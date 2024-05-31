LION Integrated Report 2024

Habits have the power to change society. Lion is working for healthy minds and bodies by redesigning habits for more people in more regions and in more aspects of daily living.

Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits

Corporate Philosophy

Our purpose reflects our desire to help people achieve healthy minds and bodies and our hopes for a sustainable society.

Our beliefs are the linchpin of our business

activities, guiding our thinking, actions

and decisions as we strive to put our purpose

into practice.

The basis of these beliefs is our DNA, which has been handed down since Lion's founding.

Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance

Performance/Data

Lion at a Glance

Net Sales by Segment

Core Operating Income by Segment

Employees 7,550 (consolidated)

Other Business

Industrial

Industrial

0.4%

Products

Products

Business

Business

17.0%

9.5%

Net Sales

¥402.7billion

(2023)

Overseas

Consumer

Overseas

Business

Products

Business

33.3%

Business

48.3%

56.8%

Other Business

7.7%

Core

Operating Consumer

Income Products

¥20.1 billion Business

(2023)27.0%

Offices and Other Work Sites

Domestic

Overseas

OfficesOtherand

12

11

Offices

6

Affiliates

Research

2

9

Centers

Note: Segment sales figures are external sales, net of intersegment sales and adjustments. Page 67: Results by Business Segment

Plants

4

Consumer Products Business

In Japan, our Consumer Products Business offers a wide range of products and services for total care, from prevention of issues to maintenance and ease-of-use. Products include toothpastes, laundry detergents and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals.

Other

Oral Care

22.7%

27.2%

Net Sales

Pharmaceuticals

¥267.3 billion

9.9%

(2023)

Beauty Care

Living Care

9.1%

8.3%

Fabric Care 22.8%

Overseas Business

Lion operates businesses in Southeast and South Asia and Northeast Asia, providing products useful for daily living, inclusive of all cultures and languages.

Northeast Asia

38.9%

Net Sales

¥148.0billion (2023)

Southeast and

South Asia

61.1%

Industrial Products Business

Our Industrial Products Business comprises the Chemical Products Business, which handles surfactants, electro- conductive carbon and other chemicals; the Detergents for Institutional Use Business, which sells detergents and hand soaps for hotels and restaurant kitchens; and Other Business.

Chemical Products

Mobility

Electronics

Eco Chemicals

Care Chemicals

• Rubber processing

• Electro-conductive

• Concrete admixtures

• Surfactants

agents

carbon

• Cosmetics ingredients

• Rubber additive agents

• Pressure-sensitive

adhesives

Detergents for Institutional Use

Dishwasher

Alcohol sanitizers

Hand soaps

Vegetable-washing

detergents

detergents

Corporate Governance

Performance/Data

Creating Habits and Achieving Business Growth

2023

Lion's origins lie in soap and toothpaste. "Fulfilling a spirit of love" since our founding, we have sought to support mental and

Net sales: ¥402.7billion

physical health by providing consumers with superior products while engaging in communication and educational activities aimed

Overseas sites: 11

at promoting better living habits. We recognized long ago that global environmental conservation is an issue that the whole world

Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits

shares and have continuously worked to develop and propose environmentally friendly products and habits. By addressing lifestyle

and social issues through better living habit proposals, we aim to contribute to consumers' everyday lives while achieving

IFRS

sustainable business growth.

Hand

Net Sales

Dishwashing

washing

Vegetable

washing

Laundry

Tooth

brushing

Lion founder

Tomijiro Kobayashi

1950

1990

2000

2010

2020

1891

Prevalence of cavities among children

Diversifying oral health issues

From oral to overall health

Lifestyle and

Laundry habits

Health hazards caused by E. coli

Global COVID-19 pandemic

Social Issues

Environmental problems

Main Initiatives for Creating Habits

Commencement of activities to promote and instill tooth brushing habits

Response to increasingly diverse oral health issues

Hosting of events to teach children correct

Lion F Cream

tooth brushing techniques

Japan's first toothpaste containing

(Currently called the Oral Health Event of

fluoride for the prevention of cavities

Tooth Brushing for Children)

Oral Care

Dentor Systema Lion Series

For the prevention of gum disease

Spreading awareness of and education about correct laundry techniques

Response to diverse consumer needs and rising awareness of cleanliness

Hosting laundry workshops to teach

Mama Lemon

KireiKirei

correct techniques for washing clothes

Dishwashing soap

A hand soap

using soap

that is gentle on the

containing

Cleanliness and

hands and can also

antibacterial

be used to wash

ingredients

Hygiene

vegetables

Promotion of oral healthcare that leads to overall health

CLINICA

Activities to spread

Advantage

awareness of and

Series

educate people in

For preventive

Asia about oral care

dentistry

habits

Contribution to clean and hygienic lifestyles in Asia

Rollout of KireiKirei across Asia and activities to spread awareness of and educate people about handwashing habits

Use of plant-based raw materials

Addressing various environmental issues using advanced technologies

Establishing environmentally friendly habits through products and communication

Environmental

Protection

Plant-derived Lion Laundry Soap

Japan's first plant-based household laundry soap

Dash

Addressing the issue of foaming, polluted rivers using a highly biodegradable surfactant

Murin TOP Addressing the issue of eutrophication with the launch of the industry's first phosphate-free detergent

Promoting refill habits

NANOX one

A powerful laundry detergent that cleans thoroughly while extending the lifespan of clothes

Corporate Governance

Performance/Data

Generating Social and Economic Value through the Creation of Oral Care Habits

Instilling Tooth Brushing Habits

When Lion was founded in the late 1800s, tooth brushing was not yet widely practiced in Japan, and around 96% of children had cavities. Senior management at the time felt that the situation presented a real crisis with regard to the nation's future, so in addition to developing and marketing oral care products, Lion began carrying out activities to spread awareness and educate people about oral health. Over the years, Lion has continued to conduct activities to firmly instill oral

care habits in society. These activities include the Oral Health Event of Tooth Brushing for Children, which has taught children correct tooth brushing methods for more than 80 years; the establishment of the Lion Foundation for Dental Health, which spreads awareness of and educates people about oral health; and the use of advertising to raise awareness of the importance of tooth brushing. As a result, approximately 80% of consumers brush their teeth at least twice a day, a fivefold increase over the past 50 years.

Concurrently, the proportion of elementary school children with cavities- previously an issue-has fallen to around one in three, thus indicating that the establishment of correct oral care habits has significantly helped to improve people's oral health. Meanwhile, the size of the toothpaste market has increased fourfold. In this way, creating habits that contribute to better consumer health while revitalizing product markets has driven the growth of Lion's businesses.

Social valueEconomic value

Toothpaste Market Scale, Percentage of Consumers Who Brush At Least Twice a Day and Percentage of Children Aged 10 to 14 Years with Cavities (Japan)

Toothpaste market scale Percentage of people brushing at least twice a day Percentage of children aged 10 to 14 years with cavities

(Billions of yen)

(%)

140

100

120

80

100

80

60

60

40

40

20

20

0

0

1969

1981

2011

2022

Percentage of

Fostering tooth

Consumers Who Brush

At Least Twice a Day

brushing habits

Approx. fivefold

increase*

Improved oral health

Expansion and vitalization

of the toothpaste market

Proportion of children aged

The toothpaste market

10 to 14 with cavities

Approx.

Approx. 1in 3*

fourfold increase*

*Comparison between 1969 and 2022

Sources: Market size from a Lion Corporation survey; tooth brushing frequency and percentage of children aged 10 to 14 years with cavities (treated and untreated) from Survey of Dental Diseases by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Corporate Governance

Performance/Data

Value Creation Process

In fulfilling its purpose, Lion has built up a portfolio of management resources over many years of sincere dedication to manufacturing and redesigning habits for the better.

To achieve our management vision for 2030, "Becoming an advanced daily healthcare company," we will create "Positive Habits" for even more people, regions and situations in daily life, with a focus on our four fields of value creation, which emphasize such habits. Our aim is to increase corporate value by helping to make daily living and society better.

Inputs

Management resources

cultivated over many

years of creating habits

Consumer research and technological development capabilities

Stable

A sincere commitment supply

chain

to manufacturing

Trust of

suppliers

Products and

Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits

brands that are

widely loved by

customers

Creation of better

Diverse

living habits

human

resources

Stable

financial

base

Business Activities

Redesigning habits for

even more people,

regions and situations

in daily life

Vision2030

Advance our three growth

strategies

  • Accelerate growth in four fields of value creation
  • Transform our business foundations for growth
  • Generate dynamism to realize innovative change

Reinforcing initiatives to address the Sustainability Material Issues

Becoming an advanced daily healthcare company

Outputs

Creation and proposal of

"Positive Habits"

Value creation through habits

Social

Benefit/quality of habit

value

×

Frequency of engaging in habit

×

No. of people adopting habit

Priority Fields

Oral Health

Infection Control

Economic

Smart

Well-Being

value

Housework

Outcomes

Improvement of daily

living and society

Vision for 2030

Enhance consumer QOL

  • Total number of persons provided with
    products, services and information aimed at creating healthy living habits: 1 billion
  • Oral care habits: 500 million people
  • Cleanliness and hygiene habits: 500 million people

Contribute to the realization of a decarbonized,

resource circulating society

  • Lifecycle CO2 emissions: 30% reduction1
  • Petrochemical-derivedplastic usage: 70% or less
  • Lifecycle water usage: 30% reduction2
  1. Compared with 2017, absolute quantity
  2. Compared with 2017, per unit of net sales

Envisioned Financial Performance

in 2030

Net sales Approx.¥600 billion

(Approx. 50% from the Overseas Business)

EBITDA1

Approx.¥80 billion

Core operating

Approx.¥50 billion

income2

ROIC3

8-12%

ROE

10-14%

A higher level of corporate governance

Capital reinvestment and distribution

Diversifying

Aging

Environmental

Infectious

Digital

Changes in

values

population

problems

disease risk

transformation

society

1.

Calculated as the sum of core operating income and depreciation

and amortization (excluding that of right-of-use assets)

2.

Calculated by subtracting selling, general and

administrative expenses from gross profit

3.

Calculated as net operating profit after tax (NOPAT)

divided by the average invested capital (total equity plus

interest bearing liabilities) during the period

Performance/Data

Contents

Our Purpose

Our Strategy

Corporate Governance

Message from the President

Evolving into an Organization That Consistently Creates Positive Habits

Contributing to Society through the Creation of Better Habits Is What Makes Lion Unique

At Lion, we have defined our purpose as "Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits: ReDesign." In the 132 years since our founding, we have helped to enhance people's physical and mental health by proposing improvements to daily habits such as tooth brushing and laundry. We believe that we can best contribute to society through this unique approach. Moreover, the process of habits formation is very effective for establishing new markets for related products and services, as well as for growing existing markets.

For example, according to a survey conducted in Japan around 100 years ago,1 only 7% of elementary school students, or less than one in ten, brushed their teeth twice a day. Lion was the first company in Japan to sell toothpaste for children. For more than a century, we have worked tirelessly to spread the habit of brushing twice a day, morning and night. For example, we have created pamphlets to teach children the importance of brushing their teeth before bed and published related newspaper advertisements. Brushing one's teeth in the morning and before bed has become common practice and is firmly established in Japan. The number of people brushing their teeth has increased over the past 50 years, and the average number of times an individual brushes their teeth each day has risen from once2 to 2.2 times,3 resulting in a fourfold increase in the size of the toothpaste market. Developing good habits is at the

heart of Lion's purpose-in addition to being our way of contributing to society, it helps to create new markets and is directly linked to the enhancement of our economic value.

As populations decline, we can no longer rely on conventional approaches to expand our markets. That said, we believe that creating habits is a highly effective way to achieve sustainable market growth. This approach is applicable not only to Japan, where the population is already falling. It is also a way for us to contribute to society and boost our economic value in Northeast Asia and parts of Southeast and South Asia, where populations will begin to decline in the next few years.

However, creating better habits is more easily said than done. Establishing the habit of nighttime tooth brushing took nearly a century. In today's society, where new challenges emerge on a daily basis, we must stay ahead of the competition in establishing new habits. Positive Habits is our management strategy for consistently creating new habits. Our strategy is not about simply manufacturing and selling products, but rather, it involves enhancing

our social and economic value by making our business the creation and evolution of Positive Habits.

  1. Source: 1925 survey of the oral cleaning habits of 27,872 elementary school students in grades 1 through 6 in Japan
    (from Okamoto, K. The State of Tooth Brushing Practice in Schools)
  2. Source: Takeuchi, M. Oral Hygiene, Nagasue Shoten, Inc.
  3. Source: 2022 Lion survey of oral care

Masayuki Takemori

Representative Director, President and Executive Officer

