Habits have the power to change society. Lion is working for healthy minds and bodies by redesigning habits for more people in more regions and in more aspects of daily living.

Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits

Editorial Policy

Lion Integrated Report 2023 is intended to provide Lion's shareholders, investors and other stakeholders with key information about the Company's initiatives for increasing its corporate value over the medium to long term by fulfilling its purpose of "Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits: ReDesign" and facilitating deeper understanding of the Lion Group.

Reporting Period: From January 1 to December 31, 2022 (Some information covers activities in 2023.)

Scope of Report: Lion Corporation and all of its consolidated subsidiaries, in principle.

Note: Where the scope of coverage of reported activities or data differ from the above, a description is provided.

Accounting Standards Applied: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Referenced Guidelines:

  • International Integrated Reporting Framework issued by the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF)
  • Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation issued by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements on subjects that include matters related to future business plans, corporate strategies and forecasts of performance. Such statements were formulated based on information that was available at the time of the preparation of this integrated report and contain uncertainties regarding such factors as economic conditions, market trends and foreign currency risks. Actual results may differ from the information presented in these forward-looking statements.

Net Sales and Core Operating Income by Segment

Overseas Business

Lion operates businesses in Southeast and South Asia and Northeast Asia, providing products useful for daily living regardless of culture or language.

Industrial Products

Other Business

Industrial Products

Business

0.9%

Business

Other Business

5.7%

Net Sales by Region

9.7%

15.0%

Net Sales

Core

Operating

¥389.8

Income

¥23.5

billion

Consumer

billion

(2022)

Overseas

Products

Overseas

(2022)

Business

Business

Business

Consumer

Products

Business

Northeast

Asia

37.2%

Overseas

Net Sales

¥129.3

billion

Lion Corporation (Thailand) Ltd.

Location: Bangkok

Southern Lion Sdn. Bhd.

Lion Corporation (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Location: Hong Kong

Lion Corporation (Korea)

30.3%

59.1%

24.5%

Note: Segment sales figures are external sales, net of intersegment sales and adjustments.

54.8%

Southeast Asia

62.8%

(2022)

Location: Johor Bahru

Location: Seoul

Consumer Products

In Japan, our Consumer Products Business offers a wide range of products

Business

and services for total care, from prevention of issues to maintenance and

ease-of-use, including toothpastes, hand soaps, laundry detergents and

over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals.

Oral Care Products

Beauty Care Products

Toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental rinses, etc.

Hand soaps, body soaps, antiperspirants and

deodorants, etc.

Lion Kallol Limited

Location: Dhaka

Merap Lion Holding Corporation

Location: Ho Chi Minh City

(Equity method subsidiary from March 2023)

Lion Corporation (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Location: Singapore

PT. Lion Wings

Location: East Jakarta (Equity method subsidiary)

Lion Daily Necessities Chemicals (Qingdao) Co., Ltd.

Location: Qingdao

Lion Home Products (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.

Location: New Taipei

Fabric Care Products

Living Care Products

Laundry detergents, fabric softeners, laundry

Dishwashing detergents, household cleaners,

bleaches, etc.

food preparation products, etc.

Pharmaceutical Products

Other

Antipyretic analgesics, eye drops, dermatologic

Gifts, pet supplies, etc.

medicines, etc.

Industrial Products Business

Our Industrial Products Business comprises the Chemical Products Business, which handles surfactants, electro-conductive carbon and other chemicals; the Detergents for Institutional Use Business, which sells detergents and hand soaps for hotels and restaurant kitchens; and Other Business.

Chemical Products

Mobility

Electronics

Eco Chemicals

Care Chemicals

• Rubber processing agents

• Electro-conductive carbon

• Concrete admixtures

• Surfactants

• Rubber additive agents

• Pressure-sensitive adhesives

• Cosmetics ingredients

Detergents for Institutional Use

Dishwasher

Alcohol sanitizers

Hand soaps

Vegetable-washing

detergents

detergents

Other Business

In Japan, our subsidiaries are mainly engaged in operations related to Group businesses. The main products and services of this business include construction contracting, real estate management, transport and storage, and temporary staffing.

