  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Lion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4912   JP3965400009

LION CORPORATION

(4912)
  Report
Lion : Notice Concerning the Determination of the Acquisition Price of Treasury Stock through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)

02/14/2022 | 03:03am EST
February 14, 2022

Company name: Lion Corporation

Representative: Masazumi Kikukawa,

Representative Director,

President and Executive Officer

Code: 4912

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Notice Concerning the Determination of the Acquisition Price of Treasury Stock through Off-

Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)

Lion Corporation ("Lion") herein announces it has determined the acquisition price to be ¥1,520 based on the determination of today's final price, as announced in the news release "Notice Concerning the Acquisition and Cancellation of Treasury Stock through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)," published today.

Reference:

Lion has established an upper limit of 7,300,000 shares for the total number of shares to be acquired at this time and an upper limit of ¥10,000,000,000 for the acquisition price of shares. Because today's final price was ¥1,520, Lion has decided that 6,578,900 shares will be the upper limit of the total number of shares to be acquired through off-auction own share repurchase trading (ToSTNeT-3) on February 15, 2022.

Content of Matters Related to the Acquisition

  1. Type of shares to be acquired: Lion's common stock
  2. Total number of shares that can be acquired: 6,578,900 (upper limit)

(Percentage of total issued shares (excluding treasury stock): 2.3%)

  1. Total value of share acquisition price: ¥10,000,000,000 (upper limit)
  2. Announcement of acquisition results: To be released after trading ends at 8:45 a.m. on February 15, 2022

Notes: 1. Lion will not change the number of shares. There is a possibility that some or all of the shares may not be acquired due in part to market trends.

2. Lion will acquire the shares using a sales order for the equivalent number of shares planned to be acquired.

Disclaimer

Lion Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
