposed resolutions on the
agenda of the ordinary general
Votes FOR
Votes AGAINST
ABSTENTIONS
Unexpressed
Total votes of shareholders
meeting of Lion Capital
present/represented
shareholders of 26.10.2023
No. of
Percentage of
No. of
Percentage of
No. of
Percentage of
No. of
Number of votes of
total votes
total votes
total votes
Percentage
shareholders
votes
votes
votes
votes
validly cast
validly cast
validly cast
present/represented
Resolution on topic 1
192,939,545
100.00%
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
192,939,545
Resolution on topic 2
192,939,545
100.00%
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
192,939,545
Resolution on topic 3
192,939,545
100.00%
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
192,939,545
Resolution on topic 4
192,939,545
100.00%
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
0
0.00%
192,939,545
Lion Capital SA published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 11:30:45 UTC.
Lion Capital SA formerly known as Societatea de Investitii Financiare Banat Crisana SA is a Romania-based company engaged in the financial investment segment. The Company is a closed-end investment fund. It is primarily involved in financial investment activities, management of investment portfolio and risk as well as other activities carried out within the collective management of an investment fund, allowed by the legislation in force. The Company operates through branch located in Romanian city - Bucharest. The Company holds interests in companies engaged in various sectors of industry, including tourism, real estate, pulp and paper, machinery, chemistry, mining, pharmaceutical, utilities, automotive, textile, energy and high technology, among others.