Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Lion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4912   JP3965400009

LION CORPORATION

(4912)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lion : Notice Concerning the Transfer of Non-Current Assets of a Group Subsidiary

01/31/2022 | 04:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 31, 2022

Company name: Lion Corporation

Representative: Masazumi Kikukawa, Representative Director,

President and Executive Officer

Code: 4912

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Notice Concerning the Transfer of Non-Current Assets of a Group Subsidiary

Lion Corporation ("Lion") herein announces the decision reached at today's Board of Directors meeting to transfer non-current assets of Lion Business Service Co., Ltd., which is a consolidated subsidiary of Lion (100% share of voting rights) as described below.

1. Purpose of the Transfer

In tandem with moving its head office in spring 2023, Lion has decided to transfer a property held by Lion Business Service Co., Ltd., as shown below.

Note that, while a transfer agreement has been concluded, Lion will continue to use the property as its Tokyo office until the head office is moved.

2. Overview of the Subsidiary

(1)

Name

Lion Business Service Co., Ltd.

(2)

Location

3-7, Honjo 1-chome,Sumida-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Representative

President Katsufumi Araki

(4)

Businesses

Real estate and welfare services

(5)

Capital

¥490 million

3. Assets to Be Transferred

Asset name and location

Gain on transfer

Status

Land: 2,134.06 m2

Building: 8,573.53 m2

¥5.3 billion*

Land and building in use as

2-22, Yokoami 1-chome,Sumida-ku,

Lion's Tokyo office

Tokyo

Per an agreement with the recipient, Lion is not publishing the transfer price of the assets to be transferred.

  • Gain on transfer presented here is an estimate calculated by deducting the book value of the assets to be transferred and the expenses associated with the transfer from the transfer price.

4. Overview of the Recipient(As of March 31, 2021) Per an agreement with the recipient, Lion is not publishing information on the recipient. Lion and the Lion Group have no notable capital, personal or business relationships with the recipient, and the recipient is not a related party of Lion or the Lion Group.

5.

Transfer Schedule

(1)

Resolutions of the Board of Directors

January 31, 2022

(2)

Conclusion of the transfer agreement

January 31, 2022

(3)

Transfer of property

Land: January 31, 2022 (tentative)

Building: Spring 2023 (tentative)

6.

Impact on Performance

Lion plans to announce how this transfer will impact its forecast of consolidated performance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, when the Company publishes its quarterly financial statement on February 14, 2022.

Furthermore, the impact of the transfer on Lion's consolidated performance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was minimal.

Disclaimer

Lion Corporation published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 09:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LION CORPORATION
04:39aLION : Notice Concerning the Transfer of Non-Current Assets of a Group Subsidiary
PU
2021LION CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021LION : “Collaborative Plastic Recycling Program” to Be Conducted Jointly by Fo..
PU
2021LION : Selected for the CDP's Water Security A List
PU
2021LION : Shiseido Japan, Fine Today Shiseido and Unicharm Announce Initiative to Reduce Plas..
PU
2021LION : Exhibits at EcoPro 2021
PU
2021LION : Selected for Inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index for a Fif..
PU
2021Quarterly Financial Statements Material
PU
2021Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 20..
PU
2021Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 365 B 3 162 M 3 162 M
Net income 2021 22 115 M 191 M 191 M
Net cash 2021 108 B 937 M 937 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 442 B 3 837 M 3 827 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 7 452
Free-Float -
Chart LION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 498,00 JPY
Average target price 1 990,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Itsuo Hama Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masazumi Kikukawa President, COO & Representative Director
Fumitomo Noritake Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D
Kazunari Uchida Independent Outside Director
Takashi Shiraishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LION CORPORATION-1.11%3 837
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.0.49%24 926
THE CLOROX COMPANY-4.26%20 511
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-1.46%10 737
WD-40 COMPANY-10.82%2 986
EARTH CORPORATION-5.38%1 111