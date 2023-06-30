LION Integrated Report 2023
Habits have the power to change society. Lion is working for healthy minds and bodies by redesigning habits for more people in more regions and in more aspects of daily living.
Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits
Lion Integrated Report 2023
Contents
Our Strategy
Corporate Governance
Performance/Data
1
Creating Habits and Achieving Business Growth
4
Value Creation Process
5
Top-Priority Sustainability Material Issues
6
Our Strategy
Message from the Chairman
7
Message from the President
11
Message from the Director Responsible for Finance....
16
Medium-term Management Plan
19
Accelerate Growth in Four Fields of Value Creation
Business Development Aimed at the Evolution
and Expansion of Habit Redesign
20
Oral Health
21
Infection Control
24
Smart Housework
25
Expansion of the Overseas Business
26
Transforming Our Business Foundations for Growth
Research and Development
29
Intellectual Property
31
Digital Transformation (DX)
32
Supply Chain Management
33
Generating Dynamism to Realize Innovative Change
Human Resource Development
35
Message from the Director Responsible for Sustainability
40
Sustainability: Approach and Management
41
Initiatives to Address the Sustainability Material Issues....
42
Disclosure Based on the TCFD Recommendations
49
Corporate Governance
Messages from External Directors
51
Corporate Governance
53
Compliance
59
Risk Management
60
Leadership Team
62
Performance/Data
Results by Business Segment
64
Consumer Products Business (Japan)
65
Overseas Business
66
Industrial Products Business
67
Financial and Non-Financial Highlights
68
Key Financial Data
69
Key Non-Financial Data
70
External Evaluations and Participation in
External Organizations
71
Corporate Overview and Stock Information
72
Editorial Policy
Lion Integrated Report 2023 is intended to provide Lion's shareholders, investors and other stakeholders with key information about the Company's initiatives for increasing its corporate value over the medium to long term by fulfilling its purpose of "Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits: ReDesign" and facilitating deeper understanding of the Lion Group.
Reporting Period: From January 1 to December 31, 2022 (Some information covers activities in 2023.)
Scope of Report: Lion Corporation and all of its consolidated subsidiaries, in principle.
Note: Where the scope of coverage of reported activities or data differ from the above, a description is provided.
Accounting Standards Applied: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
Referenced Guidelines:
- International Integrated Reporting Framework issued by the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF)
- Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation issued by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This report contains forward-looking statements on subjects that include matters related to future business plans, corporate strategies and forecasts of performance. Such statements were formulated based on information that was available at the time of the preparation of this integrated report and contain uncertainties regarding such factors as economic conditions, market trends and foreign currency risks. Actual results may differ from the information presented in these forward-looking statements.
Lion's Disclosure
Financial Information
Non-Financial Information
• Corporate Governance Report
• Securities Report (Japanese only)
Lion Integrated Report
• Lion's Sustainability: SDG-Related
Initiatives (Japanese only)
• Summary of Consolidated Financial
2023
Reports
Statements
• Convocation of the Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders
• LION LETTER business report
(Japanese only)
Investor Relations
Sustainability
Company
Website
https://www.lion.co.jp/en/ir/
https://www.lion.co.jp/en/sustainability/
Lion Integrated Report 2023
Corporate Philosophy
2
Our Strategy
Corporate Governance
Performance/Data
Our purpose reflects our desire to help people achieve healthy minds and bodies and our hopes for a sustainable society.
Our beliefs are the linchpin of our business activities, guiding our daily thoughts, actions and decisions as we strive to put our purpose into practice. The basis of these beliefs is our DNA, which has been handed
down since Lion's founding.
Lion Integrated Report 2023
Lion at a Glance
Our Strategy
Corporate Governance
Performance/Data
3
Net Sales and Core Operating Income by Segment
Overseas Business
Lion operates businesses in Southeast and South Asia and Northeast Asia, providing products useful for daily living regardless of culture or language.
Industrial Products
Other Business
Industrial Products
Business
0.9%
Business
Other Business
5.7%
Net Sales by Region
9.7%
15.0%
Net Sales
Core
Operating
¥389.8
Income
¥23.5
billion
Consumer
billion
(2022)
Overseas
Products
Overseas
(2022)
Business
Business
Business
Consumer
Products
Business
Northeast
Asia
37.2%
Overseas
Net Sales
¥129.3
billion
Lion Corporation (Thailand) Ltd.
Location: Bangkok
Southern Lion Sdn. Bhd.
Lion Corporation (Hong Kong) Ltd.
Location: Hong Kong
Lion Corporation (Korea)
30.3%
59.1%
24.5%
Note: Segment sales figures are external sales, net of intersegment sales and adjustments.
54.8%
Southeast Asia
62.8%
(2022)
Location: Johor Bahru
Location: Seoul
Consumer Products
In Japan, our Consumer Products Business offers a wide range of products
Business
and services for total care, from prevention of issues to maintenance and
ease-of-use, including toothpastes, hand soaps, laundry detergents and
over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals.
Oral Care Products
Beauty Care Products
Toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental rinses, etc.
Hand soaps, body soaps, antiperspirants and
deodorants, etc.
Lion Kallol Limited
Location: Dhaka
Merap Lion Holding Corporation
Location: Ho Chi Minh City
(Equity method subsidiary from March 2023)
Lion Corporation (Singapore) Pte Ltd.
Location: Singapore
PT. Lion Wings
Location: East Jakarta (Equity method subsidiary)
Lion Daily Necessities Chemicals (Qingdao) Co., Ltd.
Location: Qingdao
Lion Home Products (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.
Location: New Taipei
Fabric Care Products
Living Care Products
Laundry detergents, fabric softeners, laundry
Dishwashing detergents, household cleaners,
bleaches, etc.
food preparation products, etc.
Pharmaceutical Products
Other
Antipyretic analgesics, eye drops, dermatologic
Gifts, pet supplies, etc.
medicines, etc.
Industrial Products Business
Our Industrial Products Business comprises the Chemical Products Business, which handles surfactants, electro-conductive carbon and other chemicals; the Detergents for Institutional Use Business, which sells detergents and hand soaps for hotels and restaurant kitchens; and Other Business.
Chemical Products
Mobility
Electronics
Eco Chemicals
Care Chemicals
• Rubber processing agents
• Electro-conductive carbon
• Concrete admixtures
• Surfactants
• Rubber additive agents
• Pressure-sensitive adhesives
• Cosmetics ingredients
Detergents for Institutional Use
Dishwasher
Alcohol sanitizers
Hand soaps
Vegetable-washing
detergents
detergents
Other Business
In Japan, our subsidiaries are mainly engaged in operations related to Group businesses. The main products and services of this business include construction contracting, real estate management, transport and storage, and temporary staffing.
