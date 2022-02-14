Lion : Notice Concerning the Determination of the Acquisition Price of Treasury Stock through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)

February 14, 2022

Company name: Lion Corporation

Representative: Masazumi Kikukawa,

Representative Director,

President and Executive Officer

Code: 4912

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Notice Concerning the Determination of the Acquisition Price of Treasury Stock through Off-

Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)

Lion Corporation ("Lion") herein announces it has determined the acquisition price to be ¥1,520 based on the determination of today's final price, as announced in the news release "Notice Concerning the Acquisition and Cancellation of Treasury Stock through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)," published today.

Reference:

Lion has established an upper limit of 7,300,000 shares for the total number of shares to be acquired at this time and an upper limit of ¥10,000,000,000 for the acquisition price of shares. Because today's final price was ¥1,520, Lion has decided that 6,578,900 shares will be the upper limit of the total number of shares to be acquired through off-auction own share repurchase trading (ToSTNeT-3) on February 15, 2022.

Content of Matters Related to the Acquisition

Type of shares to be acquired: Lion's common stock Total number of shares that can be acquired: 6,578,900 (upper limit)

(Percentage of total issued shares (excluding treasury stock): 2.3%)

Total value of share acquisition price: ¥10,000,000,000 (upper limit) Announcement of acquisition results: To be released after trading ends at 8:45 a.m. on February 15, 2022

Notes: 1. Lion will not change the number of shares. There is a possibility that some or all of the shares may not be acquired due in part to market trends.

2. Lion will acquire the shares using a sales order for the equivalent number of shares planned to be acquired.