headquarters, which will verify the fulfilment of all the formalities required by the law and the constitutive act for holding the meeting, and will prepare the minutes of the meeting.

Resolution no. 2

With the direct participation, by representative or by correspondence of the shareholders holding 264,048,817 shares, representing 52.03% of the total voting rights, with the votes "for" of the shareholders representing 83.37% of the votes cast, approves the election of the commission for counting the votes cast by the shareholders on the topics of the agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders, consisting of Laurențiu Riviș, Daniela Vasi and Adrian Marcel Lascu, having the identification data available at the company's headquarters.

Resolution no. 3

With the direct participation, by representative or by correspondence of the shareholders holding 264,048,817 shares, representing 52.03% of the total voting rights, with the votes "for" of the shareholders representing 83.23% of the votes cast, approves the separate financial statements for 2023 financial year, based on the discussions and the reports presented by the Board of Directors and the financial auditor, including Lion Capital's remuneration report for 2023, as per the provisions of art. 107, par

(6) of Law no. 24/2017, republished, annex to the annual report of the Board of Directors. Resolution no. 4

With the direct participation, by representative or by correspondence of the shareholders holding 264,048,817 shares, representing 52.03% of the total voting rights, with the votes "for" of the shareholders representing 72.21% of the votes cast, approves the allocation of the net profit of the financial year 2023, in the amount of RON 417,255,132, to Other reserves, as own funding sources.

Resolution no. 5

With the direct participation, by representative or by correspondence of the shareholders holding 264,048,817 shares, representing 52.03% of the total voting rights, with the votes "for" of the shareholders representing 83.37% of the votes cast, approves the consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2023, based on the discussions and the reports presented by the Board of Directors and the financial auditor.

Resolution no. 6

With the direct participation, by representative or by correspondence of the shareholders holding 264,048,817 shares, representing 52.03% of the total voting rights, with the votes "for" of the shareholders representing 81.39% of the votes cast, approves the discharge of liability of the members of the Board of Directors for the activity carried out during the financial year 2023.

Resolution no. 7

With the direct participation, by representative or by correspondence of the shareholders holding 264,048,817 shares, representing 52.03% of the total voting rights, with the votes "for" of the shareholders representing 72.32% of the votes cast, approves the Income and Expenses Budget and Activity Program for the year 2024.

Resolution no. 8

With the direct participation, by representative or by correspondence of the shareholders holding 264,048,817 shares, representing 52.03% of the total voting rights, with the votes "for" of the shareholders representing 82.58% of the votes cast, approves the remuneration due to the members of the Board of

Directors for the financial year 2024, at the level set by resolution of OGM of April 26, 2016.

Resolution no. 9

With the direct participation, by representative or by correspondence of the shareholders holding 264,048,817 shares, representing 52.03% of the total voting rights, with the votes "for" of the shareholders representing 82.56% of the votes cast, approves the general limits of all additional remunerations for the Board of Directors and the general limits of directors' remuneration for the financial year 2024 at the level set by Resolution no. 7 of the OGM of April 27, 2020.