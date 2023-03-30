Advanced search
Lion : Partial Correction of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 "
PU
Lion : Partial Revision of the Press Release Entitled Announcing the Convocation of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders for the Year Ended December 31 2022
PU
Lion Corporation completed the acquisition of 36% stake in Merap Holding Corporation Limited
CI
Lion : Partial Correction of “Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 ”

03/30/2023 | 11:44pm EDT
March 31, 2023

Company name: Lion Corporation Representative: Masayuki Takemori,

Representative Director, President and Executive Officer

Code: 4912

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Partial Correction of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 [IFRS]"

Lion Corporation hereby announces a correction of the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 [IFRS]" issued on February 13, 2023, as shown below. The figures before and after the corrections are underlined.

1. Reason for the Correction

This correction addresses a partial error in the figures in the "Post-Employment Benefits" section of the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 [IFRS]" issued on February 13, 2023. In addition, the Securities Report published today was prepared based on these corrections (in Japanese only).

2. Substance of the Correction

Corrected area

Post-Employment Benefits (1) Defined benefit plans

A. Changes in the present value of post-employment benefit obligation (page 34)

Before Correction:

A. Changes in the present value of post-employment benefit obligation

(Millions of yen)

Year ended December 31, 2021

Year ended December 31, 2022

Balance of post-employment benefit obligation at beginning of year

66,558

64,428

Current service costs

Interest expenses

Remeasurements

Experience adjustments

Actuarial differences arising from changes in demographic assumptions

Actuarial differences arising from changes in financial assumptions

Post-employment benefit payments

Other

2,315

212

(237)

(4,424)

4

2,188

215

(4,515)

(5,306)

276

Balance of post-employment benefit obligation at end of year

64,428

57,287

After Correction:

A. Changes in the present value of post-employment benefit obligation

(Millions of yen)

Year ended December 31, 2021

Year ended December 31, 2022

Balance of post-employment benefit obligation at beginning of year

66,558

64,428

Current service costs

Interest expenses

Remeasurements

Experience adjustments

Actuarial differences arising from changes in demographic assumptions

Actuarial differences arising from changes in financial assumptions

Post-employment benefit payments

Other

2,315

212

(237)

(4,424)

4

2,188

215

(678)

(3,836)

(5,306)

276

Balance of post-employment benefit obligation at end of year

64,428

57,287

Disclaimer

Lion Corporation published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 03:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
