PURPOSE
Lion Sustainability Website PDF version: From January 1, ����2021 to Present
Some parts also include information about activities conducted outside of the above periods.
* Click each item in the table of contents to move to the corresponding page in this PDF.
Management Message
Disclosure based on TCFD recommendations
Lion Sustainability Website 2023
Lion Sustainability Website 2023
Management Message
Message from Management
Message from the Director Responsible for Sustainability
Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits: ReDesign
(Left) Masazumi Kikukawa
Representative Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors
(Right) Masayuki Takemori
Representative Director, President and Executive Officer
Since Lion's founding in , it has striven to help consumers realize health, comfort and cleanliness in everyday living by redesigning habits and providing the various daily commodities necessary for such habits in line with its unchanging mission of "benefitting society through business activities."
The COVID- pandemic has changed the world enormously. Lifestyles and values have changed in innumerable ways, and many of these changes are likely to be permanent. At the same time, dealing with global environmental problems cannot be put off any longer. Northeast Asia is facing a variety of new issues stemming from demographic graying, such as rising medical costs, and in Southeast Asia, demand for better health and hygiene habits is growing in step with economic development. In light of such rapid changes in the business environment and to precisely deal with diverse emerging social issues, continuously generate business value and contribute to society going forward.
Based on our purpose, "Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits: ReDesign," we formulated a long-term
strategic framework, Vision , aimed at achieving our management vision, "Becoming an advanced daily healthcare company."
Lion Sustainability Website 2023
Vision
Long-Term Strategic Framework
Under Vision
, we are synergistically advancing growth strategies and initiatives that address ourSustainability Material
Issues to create social and economic value and achieve sustainable corporate value enhancement. Of these, we have positioned "Creating Healthy Living Habits," which contributes to the realization of everyday happiness, and "Promoting Environmental Initiatives for a Sustainable Planet" as our top priority material issues, and we are investing management resources in these areas accordingly.Habits have great power. Daily chores take up the majority of our time, and by transforming this drudgery into positive experiences, or positive habits, we can increase the sum total of our happiness.
Specifically, in , we established the LION Eco Challenge environmental objectives. These objectives put into words our dedication to working in partnership with all stakeholders to realize a decarbonized, resource-circulating society.We believe that promoting a wide range of environmentally friendly habits and products that reduce environmental impact in the home is one effective way that Lion can contribute.
Going forward, we will continue to accelerate our growth strategies by leveraging our strengths of wide-ranging insight gleaned through the redesign of living habits as well as marketing and R&D capabilities based on consumer perspectives. By doing so, we will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals as well as to health, comfort, cleanliness and hygiene in everyday living and the realization of a sustainable society.
Masazumi Kikukawa
Representative Director,
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Masayuki Takemori
Representative Director,
President and Executive Officer
Lion Sustainability Website 2023
