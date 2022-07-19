LION COPPER AND GOLD : UPDATES WARRANT PRICING IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSED US$2 MILLION CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING - Form 6-K

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. UPDATES WARRANT PRICING IN CONNECTION WITH

CLOSED US$2 MILLION CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING

July 19, 2022, Vancouver, British Columbia - Lion Copper and Gold Corp. ("Lion CG", or the "Company") (TSX-V: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) announces that with the closing of the financing it will issue a total of 29,850,738 warrants (16,044,774 warrants are being issued in connection with the first tranche of the financing and 13,805,964 warrants are being issued in connection with the second and final tranche of the financing) exercisable at a price of US$0.067 (C$0.085) per share for a period of 20 months. This updates the previous news releases dated June 23, 2022 and July 11, 2022.

About Lion CG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada, in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Prospect in Montana, USA.

Further information can be found at www.lioncg.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referenced in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.