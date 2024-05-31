Contributing to Society through the Creation of Better Habits Is What Makes Lion Unique

At Lion, we have defined our purpose as "Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits: ReDesign." In the 132 years since our founding, we have helped to enhance people's physical and mental health by proposing improvements to daily habits such as tooth brushing and laundry. We believe that we can best contribute to society through this unique approach. Moreover, the process of habits formation is very effective for establishing new markets for related products and services, as well as for growing existing markets.

For example, according to a survey conducted in Japan around 100 years ago,1 only 7% of elementary school students, or less than one in ten, brushed their teeth twice a day. Lion was the first company in Japan to sell toothpaste for children. For more than a century, we have worked tirelessly to spread the habit of brushing twice a day, morning and night. For example, we have created pamphlets to teach children the importance of brushing their teeth before bed and published related newspaper advertisements. Brushing one's teeth in the morning and before bed has become common practice and is firmly established in Japan. The number of people brushing their teeth has increased over the past 50 years, and the average number of times an individual brushes their teeth each day has risen from once2 to 2.2 times,3 resulting in a fourfold increase in the size of the toothpaste market. Developing good habits is at the