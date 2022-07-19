Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Lion Copper and Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEO   CA53620R1091

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP.

(LEO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:52 2022-07-14 pm EDT
0.0850 CAD   +13.33%
07/12Lion copper and gold corp. closes convertible debenture financing
AQ
07/11LION COPPER AND GOLD : Closes Final Tranche of Convertible Debenture Financing
PU
07/11LION COPPER AND GOLD : Closes Convertible Debenture Financing - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LION COPPER AND GOLD : UPDATES WARRANT PRICING IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSED US$2 MILLION CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING - Form 6-K

07/19/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. UPDATES WARRANT PRICING IN CONNECTION WITH
CLOSED US$2 MILLION CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING

July 19, 2022, Vancouver, British Columbia - Lion Copper and Gold Corp. ("Lion CG", or the "Company") (TSX-V: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) announces that with the closing of the financing it will issue a total of 29,850,738 warrants (16,044,774 warrants are being issued in connection with the first tranche of the financing and 13,805,964 warrants are being issued in connection with the second and final tranche of the financing) exercisable at a price of US$0.067 (C$0.085) per share for a period of 20 months. This updates the previous news releases dated June 23, 2022 and July 11, 2022.

About Lion CG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada, in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Prospect in Montana, USA.

Further information can be found at www.lioncg.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Stephen Goodman

President

For more information please contact

Karen Robertson

Corporate Communications

778-898-0057

Email: info@lioncg.com

Website: www.lioncg.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referenced in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Disclaimer

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 17:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP.
07/12Lion copper and gold corp. closes convertible debenture financing
AQ
07/11LION COPPER AND GOLD : Closes Final Tranche of Convertible Debenture Financing
PU
07/11LION COPPER AND GOLD : Closes Convertible Debenture Financing - Form 6-K
PU
07/11Lion Copper and Gold Corp. announced that it has received $2 million in funding
CI
06/23LION COPPER AND GOLD : ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SHARES FOR DEBT SETTLEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
06/23LION COPPER AND GOLD : Announces Proposed Shares for Debt Settlement
PU
06/21Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Closes Convertible Debenture Financing
AQ
06/21LION COPPER AND GOLD : CLOSES CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING - Form 6-K
PU
06/20Lion Copper and Gold Completes Convertible Debenture Financing
MT
06/20LION COPPER AND GOLD : Closes Convertible Debenture Financing
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,02 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,84 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,0 M 20,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,09
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
C. Travis Naugle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Goodman President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thomas C. Patton Chairman
Tony L. Alford Director
Thomas J. Pressello Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP.0.00%20
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-22.53%12 259
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-32.47%11 451
VEDANTA LIMITED-30.41%11 009
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-30.16%9 101
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-21.79%7 012