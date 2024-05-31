LION Integrated Report 2024
Habits have the power to change society. Lion is working for healthy minds and bodies by redesigning habits for more people in more regions and in more aspects of daily living.
Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits
Corporate Philosophy
Our purpose reflects our desire to help people achieve healthy minds and bodies and our hopes for a sustainable society.
Our beliefs are the linchpin of our business
activities, guiding our thinking, actions
and decisions as we strive to put our purpose
into practice.
The basis of these beliefs is our DNA, which has been handed down since Lion's founding.
Contents
Corporate Governance
Performance/Data
Page 15
Message from the Director
Responsible for Finance
P.52
Message from the Chairman
P.54
Messages from External Directors
Message from the Director Responsible for Finance
15
Vision2030 and the Medium-term Management Plans
18
Three Growth Strategies
1. Accelerate Growth in Four Fields of Value Creation
Business Development Aimed at the Evolution
and Expansion of Habit Redesign
19
Oral Health
20
Infection Control
24
Smart Housework
25
Expansion of the Overseas Business
26
Research and Development
29
Intellectual Property
31
2. Transform Our Business Foundations for Growth
Digital Transformation
32
Supply Chain Management
33
3. Generating Dynamism to Realize Innovative Change.
Human Capital
35
Sustainability
Message from the Director Responsible for Sustainability
40
Sustainability Initiatives
Reinforcing Initiatives to Address the
Sustainability Material Issues
41
Top-Priority Sustainability Material Issues:
Creating Healthy Living Habits
45
Promoting Environmental Initiatives for a
Sustainable Planet
47
Disclosure Based on the TCFD Recommendations
50
Corporate Governance
Message from the Chairman
52
Messages from External Directors
54
Corporate Governance
56
Compliance
62
Risk Management
63
Leadership Team
65
Performance/Data
Results by Business Segment
67
Consumer Products Business (Japan)
68
Overseas Business
69
Industrial Products Business
70
Key Financial Data
71
Key Non-Financial Data
72
External Evaluations and Participation in
External Organizations
73
Corporate Overview and Stock Information
74
Editorial Policy
Lion Integrated Report 2024 is intended to provide Lion's shareholders, investors and other stakeholders with key information about the Company's initiatives for increasing its corporate value over the medium to long term by fulfilling its purpose of "Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits: ReDesign" and facilitating deeper understanding of the Lion Group.
Reporting Period: From January 1 to December 31, 2023 (fiscal 2023) (Some information covers activities in 2024.)
Scope of Report: Lion Corporation and all of its consolidated subsidiaries, in principle.
Note: Where the scope of coverage of reported activities or data differ from the above, a description is provided. Accounting Standards Applied: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
Referenced Guidelines:
- International Integrated Reporting Framework issued by the IFRS Foundation
- Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogue for Collaborative Value Creation issued by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This report contains forward-looking statements on subjects that include matters related to future business plans, corporate strategies and forecasts of performance. Such statements were formulated based on information that was available at the time of the preparation of this integrated report and contain uncertainties regarding such factors as economic conditions, market trends and foreign currency risks. Actual results may differ from the information presented in these forward-looking statements.
Lion's Disclosure
Financial Information
Non-Financial Information
• Securities Report
Lion Integrated Report
• Corporate Governance Report
• Lion's Sustainability: SDG-Related
2024
(Japanese only)
Initiatives (Japanese only)
• Summary of Consolidated
LION's
Financial Statements
Reports
SUSTAINABILITY
～より良い生活習慣づくりで取り組むSDGs～
• Convocation of the Annual
2023
General Meeting of Shareholders
• LION LETTER business report
(Japanese only)
Investor Relations
Sustainability
Company
Website
https://www.lion.co.jp/en/ir/
https://www.lion.co.jp/en/sustainability/
Corporate Governance
Performance/Data
Integrated Report 2024 Overview
In fulfilling its purpose, Lion has built up a portfolio of management resources over many years of sincere dedication to manufacturing and redesigning habits for the better. We will make every effort to put these resources to work for even more people, regions and situations in daily life. Our aim is to increase corporate value by helping to make daily living and society better.
Clicking on this icon, which can be found at the top right of every page, will take you back to this Integrated Report 2024 Overview. Please use this function to get an overall feel for the content as you read.
Purpose
Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits
Vision2030 Long-term Strategic Framework
Management Vision
Becoming an advanced daily healthcare company
This section describes how we create social and economic value by fulfilling our purpose: Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits: ReDesign, incorporating the history of our business growth and our value creation process.
Three Growth Strategies
1 Accelerate growth in four fields of value creation
Oral Health
Infection Control
Smart Housework
Well-Being
Expansion of the Overseas Business
Source of Our Competitive Advantage
Research and Development Intellectual Property
2 Transform our business foundations for growth
Digital
Supply Chain
Transformation
Management
3 Generate dynamism to realize innovative change
Human Capital
Reinforcing Initiatives to Address the
Sustainability Material Issues
Top-Priority Sustainability Material Issues
Creating Healthy Living Habits
Promoting Environmental Initiatives for
a Sustainable Planet
Response to TCFD Recommendations
This section examines the medium- to long-term strategies that will enable us to achieve our management vision for 2030 of "Becoming an advanced daily healthcare company." Centered on two main themes- Three Growth Strategies and Reinforcing Initiatives to Address the Sustainability Material Issues-this section describes our strategic approach and progress.
Corporate Governance
Pages 52-66
This section describes our approach, systems and initiatives for corporate governance aimed at improving the transparency of our corporate activities, reinforcing our supervisory functions and expediting decision-making.
Business Segments
Consumer Products Business
Overseas Business
Industrial Products Business
Performance/Data
Pages 67-74
This section includes information on the market environment for each business segment (risks and opportunities), the progress of our medium- to long-term strategies and the Group's financial and non-financial data.
Corporate Governance
Corporate Governance
Performance/Data
Lion at a Glance
Net Sales by Segment
Core Operating Income by Segment
Employees 7,550 (consolidated)
Other Business
Industrial
Industrial
0.4%
Products
Products
Business
Business
17.0%
9.5%
Net Sales
¥402.7billion
(2023)
Overseas
Consumer
Overseas
Business
Products
Business
33.3%
Business
48.3%
56.8%
Other Business
7.7%
Core
Operating Consumer
Income Products
¥20.1 billion Business
(2023)27.0%
Offices and Other Work Sites
Domestic
Overseas
OfficesOtherand
12
11
Offices
6
Affiliates
Research
2
9
Centers
Note: Segment sales figures are external sales, net of intersegment sales and adjustments. Page 67: Results by Business Segment
Plants
4
Consumer Products Business
In Japan, our Consumer Products Business offers a wide range of products and services for total care, from prevention of issues to maintenance and ease-of-use. Products include toothpastes, laundry detergents and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals.
Other
Oral Care
22.7%
27.2%
Net Sales
Pharmaceuticals
¥267.3 billion
9.9%
(2023)
Beauty Care
Living Care
9.1%
8.3%
Fabric Care 22.8%
Overseas Business
Lion operates businesses in Southeast and South Asia and Northeast Asia, providing products useful for daily living, inclusive of all cultures and languages.
Northeast Asia
38.9%
Net Sales
¥148.0billion (2023)
Southeast and
South Asia
61.1%
Industrial Products Business
Our Industrial Products Business comprises the Chemical Products Business, which handles surfactants, electro- conductive carbon and other chemicals; the Detergents for Institutional Use Business, which sells detergents and hand soaps for hotels and restaurant kitchens; and Other Business.
Chemical Products
Mobility
Electronics
Eco Chemicals
Care Chemicals
• Rubber processing
• Electro-conductive
• Concrete admixtures
• Surfactants
agents
carbon
• Cosmetics ingredients
• Rubber additive agents
• Pressure-sensitive
adhesives
Detergents for Institutional Use
Dishwasher
Alcohol sanitizers
Hand soaps
Vegetable-washing
detergents
detergents
Corporate Governance
Performance/Data
Creating Habits and Achieving Business Growth
2023
Lion's origins lie in soap and toothpaste. "Fulfilling a spirit of love" since our founding, we have sought to support mental and
Net sales: ¥402.7billion
physical health by providing consumers with superior products while engaging in communication and educational activities aimed
Overseas sites: 11
at promoting better living habits. We recognized long ago that global environmental conservation is an issue that the whole world
Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits
shares and have continuously worked to develop and propose environmentally friendly products and habits. By addressing lifestyle
and social issues through better living habit proposals, we aim to contribute to consumers' everyday lives while achieving
IFRS
sustainable business growth.
Hand
Net Sales
Dishwashing
washing
Vegetable
washing
Laundry
Tooth
brushing
Lion founder
Tomijiro Kobayashi
1950
1990
2000
2010
2020
1891
Prevalence of cavities among children
Diversifying oral health issues
From oral to overall health
Lifestyle and
Laundry habits
Health hazards caused by E. coli
Global COVID-19 pandemic
Social Issues
Environmental problems
Main Initiatives for Creating Habits
Commencement of activities to promote and instill tooth brushing habits
Response to increasingly diverse oral health issues
Hosting of events to teach children correct
Lion F Cream
tooth brushing techniques
Japan's first toothpaste containing
(Currently called the Oral Health Event of
fluoride for the prevention of cavities
Tooth Brushing for Children)
Oral Care
Dentor Systema Lion Series
For the prevention of gum disease
Spreading awareness of and education about correct laundry techniques
Response to diverse consumer needs and rising awareness of cleanliness
Hosting laundry workshops to teach
Mama Lemon
KireiKirei
correct techniques for washing clothes
Dishwashing soap
A hand soap
using soap
that is gentle on the
containing
Cleanliness and
hands and can also
antibacterial
be used to wash
ingredients
Hygiene
vegetables
Promotion of oral healthcare that leads to overall health
CLINICA
Activities to spread
Advantage
awareness of and
Series
educate people in
For preventive
Asia about oral care
dentistry
habits
Contribution to clean and hygienic lifestyles in Asia
Rollout of KireiKirei across Asia and activities to spread awareness of and educate people about handwashing habits
Use of plant-based raw materials
Addressing various environmental issues using advanced technologies
Establishing environmentally friendly habits through products and communication
Environmental
Protection
Plant-derived Lion Laundry Soap
Japan's first plant-based household laundry soap
Dash
Addressing the issue of foaming, polluted rivers using a highly biodegradable surfactant
Murin TOP Addressing the issue of eutrophication with the launch of the industry's first phosphate-free detergent
Promoting refill habits
NANOX one
A powerful laundry detergent that cleans thoroughly while extending the lifespan of clothes
Corporate Governance
Performance/Data
Generating Social and Economic Value through the Creation of Oral Care Habits
Instilling Tooth Brushing Habits
When Lion was founded in the late 1800s, tooth brushing was not yet widely practiced in Japan, and around 96% of children had cavities. Senior management at the time felt that the situation presented a real crisis with regard to the nation's future, so in addition to developing and marketing oral care products, Lion began carrying out activities to spread awareness and educate people about oral health. Over the years, Lion has continued to conduct activities to firmly instill oral
care habits in society. These activities include the Oral Health Event of Tooth Brushing for Children, which has taught children correct tooth brushing methods for more than 80 years; the establishment of the Lion Foundation for Dental Health, which spreads awareness of and educates people about oral health; and the use of advertising to raise awareness of the importance of tooth brushing. As a result, approximately 80% of consumers brush their teeth at least twice a day, a fivefold increase over the past 50 years.
Concurrently, the proportion of elementary school children with cavities- previously an issue-has fallen to around one in three, thus indicating that the establishment of correct oral care habits has significantly helped to improve people's oral health. Meanwhile, the size of the toothpaste market has increased fourfold. In this way, creating habits that contribute to better consumer health while revitalizing product markets has driven the growth of Lion's businesses.
Social valueEconomic value
Toothpaste Market Scale, Percentage of Consumers Who Brush At Least Twice a Day and Percentage of Children Aged 10 to 14 Years with Cavities (Japan)
Toothpaste market scale Percentage of people brushing at least twice a day Percentage of children aged 10 to 14 years with cavities
(Billions of yen)
(%)
140
100
120
80
100
80
60
60
40
40
20
20
0
0
1969
1981
2011
2022
Percentage of
Fostering tooth
Consumers Who Brush
At Least Twice a Day
brushing habits
Approx. fivefold
increase*
Improved oral health
Expansion and vitalization
of the toothpaste market
Proportion of children aged
The toothpaste market
10 to 14 with cavities
Approx.
Approx. 1in 3*
fourfold increase*
*Comparison between 1969 and 2022
Sources: Market size from a Lion Corporation survey; tooth brushing frequency and percentage of children aged 10 to 14 years with cavities (treated and untreated) from Survey of Dental Diseases by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
Corporate Governance
Performance/Data
Value Creation Process
In fulfilling its purpose, Lion has built up a portfolio of management resources over many years of sincere dedication to manufacturing and redesigning habits for the better.
To achieve our management vision for 2030, "Becoming an advanced daily healthcare company," we will create "Positive Habits" for even more people, regions and situations in daily life, with a focus on our four fields of value creation, which emphasize such habits. Our aim is to increase corporate value by helping to make daily living and society better.
Inputs
Management resources
cultivated over many
years of creating habits
Consumer research and technological development capabilities
Stable
A sincere commitment supply
chain
to manufacturing
Trust of
suppliers
Products and
Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits
brands that are
widely loved by
customers
Creation of better
Diverse
living habits
human
resources
Stable
financial
base
Business Activities
Redesigning habits for
even more people,
regions and situations
in daily life
Vision2030
Advance our three growth
strategies
- Accelerate growth in four fields of value creation
- Transform our business foundations for growth
- Generate dynamism to realize innovative change
Reinforcing initiatives to address the Sustainability Material Issues
Becoming an advanced daily healthcare company
Outputs
Creation and proposal of
"Positive Habits"
Value creation through habits
Social
Benefit/quality of habit
value
×
Frequency of engaging in habit
×
No. of people adopting habit
Priority Fields
Oral Health
Infection Control
Economic
Smart
Well-Being
value
Housework
Outcomes
Improvement of daily
living and society
Vision for 2030
Enhance consumer QOL
-
Total number of persons provided with
products, services and information aimed at creating healthy living habits: 1 billion
- Oral care habits: 500 million people
- Cleanliness and hygiene habits: 500 million people
Contribute to the realization of a decarbonized,
resource circulating society
- Lifecycle CO2 emissions: 30% reduction1
- Petrochemical-derivedplastic usage: 70% or less
- Lifecycle water usage: 30% reduction2
- Compared with 2017, absolute quantity
- Compared with 2017, per unit of net sales
Envisioned Financial Performance
in 2030
Net sales Approx.¥600 billion
(Approx. 50% from the Overseas Business)
EBITDA1
Approx.¥80 billion
Core operating
Approx.¥50 billion
income2
ROIC3
8-12%
ROE
10-14%
A higher level of corporate governance
Capital reinvestment and distribution
Diversifying
Aging
Environmental
Infectious
Digital
Changes in
values
population
problems
disease risk
transformation
society
1.
Calculated as the sum of core operating income and depreciation
and amortization (excluding that of right-of-use assets)
2.
Calculated by subtracting selling, general and
administrative expenses from gross profit
3.
Calculated as net operating profit after tax (NOPAT)
divided by the average invested capital (total equity plus
interest bearing liabilities) during the period
Performance/Data
Corporate Governance
Message from the President
Evolving into an Organization That Consistently Creates Positive Habits
Contributing to Society through the Creation of Better Habits Is What Makes Lion Unique
At Lion, we have defined our purpose as "Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits: ReDesign." In the 132 years since our founding, we have helped to enhance people's physical and mental health by proposing improvements to daily habits such as tooth brushing and laundry. We believe that we can best contribute to society through this unique approach. Moreover, the process of habits formation is very effective for establishing new markets for related products and services, as well as for growing existing markets.
For example, according to a survey conducted in Japan around 100 years ago,1 only 7% of elementary school students, or less than one in ten, brushed their teeth twice a day. Lion was the first company in Japan to sell toothpaste for children. For more than a century, we have worked tirelessly to spread the habit of brushing twice a day, morning and night. For example, we have created pamphlets to teach children the importance of brushing their teeth before bed and published related newspaper advertisements. Brushing one's teeth in the morning and before bed has become common practice and is firmly established in Japan. The number of people brushing their teeth has increased over the past 50 years, and the average number of times an individual brushes their teeth each day has risen from once2 to 2.2 times,3 resulting in a fourfold increase in the size of the toothpaste market. Developing good habits is at the
heart of Lion's purpose-in addition to being our way of contributing to society, it helps to create new markets and is directly linked to the enhancement of our economic value.
As populations decline, we can no longer rely on conventional approaches to expand our markets. That said, we believe that creating habits is a highly effective way to achieve sustainable market growth. This approach is applicable not only to Japan, where the population is already falling. It is also a way for us to contribute to society and boost our economic value in Northeast Asia and parts of Southeast and South Asia, where populations will begin to decline in the next few years.
However, creating better habits is more easily said than done. Establishing the habit of nighttime tooth brushing took nearly a century. In today's society, where new challenges emerge on a daily basis, we must stay ahead of the competition in establishing new habits. Positive Habits is our management strategy for consistently creating new habits. Our strategy is not about simply manufacturing and selling products, but rather, it involves enhancing
our social and economic value by making our business the creation and evolution of Positive Habits.
-
Source: 1925 survey of the oral cleaning habits of 27,872 elementary school students in grades 1 through 6 in Japan
(from Okamoto, K. The State of Tooth Brushing Practice in Schools)
- Source: Takeuchi, M. Oral Hygiene, Nagasue Shoten, Inc.
- Source: 2022 Lion survey of oral care
Masayuki Takemori
Representative Director, President and Executive Officer
