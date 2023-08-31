Lion Eco Pamphlet

This pamphlet uses graphs and illustrations to explain Lion's environmental initiatives.

Lion Eco Pamphlet [Japanese] (PDF: . MB)

"Hygiene and Health Care in Times of Disaster"book

This PDF offers information on hygiene and health care amid disasters.The PDF explains the importance of hand cleanliness care and oral care in times of disaster and provides helpful advice on preparing for emergencies and food safety in disaster situations.

Information for families on disaster preparedness and caring for young children, the elderly and people with disabilities in the event of a disaster is also included.

Six-page version: Print and fold at the center. [Japanese]