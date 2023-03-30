Lion : Partial Correction of “Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 ”

March 31, 2023
Company name: Lion Corporation Representative: Masayuki Takemori,
Representative Director, President and Executive Officer
Code: 4912
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Partial Correction of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 [IFRS]"
Lion Corporation hereby announces a correction of the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 [IFRS]" issued on February 13, 2023, as shown below. The figures before and after the corrections are underlined.
1. Reason for the Correction
This correction addresses a partial error in the figures in the "Post-Employment Benefits" section of the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 [IFRS]" issued on February 13, 2023. In addition, the Securities Report published today was prepared based on these corrections (in Japanese only).
2. Substance of the Correction
・Corrected area
Post-Employment Benefits (1) Defined benefit plans
A. Changes in the present value of post-employment benefit obligation (page 34)
Before Correction:
A. Changes in the present value of post-employment benefit obligation
(Millions of yen)
|
Year ended December 31, 2021
|
Year ended December 31, 2022
|
Balance of post-employment benefit obligation at beginning of year
|
66,558
|
64,428
|
Current service costs
Interest expenses
Remeasurements
Experience adjustments
Actuarial differences arising from changes in demographic assumptions
Actuarial differences arising from changes in financial assumptions
Post-employment benefit payments
Other
|
2,315
212
(237)
―
―
(4,424)
4
|
2,188
215
(4,515)
― ―
(5,306)
276
|
Balance of post-employment benefit obligation at end of year
|
64,428
|
57,287
After Correction:
A. Changes in the present value of post-employment benefit obligation
(Millions of yen)
|
Year ended December 31, 2021
|
Year ended December 31, 2022
|
Balance of post-employment benefit obligation at beginning of year
|
66,558
|
64,428
|
Current service costs
Interest expenses
Remeasurements
Experience adjustments
Actuarial differences arising from changes in demographic assumptions
Actuarial differences arising from changes in financial assumptions
Post-employment benefit payments
Other
|
2,315
212
(237)
―
―
(4,424)
4
|
2,188
215
(678)
―
(3,836)
(5,306)
276
|
Balance of post-employment benefit obligation at end of year
|
64,428
|
57,287
Disclaimer
Lion Corporation published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 03:43:09 UTC.