Decides upon the items on the EGM Agenda as follows:

Resolution no. 1

With the direct participation, by representative or by correspondence of the shareholders holding 264,048,817 shares, representing 52.03% of the total voting rights, with the votes "for" of the shareholders representing 82.96% of the total votes held by the shareholders present or represented, approves the election of the secretaries of the works of the extraordinary general meeting of Company's shareholders, namely the shareholders Laurentiu Riviș, Adrian Marcel Lascu and Daniela Vasi, with the identification data available at the company's headquarters, which will verify the fulfilment of all the formalities required by the law and the constitutive act for holding the meeting, and will prepare the minutes of the meeting.

Resolution no. 2

With the direct participation, by representative or by correspondence of the shareholders holding 264,048,817 shares, representing 52.03% of the total voting rights, with the votes "for" of the shareholders representing 82.96% of the total votes held by the shareholders present or represented, approves the election of the commission for counting the votes cast by the shareholders on the topics on the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, consisting of Laurențiu Riviș, Daniela Vasi and Adrian Marcel Lascu, having the identification data available at the company's headquarters.

Resolution no. 3

With the direct participation, by representative or by correspondence of the shareholders holding 264,048,817 shares, representing 52.03% of the total voting rights, with the votes "for" of the shareholders representing 71.71% of the total votes held by the shareholders present or represented, approves the execution of a buyback program ("Program 8") by the Company in compliance with applicable legal provisions and having the following main features:

The purpose of Program 8: The Company will repurchase shares under the Program 8 for the distribution free of charge to employees and members of Company's management (administrators, executive directors) in order to foster their loyalty and reward them for their activity within the Company, according to performance criteria to be established by the Board of Directors The maximum number of shares that may be repurchased: 1,500,000 shares at most; The minimum price per share: RON 0.1; The maximum price per share: RON 8.2473; Duration of Program 8: a maximum of 18 months after publication of the decision in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV; The shares acquired under the Program 8 will be paid from sources permitted by law.

Besides its main characteristics, Program 8 will also include other requirements provided by law and which are not listed above. The acquisition of shares under Program 8 will be done through all market operations allowed by law, which may include public tender offers initiated by the Company, in accordance with the law. To implement the Program 8, the Board will be empowered to take all necessary measures and fulfil all formalities required, in compliance with the above-mentioned requirements.

Resolution no. 4

With the direct participation, by representative or by correspondence of the shareholders holding 264,048,817 shares, representing 52.03% of the total voting rights, with the votes "for" of the shareholders representing 71.71% of the total votes held by the shareholders present or represented, approves the use of the shares purchased under Buyback Program 8 for their distribution free of charge to employees and members of Company's management