Lion : Partial Correction of “Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 ”

March 31, 2023

Company name: Lion Corporation Representative: Masayuki Takemori,

Representative Director, President and Executive Officer

Code: 4912

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Partial Correction of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 [IFRS]"

Lion Corporation hereby announces a correction of the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 [IFRS]" issued on February 13, 2023, as shown below. The figures before and after the corrections are underlined.

1. Reason for the Correction

This correction addresses a partial error in the figures in the "Post-Employment Benefits" section of the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 [IFRS]" issued on February 13, 2023. In addition, the Securities Report published today was prepared based on these corrections (in Japanese only).

2. Substance of the Correction

・Corrected area

Post-Employment Benefits (1) Defined benefit plans

A. Changes in the present value of post-employment benefit obligation (page 34)

Before Correction:

A. Changes in the present value of post-employment benefit obligation

(Millions of yen)

Year ended December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2022 Balance of post-employment benefit obligation at beginning of year 66,558 64,428 Current service costs Interest expenses Remeasurements Experience adjustments Actuarial differences arising from changes in demographic assumptions Actuarial differences arising from changes in financial assumptions Post-employment benefit payments Other 2,315 212 (237) ― ― (4,424) 4 2,188 215 (4,515) ― ― (5,306) 276 Balance of post-employment benefit obligation at end of year 64,428 57,287

After Correction:

A. Changes in the present value of post-employment benefit obligation

(Millions of yen)