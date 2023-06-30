Editorial Policy

Lion Integrated Report 2023 is intended to provide Lion's shareholders, investors and other stakeholders with key information about the Company's initiatives for increasing its corporate value over the medium to long term by fulfilling its purpose of "Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits: ReDesign" and facilitating deeper understanding of the Lion Group.

Reporting Period: From January 1 to December 31, 2022 (Some information covers activities in 2023.)

Scope of Report: Lion Corporation and all of its consolidated subsidiaries, in principle.

Note: Where the scope of coverage of reported activities or data differ from the above, a description is provided.

Accounting Standards Applied: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Referenced Guidelines:

International Integrated Reporting Framework issued by the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF)

Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation issued by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements on subjects that include matters related to future business plans, corporate strategies and forecasts of performance. Such statements were formulated based on information that was available at the time of the preparation of this integrated report and contain uncertainties regarding such factors as economic conditions, market trends and foreign currency risks. Actual results may differ from the information presented in these forward-looking statements.