Message from Management Message from the Director Responsible for Sustainability

Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits: ReDesign

(Left) Masazumi Kikukawa

Representative Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors

(Right) Masayuki Takemori

Representative Director, President and Executive Officer

Since Lion's founding in , it has striven to help consumers realize health, comfort and cleanliness in everyday living by redesigning habits and providing the various daily commodities necessary for such habits in line with its unchanging mission of "benefitting society through business activities."

The COVID- pandemic has changed the world enormously. Lifestyles and values have changed in innumerable ways, and many of these changes are likely to be permanent. At the same time, dealing with global environmental problems cannot be put off any longer. Northeast Asia is facing a variety of new issues stemming from demographic graying, such as rising medical costs, and in Southeast Asia, demand for better health and hygiene habits is growing in step with economic development. In light of such rapid changes in the business environment and to precisely deal with diverse emerging social issues, continuously generate business value and contribute to society going forward.

Based on our purpose, "Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits: ReDesign," we formulated a long-term

strategic framework, Vision , aimed at achieving our management vision, "Becoming an advanced daily healthcare company."