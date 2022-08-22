LION COPPER AND GOLD : ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF EXPLORATION PROGRAM, OPTIONGRANT, AND US REPORTING - Form 6-K

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF EXPLORATION PROGRAM, OPTION

GRANT, AND US REPORTING

August 22, 2022, Vancouver, British Columbia - Lion Copper and Gold Corp. ("Lion CG"or the "Company") (TSX-V: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) is pleased to announce the completion of its exploration core drilling program which commenced May 20, 2022 as part of the Stage One Work Program with Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture ("Nuton") (See news release dated May 18, 2022 for details).

The program has been completed safely and on schedule, with objectives including the evaluation of mineralized potential beneath the legacy Yerington pit, the Montana-Yerington prospect located between the Ann Mason project and the Yerington pit, along with verification works around the MacArthur Project resource. The drill program was composed of five drill holes totaling 4,752 feet.

Drill core has already been logged by Company personnel and assays are in process with Skyline Assayers and Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona, with assay results expected in approximately two months.

Lion CG also announces that it has granted incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan to consultants and one director of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,394,283 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of C$0.072 (US$0.055) per share and expire three years from the date of grant.

The Company further announces that as more than 50% of the Company's common shares are held by U.S. shareholders, the Company no longer meets the definition of "foreign private issuer" under United States securities laws. The Company currently files reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") using the forms and rules prescribed for companies that qualify as a foreign private issuer. As a result of no longer meeting the foreign private issuer definition, commencing in 2023 the Company will be required to use forms and rules prescribed for U.S. domestic companies, including the requirement that financial statements be presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP instead of IFRS. The Company's common shares will continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and quoted on the OTCQB.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its Mason Valley, Nevada copper assets with Rio Tinto America, Inc. in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Prospect in Montana, USA.

